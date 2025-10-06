UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley: A Creative Hideaway on the Lower East Side

New York is never short on places to stay, but every once in a while you stumble upon a property that feels less like a hotel and more like a hidden story waiting to be uncovered. UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side (LES), is one of those finds. To even arrive at its entrance, you step through a graffiti-lined alley that immediately sets the tone—this is a space rooted in creativity, community, and curiosity.