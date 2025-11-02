St. Regis Partners with Ladurée to Reimagine Holiday Hospitality in the US

“The St. Regis brand’s founding family, the Astors, embraced the holidays as a time to gather loved ones in spectacular style, a season that reflected their sense of heritage and glamour. That legacy continues today as we celebrate the art of gathering and the timeless family traditions that define the St. Regis experience. Our collaboration with Ladurée brings this story to life in a fresh and inspired way, blending the iconic Parisian patisserie's artistry with the timeless rituals that define St. Regis.”

George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts