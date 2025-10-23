Gabriel Butu during the ACE Dream Auction at the 2025 Gala
Gabriel Butu leads the ACE Dream Auction at the 2025 Dream GalaPhoto Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni, PMC / Patrick McMullan, Annie Watt Agency

A Starry Night at the Mandarin Oriental: Jennifer Holliday Headlines ACE’s Dream Gala 2025

The Annual Benefit Brought Together Philanthropy, Music, And Manhattan Glamour To Support ACE’s Mission Of Helping New Yorkers Overcome Homelessness

An Evening of Purpose and Performance

Under the glittering chandeliers of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, philanthropy met Broadway for one unforgettable evening as The Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE) hosted its 2025 Dream Gala. Founded by philanthropist Henry Buhl, ACE’s annual event drew some of New York’s most distinguished guests for a night that combined elegance, music, and generosity—all in support of a vital cause.

Funds raised throughout the evening will directly benefit ACE’s programs, which provide job readiness training, work experience, and long-term support to help individuals experiencing homelessness reclaim their independence and rebuild their lives.

Guests at ACE’s Dream Gala 2025
Alex Donner, James Cavello, Jorge Iragorri, Lauren Iragorri, Henry Buhl
Adrien Arpel, Samuel Guillory

A Night of Celebration and Community

The gala opened with a lively cocktail reception overlooking the Manhattan skyline before guests gathered for dinner and an evening program hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Cynthia McFadden. The event honored Henry Hay and Andrew Torrey for their leadership and dedication to empowering vulnerable communities, a mission that lies at the heart of ACE’s decades-long work across New York City.

Andrew Torrey and James Berwind
Andrew Torrey and James BerwindPhoto Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni, PMC / Patrick McMullan, Annie Watt Agency

The evening’s entertainment was a highlight in itself. Tony Award-winning Broadway icon Jennifer Holliday—revered as the original “Dream Girl”—took the stage for a show-stopping performance that captivated the crowd and underscored the event’s theme of resilience and renewal. The Alex Donner Orchestra filled the ballroom with elegant live music, creating a timeless atmosphere that mirrored the cause’s enduring impact.

Jennifer Holliday performs at ACE’s Dream Gala 2025
Jennifer Holliday performs at ACE’s Dream Gala 2025Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni, PMC / Patrick McMullan, Annie Watt Agency

The evening also featured a spirited auction led by celebrated auctioneer Gabriel Butu, whose energy helped raise critical funds for ACE’s expanding outreach and employment initiatives.

Gabriel Butu during the ACE Dream Auction at the 2025 Gala
National Trust for Historic Preservation Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Spectacular NYC Gala

Philanthropy Among the City’s Finest

The 2025 Dream Gala drew a distinguished guest list, including Henry Buhl, Cynthia McFadden, Henry Hay, Andrew Torrey, Jennifer Holliday, Alex Donner, Gabriel Butu, Carlos Morrison, Rob Goldston, Mohammed Misbah, Abby Hamor, Donna Carvalho, Simon Yao, Maribel Lieberman, James Cavello, Margarite Almeida, Donna and Richard Soloway, Jorge Iragorri, and Lauren Imperato.

Together, attendees reflected the spirit of New York’s philanthropic community—one defined by compassion, creativity, and an unwavering belief in second chances.

Mohammed Misbah, Abby Hamor, Donna Carvalho, Simon Yao
Jean Shafiroff
Carlos Morrison, Sandra Sanches, Henry Buhl

The ACE Mission

For over three decades, ACE has been a cornerstone of community empowerment in New York City. Through its job training programs, transitional employment opportunities, and long-term support network, the organization helps individuals with histories of homelessness, incarceration, or addiction rebuild their futures with dignity and stability.

Henry Buhl’s founding vision continues to guide the organization’s mission, ensuring that every graduate of ACE’s programs has the tools and support needed to achieve lasting economic independence.

Henry Hay with his award
Henry Hay with his awardPhoto Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni, PMC / Patrick McMullan, Annie Watt Agency

A Gala That Inspires

This year’s Dream Gala was more than an elegant evening—it was a testament to the transformative power of opportunity and community. As Jennifer Holliday’s powerful voice filled the ballroom, it became clear that ACE’s work, like her music, is rooted in hope.

In a city that thrives on reinvention, ACE’s mission remains timeless: helping New Yorkers turn hardship into possibility, one job at a time.
Gabriel Butu during the ACE Dream Auction at the 2025 Gala
Zèya’s Inner Circle Gathering at Giselle Miami Ushers in a Stylish New Era of Sustainable Swapping

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Philanthropy
New York
Connections
Legacy

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com