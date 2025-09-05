Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Returns with “Magical Nights of Lights” This December
Source: Newport Beach
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
September 4th, 2025 — This December, Southern California’s coastline will glow brighter than ever as the 117th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade transforms the harbor into a floating festival of light. Running from December 17–21, the celebrated tradition will feature elaborately decorated yachts, sailboats, and electric vessels sailing the 14-mile harbor route, all set to this year’s theme: Magical Nights of Lights.
The event, just an hour’s drive from Los Angeles, has long been a hallmark of the season in Orange County. This year, a new Battle of the Bay competition will add an extra layer of excitement, pitting boat owners against one another in a spirited contest for the most dazzling designs. Parade-goers can expect immersive spectacle—over-the-top décor, live music, floating activations, and not one but two nightly drone shows, visible from nearly 50 public vantage points.
A Festive Kickoff at Marina Park
The celebration begins December 17 at Marina Park, Newport Beach’s largest public viewing venue. The opening night will feature a fireworks display, a festive Holiday Market, live entertainment, and front-row parade viewing—all free to the public. With its waterfront setting, Marina Park provides the ideal gathering place for families, travelers, and locals eager to witness the fleet set sail.
Holiday Magic Beyond the Harbor
While the parade lasts five nights, Newport Beach extends the merriment with its “50 Days of Festive Fun”, a citywide program of holiday shopping, dining, and seasonal experiences that run well beyond the main event. Highlights include the Ring of Lights home décor competition, where waterfront residences rival the boats with displays that transform the harbor into a complete panorama of holiday artistry.
A Destination for Luxury and Leisure
Newport Beach’s charm lies in its blend of coastal ease and elevated living. Beyond the spectacle, visitors can explore 10 miles of pristine beaches, dine at award-winning restaurants, or shop at Fashion Island, the city’s premier luxury retail destination. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy year-round pursuits such as whale watching, sunset cruises, or surfing—a quintessential California pastime.
The holiday season also marks the reopening of the Bay Shores Peninsula Hotel on November 1, 2025. This 25-room boutique lifestyle retreat, located in the heart of Newport Beach’s iconic peninsula, has been completely reimagined. The redesign blends nostalgic surf culture with a fresh, elevated coastal style—positioning it as one of the season’s most anticipated luxury accommodations.
From the first firework burst over Marina Park to the last shimmering vessel gliding through the harbor, the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade continues to be a celebration of craftsmanship, community, and coastal holiday spirit—one that draws visitors back year after year.
