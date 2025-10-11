The Tess Opens in Buckhead, Redefining Southern Hospitality Through Modern Storytelling

A new muse has arrived in Atlanta. The Tess, now open in Buckhead, is the latest addition to Peregrine Hospitality’s Boutique & Lifestyle Collection and Marriott’s Autograph Collection, bringing an imaginative new take on Southern hospitality to one of the city’s most distinguished neighborhoods. Once known as Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead, the property has been reimagined from the inside out—an embodiment of “Tess,” the hotel’s namesake and spirit, who defines the guest experience with her worldly charm, grace, and quiet magnetism.