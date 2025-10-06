UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley: A Creative Hideaway on the Lower East Side
New York is never short on places to stay, but every once in a while you stumble upon a property that feels less like a hotel and more like a hidden story waiting to be uncovered. UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side (LES), is one of those finds. To even arrive at its entrance, you step through a graffiti-lined alley that immediately sets the tone—this is a space rooted in creativity, community, and curiosity.
The property, which opened in February 2023, blends modern design with an artsy, urban edge, positioning itself as both a retreat and a launchpad for discovery. With 200 rooms, a rooftop bar, a co-working café, and even an in-house tattoo studio, UNTITLED feels like the kind of place where artists, entrepreneurs, and explorers come together under one roof. During my stay, it lived up to every bit of that promise.
An Arrival That Feels Effortless
Check-in and check-out here are refreshingly frictionless. Before even stepping foot inside, I had already completed pre-check-in digitally. Walking out was just as seamless—I simply left, no lines or paperwork. It felt liberating, a design choice clearly made with the modern traveler in mind.
Stepping into the lobby, I immediately noticed the hotel’s personality. Artworks lined the walls, a tabletop arcade machine blinked invitingly, and there were corners designed for discovery: shelves filled with plants in quirky pots, a corner shop selling Japanese snacks and candies, a vintage photo booth, and even walls with iPads labeled “chat here” or “play here.” A communal sketchbook with markers invited guests to add their own creations.
It was like walking into the home of a friend who always has the coolest finds—unexpected, interactive, and endlessly Instagrammable.
The Gallery: Where Work Meets Buzz
Past the lobby, the heart of the hotel reveals itself: The Gallery café. This airy, plant-filled space doubles as a co-working lounge by day and social hub by night. Hotel guests are treated to complimentary coffee and pastries in the morning, and the café quickly becomes a buzzing hive of activity.
During my stay, I made it my office. With tables, comfy chairs, and the hum of conversations swirling around, it was impossible not to feel inspired. Groups collaborated at one table, solo travelers tapped away on laptops at another, and the energy felt equal parts focused and free-spirited. The creativity of the space seemed contagious—it was the perfect backdrop for getting into the zone.
The Gallery isn’t just functional; it’s also a fully operational gallery space that features rotating works from emerging New York City artists, adding another layer of discovery to the stay.
Rooftop Vibes: UNLISTED
No review of UNTITLED would be complete without mentioning UNLISTED, the hotel’s rooftop bar perched on the 11th floor. Designed in collaboration with Anurag Nema of Nemaworkshop, the space offers panoramic skyline views that are nothing short of cinematic.
The 1,500-square-foot interior and 800-square-foot terrace strike a balance between intimacy and grandeur. On a clear night, sipping cocktails here feels like you’ve claimed a slice of Manhattan for yourself. The cocktail menu itself is playful and rooted in the culture of the LES. One standout is the Hedgerows Harvest, a refreshing mix of NY dry gin, cachaça, apple-pear shrub, ginger, citrus, and soda. The food holds its own too, with elevated bites such as the Grilled Steak Toast, topped with caramelized onions, Emmenthal cheese, and horseradish cream on toasted garlic bread.
A Tattoo Studio in a Hotel? Why Not.
One of the most unique aspects of UNTITLED is its in-house tattoo parlor, Unscripted Ink. Tucked at the back of The Gallery, this isn’t a gimmick—it’s a full-fledged tattoo studio co-founded by Liv Novotny. The space features a roster of talented artists like Sarah Michelle Soto, offering everything from vibrant illustrative designs to minimalist geometric creations.
Guests are encouraged to embrace spontaneity with rotating “flash-of-the-week” designs, discounted tattoos, and even a Tattoo Happy Hour complete with complimentary drinks. It’s the only tattoo parlor inside a New York City hotel, and it perfectly reflects the property’s mission to be a cultural hub rather than just a place to crash.
Rooms with a View
My room was cozy yet modern, offering all the essentials alongside a few delightful extras. The bed was comfortable with crisp Brooklinen linens, the bathroom stocked with sustainable Public Goods products, and the mini-fridge was perfect for keeping drinks chilled. On the desk sat a postcard, a small but thoughtful touch inviting me to take home a memento of my stay.
But the real star was the balcony. Stepping outside to take in the skyline view was an experience that instantly elevated my mornings. Coffee in hand, the city sprawled out before me in full energy and motion. At night, the lights of the Lower East Side glittered like their own art installation.
For guests without balconies, the floor-to-ceiling windows still frame some of the best views of the neighborhood and beyond. With 11 different room categories ranging from compact Studio Minis to spacious Sky Kings, there’s a layout for every type of traveler.
A Neighborhood Rich in Culture
Part of the magic of UNTITLED is its location. The Lower East Side is one of New York’s most historically rich and artistically alive neighborhoods. During my stay, I wandered just a few blocks over to the San Gennaro Festival, where streets came alive with lights, music, and Italian food stalls. It was the kind of local immersion that reminds you why this part of Manhattan has always been synonymous with creativity.
Beyond festivals, the area is packed with trendy bars, vintage shops, and intimate eateries. Staying at UNTITLED means having the LES at your doorstep—ideal for travelers who want more than the predictable Midtown experience.
Small Details, Big Personality
The charm of UNTITLED lies in the details. Renting an electric scooter to zip through the city, trying your hand at the retro arcade games, or even picking up a marker to add your sketch to the communal book—these touches create a sense of belonging. It’s a hotel that celebrates participation over passivity, making every guest feel like part of the story.
Even the entrance itself, tucked inside Freeman Alley, is a statement. Street art murals by artists like Erre, Swed Oner, Clown Soldier, and Dylan Egon line the approach, transforming the arrival into part of the hotel’s experience.
A Creative Oasis Worth Discovering
By the time I checked out (digitally, of course), it was clear that UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley is more than a boutique hotel—it’s a creative oasis. The property is ideal for those who want their stay in New York to feel plugged into the city’s cultural current while still offering comfort, community, and a touch of whimsy.
With its co-working café, rooftop bar, tattoo studio, and arts-driven ethos, UNTITLED pushes the boundaries of what a hotel can be. It’s not just where you sleep; it’s where you create, collaborate, and discover. In a city that thrives on reinvention, UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley has carved out its own canvas—one that invites guests to be part of the art.
