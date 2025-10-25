Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue Redefines Townhouse Living in Midtown Manhattan
Source: Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Historic Landmark Reimagined
This winter, the Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue will open its doors in Midtown Manhattan, marking a new chapter in the city’s luxury hospitality landscape. Located just steps from Grand Central Terminal, the hotel transforms a 1928 Beaux-Arts gem—originally the Doral Park Avenue Hotel—into a refined yet inviting retreat that celebrates the past while embracing modern sensibilities.
Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, Kimpton Ashbel embodies the brand’s signature balance of warmth, style, and authenticity. The project’s vision, led by Busta Studio, is rooted in the intimacy of townhouse living. Inside, warm wood tones, curated gold accents, and playful bursts of color create an atmosphere that feels personal yet cosmopolitan.
Where Heritage Meets Modern Craft
The building’s original limestone façade has been meticulously restored, anchoring the hotel in its architectural heritage. Once inside, guests are welcomed into a series of residential-inspired spaces that unfold naturally: a foyer, a living room, and a family room, each connected by large wood portals and framed by original columns and windows.
At the heart of the property, the living room invites guests to linger. A stone fireplace serves as the centerpiece, surrounded by built-in seating, a floating banquette, and a thoughtfully assembled library. The atmosphere is elevated by a curated art program from Soho Art Gallery, featuring commissioned mixed-media works that infuse each space with personality and charm. A collection of Assouline and Taschen books adds an intellectual touch, reflecting Kimpton’s tradition of creating spaces that feel as lived-in as they are luxurious.
Design That Invites Discovery
Kimpton Ashbel’s interiors are designed with layers of detail that reveal themselves over time. Each furnishing, artwork, and finish was created exclusively for the property, resulting in a cohesive yet eclectic aesthetic. Custom-designed furniture combines refined metalwork with organic materials, while a mosaic inlaid foyer nods to the craftsmanship of the Beaux-Arts era.
“Our vision for Kimpton Ashbel was to create a beautifully curated home in the heart of Manhattan - sophisticated and timeless, inviting and warm. Guests can savor a bite, linger by the fire, or retreat to serene guestrooms overlooking Park Avenue. Every touchpoint was thoughtfully designed to foster comfort, connection and delight.”
Brenda Correa, General Manager of Kimpton Ashbel
Guestrooms with a View
The hotel’s 205 guestrooms and suites, including 14 family-friendly connecting rooms, continue the theme of quiet sophistication. The interiors feature jade green accents, plush fabrics, and bespoke millwork headboards with integrated lighting. Bathrooms are thoughtfully designed to blend form and function, while many rooms offer sweeping views of Park Avenue and the Empire State Building.
Throughout its 17 stories, Kimpton Ashbel maintains a sense of calm amid the city’s energy. The result is a haven for travelers seeking both connection and respite, a space that feels distinctly New York yet refreshingly serene.
Introducing Park & Bel: A Neighborhood Café with Character
Anchoring the ground floor is Park & Bel, an innovative café concept designed to become a Midtown favorite. In the morning, guests can enjoy artisanal baked goods, fresh fruit, and hearty sandwiches. By evening, the space transforms with small plates of curated cheeses, cured meats, and delicately spiced nuts. A bar cart program adds a touch of ritual, featuring craft cocktails, fine wines, and premium spirits served tableside.
True to Kimpton’s philosophy of fostering community, the hotel will also host a morning coffee service and afternoon wine hour, both complimentary for guests and designed to spark conversation.
A Modern Classic on Park Avenue
Nestled amid tree-lined streets, Gilded Age mansions, and some of Manhattan’s most storied landmarks, the Kimpton Ashbel offers guests proximity to Bryant Park, the Morgan Library & Museum, and countless Midtown attractions. Yet its essence is defined by a quieter luxury—an atmosphere of ease, intimacy, and thoughtful design.
With its mix of townhouse chic, bespoke craftsmanship, and genuine hospitality, Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue is poised to become one of the city’s most anticipated openings of the season.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.