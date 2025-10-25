Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue Redefines Townhouse Living in Midtown Manhattan

At the heart of the property, the living room invites guests to linger. A stone fireplace serves as the centerpiece, surrounded by built-in seating, a floating banquette, and a thoughtfully assembled library. The atmosphere is elevated by a curated art program from Soho Art Gallery, featuring commissioned mixed-media works that infuse each space with personality and charm. A collection of Assouline and Taschen books adds an intellectual touch, reflecting Kimpton’s tradition of creating spaces that feel as lived-in as they are luxurious.