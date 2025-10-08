Inside the Ultra-Luxury Ski-In, Ski-Out Private Residences of Hoback Club Jackson Hole
A New Era of Mountain Luxury in Jackson Hole
There are places that stay with you long after you leave. The way the air moves, the hush between falling snowflakes, the feeling of being small in the presence of something immense. Jackson Hole is one of those places. Cradled by the towering Tetons, this mountain valley has always called to those seeking a deeper connection to the wild. Skiers, artists, dreamers, and anyone who craves solitude without surrendering sophistication.
Soon, that experience will reach new heights with the debut of Hoback Club, a members-only ski-in, ski-out private club and collection of residences redefining alpine luxury in the American West.
Opening in early 2026, just steps from the Tram and Gondola in Teton Village, Hoback Club is poised to become Jackson Hole’s most coveted address. It’s a sanctuary that blurs the boundaries between residence and retreat. With just twenty-five private residences, Hoback Club embodies the quiet elegance and sense of belonging that define the Jackson Hole valley.
Luxury Design and Dining at Hoback Club Jackson Hole
From the outside, the property seems to rise naturally from the mountainside. Layers of stone and timber mirror the texture of the Tetons, while vast glass walls capture the changing light of every season. Step inside, and the world softens. The design leans toward quiet grandeur.
Inside, the design marries mountain modern with understated sophistication. Wood-beamed ceilings, stone fireplaces, and a soft neutral palette of cream, charcoal, and warm oak create a balance between the wild beauty of the mountains and the ease of modern luxury.
The Great Hall serves as the club’s social heart, a space designed for gathering and connection. Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Louis Dumonet will bring a seasonal, wellness-driven sensibility to the menu, complemented by Maître Sommelier Nelson Veiga’s carefully curated wine list. While the expansive deck with its fire pits and mountain views promises an après-ski setting unlike any other in Teton Village.
The private residences, ranging from one to seven bedrooms, are designed for multi-generational families and discerning travelers who value discretion as much as design. Each home features Wolf/Sub-Zero kitchens, heated floors and humidity-controlled environments.
Luxury Wellness at Hoback Club
Beyond the residences, the experience flows effortlessly from slope to sanctuary. A personal ski valet ensures gear is warmed and ready before the first run, removing every friction of the mountain routine. Afterward, members retreat to the Wellness Center, the first of its kind in the region, designed in the spirit of Europe’s timeless hydrotherapy traditions.
Here, wellness is ritual: a hot-cold hydrotherapy circuit, a Himalayan salt relaxation room, and three saunas, infrared, mist, and steam, designed for deep restoration. The Wellness Center also features an indoor pool, outdoor lap pool, heated hot tubs, and cold plunges, all created to bring balance and relaxation after a day on the mountain.
This duality, movement and stillness, exclusivity and ease, is what defines Hoback Club. There’s no check-in desk, no lobby chatter, no drop-ins. Instead, an attentive team anticipates needs before they’re spoken, orchestrating everything from in-residence spa treatments to private dinners. Every moment feels considered. Every experience, intentionally rare.
A Year-Round Luxury Retreat in the Tetons
For those who live to ski, the location alone is unmatched, the only residences on the mountain offering direct access to both the Tram and the Gondola. Yet Hoback Club’s vision extends far beyond winter.
When the snow melts, Jackson Hole reveals another kind of magic. Summer brings hiking, horseback rides through wildflower meadows, fly fishing on crystalline rivers, and evenings that stretch long into the golden light. The club’s yoga lawn, outdoor pools, and terraces transform with the seasons, proving that wellness here isn’t confined to a spa, it’s woven into the rhythm of the valley itself.
In a world where exclusivity is often the ultimate luxury, Hoback Club embraces it with purpose. Here, access is not merely granted, it’s earned through shared appreciation for craft, privacy, and place. It’s quiet mornings, fireside evenings, and the rare stillness that defines life at the top of the Tetons.
The Next Chapter of Jackson Hole Luxury
Jackson Hole has always been a destination for those who seek the extraordinary. With Hoback Club, it becomes something even more refined, a retreat for those who find meaning in the mountain’s silence and luxury in its simplicity.
Framed by snow-dusted peaks, Hoback Club is where Jackson Hole’s untamed spirit meets modern refinement.
The one- to seven-bedroom residences are now available for short-term rental. Pre-booking for December 2025 and the 2026 season, with stays ranging from a four-night minimum to two weeks. For more information or to inquire about availability and membership, call 307-249-1000 or visit hobackclub.com.
