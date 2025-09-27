Six Senses La Sagesse Brings Caribbean Magic to the Holidays
A Caribbean Holiday Reimagined
This holiday season, Six Senses La Sagesse invites travelers to experience the spirit of Grenada with a festive calendar that embraces both tradition and innovation. Set along the island’s unspoiled southern coast, the resort has curated celebrations that highlight its ethos of community, wellness, and sustainability. From tree-trimming to New Year rituals, every moment is designed to connect guests with the essence of the Caribbean while offering a sense of renewal.
Christmas at La Sagesse: A Season of Light
Throughout December, the resort transforms into a spirited retreat where festive décor and live music create a joyful backdrop. Guests are welcomed into a series of seasonal experiences that blend global holiday classics with Grenada’s renowned spice-infused flavors.
Highlights include:
Island Spice & Everything Nice (Alchemy Bar Session): A hands-on workshop where guests craft bath bombs inspired by Grenadian cocoa and festive spices.
Peppermint Scalp Massage: A seasonal treatment at Six Senses Spa designed to soothe tension and refresh body and mind.
Christmas Eve Dinner at Callaloo: A buffet that pairs classics such as slow-roasted brisket and turkey with island-inspired dishes like cinnamon-spiced pumpkin tart and grilled snapper. Dessert spans black cake, Christmas pudding, and a sorbet cart featuring Caribbean flavors.
Christmas Day Brunch: A celebration of Grenadian flavors and international favorites, with offerings ranging from jerk-spiced chicken and ceviche to roast turkey, oxtail stew, curry goat, and a dessert station of spiced cakes, rum tiramisu, and tropical sorbets.
Welcoming 2026: A Grenadian New Year
Six Senses La Sagesse offers guests multiple ways to bid farewell to 2025 and step into the new year with intention.
Signature programming includes:
Fire Ritual Ceremony: A symbolic release of old patterns, encouraging guests to embrace clarity and growth as the year turns.
New Year’s Eve Dinner: Lavish spreads at SeaFire and Callaloo featuring dishes such as teriyaki veal carpaccio, dill-cured kingfish, herb-crusted lamb, and pineapple-glazed turkey.
Afterparty at the Breeze Pool Deck: An evening of live entertainment, late-night bites, and cocktails under the stars.
New Year’s Day Brunch: A global culinary journey, presenting everything from Italian Caprese salad and Spanish paella to Indian chicken tikka masala, Japanese sushi, and Latin American beef asado. Desserts highlight French crème brûlée, Spanish churros, and Japanese green tea mochi.
A Resort Rooted in Nature and Community
The resort’s design draws inspiration from a traditional Caribbean village, with 56 private pool suites and 15 villas set around a shimmering lagoon and framed by lush tropical gardens. Locally sourced menus, eco-conscious décor, and spa treatments infused with indigenous spices emphasize a holistic approach to luxury.
Only a three-and-a-half-hour flight from North America, Six Senses La Sagesse has quickly become a sanctuary for travelers seeking meaningful escapes. Its holiday season underscores why: a seamless balance of cultural authenticity, culinary excellence, and opportunities for restoration.
A Season of Connection
By weaving together Grenadian traditions, international flavors, and transformative rituals, Six Senses La Sagesse offers more than just a festive escape. It creates a holiday season rooted in joy, renewal, and community—set against the turquoise waters and lush landscapes of the “spice island.”
