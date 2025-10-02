Table at Chez Nous with French brasserie dishes
Chez Nous Opens at The Marlton: A French Brasserie with a Greenwich Village Soul

Executive Chef Flossie Gilles Brings Seasonal French Cuisine And Global Influences To A Storied New York Address

Greenwich Village has long been a crossroads of culture, community, and cuisine. Now, with the debut of Chez Nous at The Marlton Hotel, the neighborhood gains a French brasserie that feels both timeless and freshly attuned to the rhythms of modern dining. More than a restaurant, Chez Nous embodies its namesake—“our place”—by positioning itself as a gathering spot for locals, creatives, and culinary seekers alike.

A Culinary Vision Shaped by Heritage and Curiosity

At the helm is Executive Chef Flossie Gilles, whose upbringing in the South of France and career journey across continents inform a menu that honors French technique while embracing cultural diversity. Raised in a small village near Montpellier, Gilles learned early the importance of seasonality and ingredients pulled directly from the land and sea. Her years in Australia expanded her culinary palette with the bold spices and varied traditions absent from her French childhood—a perspective she continues to fold into her cooking today.

After honing her craft under acclaimed chef Camille Martin at Le Bilboquet in New York City, Gilles now leads the kitchen at Chez Nous with a philosophy that balances artistry and authenticity. Dishes such as leeks pavé, salade Niçoise, and vegetarian tagine nod to her Mediterranean roots, while tuna tartare, the Chez Nous burger, and a New York strip reflect the evolving landscape of contemporary French dining.

Design Meets Dining

Chez Nous is as much about atmosphere as it is about food. The interiors combine classic brasserie elegance with artistic flair, anchored by a dramatic 30-foot mural by British painter Cecily Brown. The skylit dining room and chic design details create a setting that feels intimate yet worldly—an elegant escape within the historic Marlton Hotel.

A Place for Every Occasion

Open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Chez Nous has quickly positioned itself as both a dining destination and a refined bar and lounge. Guests can linger over a morning café au lait, gather for an unhurried dinner, or enjoy late-night cocktails in a setting that encourages conversation as much as indulgence. With its blend of neighborhood familiarity and global sophistication, Chez Nous stands poised to become a new cornerstone of Village life.

