The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue: Where Elevated Luxury Meets Effortless Ease

Each year, The Langham transforms into a winter retreat that captures the magic of New York’s festive season. This year’s holiday offerings make the hotel an even more enchanting destination.

The Nutcracker Suite

Inspired by Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet, the Nutcracker Suite reimagines The Langham’s Empire State Presidential Suite as a private winter wonderland. Guests can expect a full-size Christmas tree, glittering décor, and an in-room record player with a vinyl of The Nutcracker soundtrack, creating a festive atmosphere that’s both elegant and nostalgic. A special holiday welcome amenity greets guests upon arrival, while access to The Langham Club adds another layer of indulgence. It’s the kind of stay that feels cinematic, perfect for families or couples seeking a luxurious holiday escape.

Candy Cane Lane Kids Club

For younger travelers, the Candy Cane Lane Kids Club brings the season to life with whimsical workshops and creative fun. Located on the hotel’s fourth floor, this limited-time program runs from November 28 through December 20 and includes two-hour sessions filled with hands-on activities like gingerbread house decorating, ornament making, and even a Nutcracker painting class. The highlight? Pancakes and Pajamas with Mrs. Claus, followed by a morning movie complete with kids’ tents and a popcorn machine. Each workshop is capped at eight participants, ensuring a personal and memorable experience for every child.

Holiday Happenings

Evenings at The Langham during December come alive with festive touches that make you feel like you’ve stepped into a holiday card. Angelina Paris, the beloved French patisserie, hosts a hot chocolate cart in the lobby every Friday and Saturday, paired with live Christmas carolers filling the space with seasonal cheer. The combination of rich cocoa and classic melodies transforms the hotel into a scene worthy of Fifth Avenue’s holiday legacy.