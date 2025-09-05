Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Returns with “Magical Nights of Lights” This December

The event, just an hour’s drive from Los Angeles, has long been a hallmark of the season in Orange County. This year, a new Battle of the Bay competition will add an extra layer of excitement, pitting boat owners against one another in a spirited contest for the most dazzling designs. Parade-goers can expect immersive spectacle—over-the-top décor, live music, floating activations, and not one but two nightly drone shows, visible from nearly 50 public vantage points.