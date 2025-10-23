A Starry Night at the Mandarin Oriental: Jennifer Holliday Headlines ACE’s Dream Gala 2025
An Evening of Purpose and Performance
Under the glittering chandeliers of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, philanthropy met Broadway for one unforgettable evening as The Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE) hosted its 2025 Dream Gala. Founded by philanthropist Henry Buhl, ACE’s annual event drew some of New York’s most distinguished guests for a night that combined elegance, music, and generosity—all in support of a vital cause.
Funds raised throughout the evening will directly benefit ACE’s programs, which provide job readiness training, work experience, and long-term support to help individuals experiencing homelessness reclaim their independence and rebuild their lives.
A Night of Celebration and Community
The gala opened with a lively cocktail reception overlooking the Manhattan skyline before guests gathered for dinner and an evening program hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Cynthia McFadden. The event honored Henry Hay and Andrew Torrey for their leadership and dedication to empowering vulnerable communities, a mission that lies at the heart of ACE’s decades-long work across New York City.
The evening’s entertainment was a highlight in itself. Tony Award-winning Broadway icon Jennifer Holliday—revered as the original “Dream Girl”—took the stage for a show-stopping performance that captivated the crowd and underscored the event’s theme of resilience and renewal. The Alex Donner Orchestra filled the ballroom with elegant live music, creating a timeless atmosphere that mirrored the cause’s enduring impact.
The evening also featured a spirited auction led by celebrated auctioneer Gabriel Butu, whose energy helped raise critical funds for ACE’s expanding outreach and employment initiatives.
Philanthropy Among the City’s Finest
The 2025 Dream Gala drew a distinguished guest list, including Henry Buhl, Cynthia McFadden, Henry Hay, Andrew Torrey, Jennifer Holliday, Alex Donner, Gabriel Butu, Carlos Morrison, Rob Goldston, Mohammed Misbah, Abby Hamor, Donna Carvalho, Simon Yao, Maribel Lieberman, James Cavello, Margarite Almeida, Donna and Richard Soloway, Jorge Iragorri, and Lauren Imperato.
Together, attendees reflected the spirit of New York’s philanthropic community—one defined by compassion, creativity, and an unwavering belief in second chances.
The ACE Mission
For over three decades, ACE has been a cornerstone of community empowerment in New York City. Through its job training programs, transitional employment opportunities, and long-term support network, the organization helps individuals with histories of homelessness, incarceration, or addiction rebuild their futures with dignity and stability.
Henry Buhl’s founding vision continues to guide the organization’s mission, ensuring that every graduate of ACE’s programs has the tools and support needed to achieve lasting economic independence.
A Gala That Inspires
This year’s Dream Gala was more than an elegant evening—it was a testament to the transformative power of opportunity and community. As Jennifer Holliday’s powerful voice filled the ballroom, it became clear that ACE’s work, like her music, is rooted in hope.
In a city that thrives on reinvention, ACE’s mission remains timeless: helping New Yorkers turn hardship into possibility, one job at a time.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.