Ocean Key Resort & Spa Unveils a Reimagined Lobby and Lounge Redefining Key West Luxury
A New Chapter for a Key West Landmark
At the point where Duval Street meets the sea, Ocean Key Resort & Spa is entering a new era of island sophistication. The legendary Key West retreat has announced the December 2025 debut of its redesigned lobby, bar, and lounge, a project that redefines the guest arrival experience with artistry, texture, and a palpable sense of place.
Long celebrated for its enviable location between Key West Harbor and Mallory Square, Ocean Key Resort & Spa has been recognized among the top destinations in the U.S. and Caribbean. The redesign builds on that legacy, introducing an atmosphere that captures both the eclectic rhythm of Key West and the refined style that has made the property a cornerstone of luxury in the Florida Keys.
A “Destination Within a Destination”
The transformation, led by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, was conceived as more than an aesthetic update. The design challenge: create a “destination within a destination,” an arrival experience that reflects the property’s dynamic character while honoring Key West’s distinctive charm. The result is a lobby that feels both sophisticated and spontaneous—a space where art, nature, and comfort converge.
“Ocean Key has always been about more than just a place to stay, it’s about creating unforgettable moments from the very first step inside. This new lobby captures the magic of Key West in a way that is both artful and welcoming, setting the stage for every guest’s island escape.”
Bill Foster, Marketing Director for Ocean Key Resort & Spa
Guests are welcomed by a sculptural, artisan-crafted fountain that anchors the space, its gentle cascade a calming contrast to the energy of Duval Street just beyond. Custom wallcoverings bloom with tropical flora and exotic birds, while arched mosaic-pink tiles, birdcage-inspired lounge chairs, and shimmering glass pendants layer texture and whimsy into a cohesive narrative. Every detail—down to the soft interplay of natural light and pattern—celebrates the color and character of the Keys.
The New Sweet Bird Bar and Marina View Lounge
The centerpiece of the redesign is the Sweet Bird lobby bar, an elegant yet playful gathering spot where handcrafted cocktails meet harbor views. Adjacent to the bar, the Marina View Lounge offers a seamless flow between indoors and out, creating an inviting space for connection, reflection, or a quiet drink beneath the glow of sunset.
The lounge’s panoramic windows frame the horizon, allowing ocean breezes to weave through layered fabrics and hand-finished furnishings. As day shifts to evening, the atmosphere evolves—inviting guests to linger as the sky turns to coral and gold.
Designed for Both Leisure and Legacy
Beyond its striking aesthetic, the renovation enhances the resort’s function as a hub for both leisure and business travelers. The introduction of the White Ibis Boardroom and an Executive Meeting Room—each offering sweeping views of Old Town Key West—provides elevated venues for retreats, private meetings, and intimate gatherings. With capacity for up to 14 guests, these spaces blend modern technology with the island’s easygoing rhythm.
The redesign complements the resort’s other signature venues, including Hot Tin Roof, the AAA Four-Diamond waterfront restaurant known for its island-inspired cuisine; LIQUID, the pool and bar where turquoise waters meet curated cocktails; and SpaTerre, a sanctuary of wellness steeped in tropical serenity.
Where the Ocean Meets the Sky
For Noble House Hotels & Resorts, which oversees a portfolio of luxury properties across North America, Ocean Key represents the essence of their design ethos: crafting experiences that capture the soul of a destination. Here, the lobby becomes more than a transition—it’s an invitation to stay, slow down, and savor the sensory richness of Key West.
The reimagined Ocean Key Resort & Spa embodies that philosophy, transforming its oceanfront setting into an artful dialogue between land, sea, and style. Its renewed design is a reflection of what the property has always stood for: effortless elegance, local connection, and a front-row seat to paradise.
