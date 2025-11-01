Mandarin Oriental Launches “Exclusive Journeys,” Offering Insider Cultural Travel Experiences Led by Experts
A New Way to Experience Culture
Mandarin Oriental has introduced Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Journeys, an expanding portfolio of expert-led, privately guided travel experiences designed for guests seeking deeper cultural context and privileged access. Developed with The Luminaire, a curator of knowledge-driven itineraries, the program spans Mandarin Oriental hotels in Madrid, Muscat, Paris, Milan, Geneva, Tokyo, and London, with new offerings now available in the United States at Mandarin Oriental, New York.
Each itinerary is tailored to the individual traveler and their private group, supported by a network of cultural experts, institutions, and the hotel’s concierge team. Access to artists, historians, curators, and specialist guides transforms each destination into a living narrative, revealing the craftsmanship, creative heritage, and cultural landscape that shape a place.
“These journeys reflect the spirit of Mandarin Oriental, our heritage of meaningful hospitality and our belief that luxury should deepen our guest’s understanding of the places and cultures we call home. Discerning guests today are looking for more than ever before when it comes to connecting with the essence of a destination; they seek context, rarefied access, and expert-delivered knowledge. Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Journeys were created to meet that desire, offering truly personal encounters with the culture and craftsmanship that define each destination.”
Andrew Cleary, Vice President of Customer Experience, Mandarin Oriental
Discoveries Rooted in Access
Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Journeys unlock experiences not typically available to the general public. Programs are crafted around intimate exchanges—studying masterpieces alongside curators, traveling with regional specialists, observing artistic process firsthand, or visiting private collections.
Guests might journey into Oman’s desert with Bedouin guides or sample rare vintages in 300-year-old Champagne cellars. While each property offers its own perspective, all itineraries highlight culture, storytelling, and hospitality.
The introduction of Exclusive Journeys in the Americas places New York City at the forefront of this expanded lens.
The Americas Debut: Mandarin Oriental, New York
Mandarin Oriental, New York now serves as the launchpad for a series of art- and design-driven itineraries that interpret the city’s creative identity in new ways, bringing guests behind the scenes of its cultural institutions.
Highlights include:
From Skyline to Shoreline: New York and Cape Cod
A four-day adventure beginning in Manhattan, featuring a private seaplane flight over the Atlantic and a photography masterclass along the Cape Cod National Seashore.
An Art Collector’s Day in Gilded Age New York
An immersion into early modernism with private access to the Neue Galerie—home to Klimt and Schiele—plus a discreet, behind-the-scenes visit to Sotheby’s or Christie’s.
Chelsea to SoHo: Art, Music and Subculture
A curated exploration of New York’s gallery landscape, accompanied by a tailored conversation on Basquiat’s lasting impact.
Modernism in Motion: From Manhattan to the Hudson
A journey that traces modern art through MoMA’s archives, then north to Dia Beacon and Storm King Art Center, guided by art specialists.
New York Photography Legends in Focus
Private experiences granting direct access to leading creative voices. Travelers may explore the legacy of Joel Meyerowitz through an intimate session led by his longtime Archive Director, or head to the Hudson Valley to meet artist Liz Nielsen, whose camera-free work is created entirely in the darkroom.
Together, these itineraries transform New York into a uniquely curated campus for cultural discovery.
Crafting Context Through Partnership
Exclusive Journeys builds on Mandarin Oriental, New York’s established cultural programming, which includes privileged access to Broadway, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and leading art and film events such as Frieze New York and the New York Film Festival.
Each itinerary is private, bespoke, and available year-round for guests staying at participating Mandarin Oriental properties. The collaboration with The Luminaire ensures each experience is led by recognized experts and crafted with the nuance required to deliver meaningful cultural interpretation.
The Luminaire: A Partner in Cultural Stewardship
The Luminaire designs insider-led travel with a focus on education and thoughtful storytelling. Its approach aims to enrich guests’ understanding of the communities they encounter—to expand awareness rather than consume experiences passively.
Its philanthropic arm, The Luminaire Foundation, supports natural conservation, cultural preservation, and education. In partnership with Virgin Unite, the foundation channels 100% of profits from upcoming trips toward global initiatives including The Elders, founded by Nelson Mandela.
The Luminaire is led by CEO Adam Sebba and CMO Nicholas Priest, previously of Aman Resorts and One&Only Resorts.
The Mandarin Oriental Perspective
Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Journeys underscores the Group’s belief that contemporary luxury centers on knowledge, cultural fluency, and tailored encounters. The initiative aligns with the brand’s legacy of fusing its Asian heritage with the character and craft of each destination—an idea embodied by its portfolio of 43 hotels, 12 residences, and 26 exceptional homes in 27 countries and territories.
For travelers who view exploration as a path to understanding, Exclusive Journeys offers rare passage—guided by experts, anchored in place, and enriched with meaningful access.
