Black Desert Resort Completes Resort Center in Greater Zion
September 18, 2025 – Against a backdrop of black lava beds and sandstone cliffs, Black Desert Resort has announced the completion of its Resort Center, positioning itself as Utah’s most ambitious luxury destination. Encompassing 447 rooms and suites, a 15,000-square-foot spa, and a championship golf course, the property brings together refined hospitality and the raw drama of Greater Zion’s desert landscape.
“Our vision was to create luxury without pretense—an experience rooted in the soul of this incredible landscape. We didn't want to replicate traditional Southwest motifs with the resort development. Instead, we chose to let the raw beauty of Greater Zion inform every design choice, creating spaces that feel both sophisticated and organically connected to the land. The Resort Center is the heart of that vision, a place for guests to connect, relax, and be inspired.”
Patrick Manning, Managing Partner of Black Desert Resort
Accommodations and Design
The Resort Center introduces three distinct experiences: the Hotel Collection, with 148 rooms designed for business and leisure travelers; the Resort Collection, offering 299 residential-style suites for families and extended stays; and the Plume Wellness Collection, an intimate enclave of just eight rooms tailored for guests seeking restorative stays with circadian lighting, CBD-infused pillows, and aromatherapy. A Terrace Collection of 174 additional suites is slated to open soon.
Architectural direction was led by Allen & Philp Architects and Madrid-based GVI, with interiors curated by Manning and Molly Enos of Reef Capital Partners. The aesthetic is contemporary desert—rich basalt, warm woods, and orange glass accents reminiscent of sunset—layered with bespoke lighting and locally quarried stone. Floor-to-ceiling windows blur the line between design and desert.
Culinary and Wellness Offerings
The resort’s seven dining venues include Basalt, an elevated steakhouse showcasing prime cuts and local purveyors, and Latitude, an open-air restaurant built around wood-fired cooking. Guests can also enjoy a rooftop lounge with 270-degree views, an artisan coffee and dessert bar, and a lively sports bar with golf simulators and craft beer.
Wellness finds its home in Plume Spa & Wellness, a 15,000-square-foot facility with 13 treatment rooms, a Longevity Lounge featuring hyperbaric chambers and cryo float therapies, and a daily roster of fitness classes. The spa program is complemented by the Plume Wellness Collection accommodations, integrating sleep technology and holistic amenities.
Outdoor Adventure and Events
The centerpiece of Black Desert is its 19-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed championship golf course, a host venue for both PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour events. Guests also gain access to 200+ acres of preserved land, six miles of hiking trails, scenic bike paths, and proximity to Snow Canyon, Zion National Park, and Tuacahn Center for the Arts.
With 45,000 square feet of event space, including a 10,000-square-foot ballroom, outdoor lawns, and breakout rooms, the resort is equipped for weddings, conferences, and large-scale gatherings, all framed by views of red rock and black lava formations.
Sustainability and Conservation
Sustainability anchors the resort’s ethos, with 67 percent of its 600-acre footprint preserved as open space. Black Desert Resort employs advanced water-reuse systems, low-voltage energy technology, and achieved record-breaking C-Pace funding for sustainable construction.
In partnership with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Tech University, the resort has created a safe habitat for the endangered Virgin River chub, releasing 400 of the fish into its lake system to ensure long-term preservation.
A New Destination in the Desert
Rates at Black Desert Resort begin at $399 per night, offering access to luxury amenities and locally driven partnerships such as UT47 Certified Utah Beef and Redmond Real Salt across its dining venues. Future expansions will bring a water park, pickleball courts, and expanded entertainment offerings.
For travelers seeking an experience that blends modern luxury with Utah’s dramatic natural setting, Black Desert Resort stands as a new benchmark in desert hospitality.
