Kimpton Theta New York and Bar Sprezzatura Debut Exclusive Collaboration with Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club
A Cultural Encore in the Heart of the Theater District
Kimpton Theta New York – Times Square has taken center stage with a collaboration that marries the rhythm of Havana with the glamour of Broadway. Partnering with the Tony Award-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club, the boutique hotel and its rooftop destination, Bar Sprezzatura, are offering guests an exclusive experience that captures the vibrancy, warmth, and nostalgia of both New York City and Cuba.
Available now through August 30, 2026, the partnership invites theatergoers and travelers alike to immerse themselves in a curated celebration of music, community, and culinary craftsmanship. Situated at the nexus of Manhattan’s Theater District, the experience transforms a night out into a fully realized cultural journey.
“Buenas Vistas” at Bar Sprezzaturat
The collaboration kicks off with Buena Vista Social Club Week, running October 21 to 27. During this special celebration, Bar Sprezzatura unveils a bespoke cocktail and light bites menu inspired by the show’s Cuban flair. Signature sips include the Candela, made with Bacardi, guava, and mint; the El Cuarto Del Tula, crafted with Diplomatico Reserva, Demerara syrup, and bitters; and the El Cumbanchero, a refined mix of Ron Zacapa 23 and Coke.
Guests can also savor a taste of Havana through the Monte Cubano, a decadent sandwich featuring Black Forest ham, smoked turkey, Fontina DOP, and blueberry compote mostarda. The flavors, much like the music of Buena Vista Social Club, are layered, soulful, and full of history.
The collaboration also rewards patrons with exclusive perks. Guests who present their Buena Vista Social Club ticket or Playbill from the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre receive 10% off their order at Bar Sprezzatura. For those yet to attend the show, a QR code on the themed menu offers 20% off select seats for performances between October 21 and 27.
The Buena Vista VIP Package
For a complete theatrical experience, Kimpton Theta New York – Times Square has created the Buena Vista Social Club VIP Package. The offering includes a pre-theater cocktail at Bar Sprezzatura and access to exclusive discounted tickets to the Tony Award-winning Broadway production—just a five-minute stroll from the hotel. Guests can book directly through Hotel Theta's website, making it easier than ever to plan a cultured Manhattan getaway that blends stage, spirit, and style.
Where Design Meets Drama
Housed in a historic structure originally designed by midcentury architect Morris Lapidus, Kimpton Theta combines timeless modernism with a sense of community. Guests can enjoy curated touchpoints such as Café Otto, a grab-and-go café serving tea, pastries, and espresso, or explore the property’s marketplace featuring artisanal provisions. Amenities include an evening social hour, complimentary PUBLIC bikes, and no-fee pet services, making the hotel as inviting as it is sophisticated.
Bar Sprezzatura, located across the 15th and 16th floors, extends this sense of easy elegance. Inspired by the Italian Riviera and operated in partnership with TableOne Hospitality, the rooftop restaurant channels the effervescence of Positano with a Manhattan twist. Its East Coast debut brings together spritzes, small plates, and panoramic city views that make it an ideal pre-theater destination or late-night retreat.
A Standing Ovation for Broadway and Beyond
Buena Vista Social Club, inspired by true events and the GRAMMY Award-winning album, tells a story of music, passion, and second chances. Its world-class ensemble of musicians, actors, and dancers, featuring Tony-winning choreography, offers a celebration of Havana’s spirit brought to life on the Broadway stage.
With Kimpton Theta New York and Bar Sprezzatura as official partners, the production’s soulful narrative now extends into the city’s hospitality landscape. Together, they capture what makes New York singular. A place where performance, culture, and connection converge in every moment.
This collaboration is more than a promotion. It’s an invitation to linger longer, listen closer, and experience the rhythm of two worlds meeting in perfect harmony.
