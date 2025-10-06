Maluma and Bradley Cooper Celebrate BOSS Bottled Beyond with a Sky-High Concert and Immersive NYC Experience

On October 3, New York City played host to an extraordinary celebration as BOSS Fragrances unveiled its latest scent, BOSS Bottled Beyond, with a star-studded evening that was equal parts innovation and spectacle. The event brought together the brand’s global ambassadors, Maluma and Bradley Cooper, alongside a guest list that reflected the cross-section of fashion, entertainment, and culture.
The night began at the Empire State Building, where Maluma made history with the first-ever live concert atop the iconic skyscraper’s 86th Floor Observatory. Introduced by Bradley Cooper, the Colombian superstar performed a three-song set that electrified the skyline. The performance carried added resonance as it coincided with Hispanic Heritage Month, a moment of pride for Maluma as he celebrated his roots while representing BOSS on one of the world’s most recognizable stages.
Following the performance, the celebration transitioned downtown to Mercer Labs, where BOSS Fragrances invited guests into the world of BOSS Bottled Beyond through an immersive experience. The multi-sensory installation fused fragrance, art, and technology—complete with interactive activations and visually captivating moments that echoed the spirit of the new campaign.
The event drew an impressive crowd of notable attendees, including Tara Davis, Hunter Woodhall, Noah Beck, Tyler James Williams, Jonathan Cheban, Gavin Leatherwood, Quinnen Williams, and Quincy Williams. Each brought their own touch of New York glamour to the evening, reflecting the brand’s ethos of modern confidence and individuality.
BOSS Fragrances extended the celebration through the weekend, opening the Mercer Labs installation to the public on October 4 and 5. Visitors were invited to explore the fragrance through immersive activations and even purchase the new scent on-site. Around the city, exclusive “Daily BOSS Newsstand” pop-ups at Herald Square Plaza and the World Trade Center offered complimentary samples and limited-edition giveaways, ensuring that the BOSS Bottled Beyond experience reached every corner of Manhattan.
By combining artistry, innovation, and cultural resonance, BOSS Fragrances turned a fragrance launch into a defining New York City moment—one that was, fittingly, beyond expectation.
