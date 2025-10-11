The Tess Opens in Buckhead, Redefining Southern Hospitality Through Modern Storytelling
Source: The Tess
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A New Chapter for Buckhead
A new muse has arrived in Atlanta. The Tess, now open in Buckhead, is the latest addition to Peregrine Hospitality’s Boutique & Lifestyle Collection and Marriott’s Autograph Collection, bringing an imaginative new take on Southern hospitality to one of the city’s most distinguished neighborhoods. Once known as Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead, the property has been reimagined from the inside out—an embodiment of “Tess,” the hotel’s namesake and spirit, who defines the guest experience with her worldly charm, grace, and quiet magnetism.
Positioned at the crossroads of luxury, culture, and commerce, Buckhead’s tree-lined streets and high-end boutiques now have a new landmark—a boutique hotel that marries timeless Atlanta sensibility with global sophistication.
Meet Tess: The Muse Behind the Experience
The Tess is more than a name. She’s a persona—one who’s seen Paris at night, sipped tea in Kyoto gardens, and returned home to Atlanta with an artful eye and a storyteller’s heart. Her presence is reflected in every detail, from the 201 thoughtfully designed guestrooms to the rooftop restaurant and pool that crown the hotel.
“We want to create a home away from home for our guests. With The Tess, we set out to create a place that feels like Atlanta’s living room: welcoming, inspiring, and alive with cultural conversation. Tess is our true muse, and she is the thread that ties the full experience together from programming to little touches that will make each stay special.”
Greg Kennealey, Chief Executive Officer of Peregrine Hospitality
This ethos of warmth, sophistication, and conversation infuses every space—an elevated interpretation of Atlanta’s legendary hospitality, designed for the modern traveler.
The Tess Collection: The Hotel’s Defining Mark
Each Autograph Collection property features a defining “Mark”—a singular element that expresses its personality. For The Tess, that comes in the form of The Tess Collection, a library and listening lounge that blends cultural curation with local creativity. Guests can browse Tess’s favorite books and vinyl, featuring authors like Octavia Butler and albums by The Rolling Stones, alongside staff recommendations and collaborations with Atlanta-based artists and tastemakers.
Outfitted with turntables and headphones, the space also functions as a podcast studio, open to guests and locals alike. Here, literary salons, tastings, and book signings bring Atlanta’s creative pulse to life. A Saint Germain macaron tasting might unfold one day, while the next welcomes a signing by an emerging Southern author—each event reinforcing The Tess’s dedication to dialogue and discovery.
Designed for Story and Connection
Guestrooms and suites extend the story with elegance and ease. The Presidential Suite features sweeping city views, spacious living areas, and a spa-like bathroom anchored by a deep soaking tub. Across all rooms, personalized touches nod to Tess’s travels and taste, while the hotel’s fitness center—equipped with Peloton bikes and a rowing machine—offers a wellness retreat amid the urban rhythm.
Programming invites connection through small but meaningful moments: literary evenings in the foyer, DJ-curated afternoons by the rooftop pool, and Tess’s personal in-room guide featuring her favorite books, podcasts, and neighborhood gems.
The Experience Curator: Hospitality Reimagined
In a fresh interpretation of the concierge role, The Tess introduces the Experience Curator—a team embodying Tess’s intuitive sense of hospitality. Known for their ability to remember details that others might forget, these curators anticipate needs before guests articulate them. Their mission goes beyond logistics; they facilitate access—to a hard-to-book restaurant, a hidden art gallery, or an unexpected cultural encounter—ensuring every stay feels uniquely personal.
Tesserae: Dining Among the Clouds
At the top of the property, Tesserae, the hotel’s signature restaurant, elevates American cuisine through creativity and craft. The menu includes Cabernet Sauvignon Braised Short Rib, Half Chicken Cacciatore, and Butternut Squash & Sage Risotto, complemented by cocktails that blend Southern flavor with international flair.
The rooftop pool, lined with private cabanas and framed by panoramic skyline views, extends the atmosphere of ease and sophistication. On the ground floor, the Lobby Bar offers a rich palette of marble, leather, wood, and brass, serving signature drinks like the Sunset in Georgia and the Cosmic Crush, a refreshing mix of strawberry- and basil-infused vodka.
Events and Experiences with Character
With 17,000 square feet of event and studio space, The Tess is designed to host everything from intimate gatherings to grand galas. A 4,187-square-foot ballroom accommodates up to 415 guests, while smaller salons, a 1,823-square-foot outdoor terrace, and a lounge-style study provide flexible options for private events. The culinary team crafts bespoke menus that transform each gathering into a distinct occasion—one where food, design, and atmosphere converge seamlessly.
A Playful Perk: The Tess Treatment
To celebrate its debut, the hotel has introduced The Tess Treatment—a clever launch promotion offering those named Tess a complimentary third night when booking a two-night stay during October. Guests can redeem the offer by contacting hello@thetess.com and providing proof of legal name within 48 hours of booking.
Looking Ahead: The Evolution Continues
In 2026, The Tess will further expand its guest experience with new dining concepts and programs designed to foster connection and creativity. Additional design enhancements across guestrooms and public areas will continue to evolve the hotel’s identity—each update a new chapter in the ongoing narrative of Tess herself.
Located at 415 East Paces Ferry Road NE, The Tess welcomes guests to experience a reinterpretation of Southern grace that feels distinctly of this moment. It’s a story of elegance, empathy, and effortless hospitality—one told not just through design or service, but through the spirit of its muse.
