St. Regis Partners with Ladurée to Reimagine Holiday Hospitality in the US
The holiday season arrives with a new flourish of Parisian charm as St. Regis Hotels & Resorts unveils an exclusive collaboration with Ladurée, the celebrated French patisserie. Beginning November 5, 2025, through January 4, 2026, guests at select St. Regis properties across the United States will encounter a refreshed interpretation of the brand’s legendary Afternoon Tea, complete with Ladurée’s iconic macarons, custom tea blends, and festive confections.
This partnership builds upon Ladurée’s seasonal debut at The St. Regis New York in 2024, extending to properties in Washington, D.C.; Deer Valley; Bal Harbour; San Francisco; and New York, where a co-branded holiday menu reflects the maison’s French art de vivre alongside the Astor family’s enduring legacy of holiday celebration.
“The St. Regis brand’s founding family, the Astors, embraced the holidays as a time to gather loved ones in spectacular style, a season that reflected their sense of heritage and glamour. That legacy continues today as we celebrate the art of gathering and the timeless family traditions that define the St. Regis experience. Our collaboration with Ladurée brings this story to life in a fresh and inspired way, blending the iconic Parisian patisserie's artistry with the timeless rituals that define St. Regis.”
George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
Elevating Holiday Tradition
The collaboration highlights two institutions united by their reverence for ritual. Ladurée’s celebrated pastries join the St. Regis Afternoon Tea service, first introduced by Caroline Astor more than a century ago. Guests will enjoy a selection of refined sweets, bespoke tea blends, and seasonal offerings presented in collectible co-branded boxes.
Immersive décor becomes part of the celebration, transforming lobbies into layered holiday scenes. Towering tree sculptures feature macaron-inspired ornaments and deep green velvet ribbons. Wreaths and garlands appear throughout each property, while soft lighting lends an atmosphere of seasonal warmth.
“Ladurée and St. Regis share a devotion to ritual, beauty, and the art of gathering. This collaboration feels especially meaningful, as it allows us to bring our Parisian patisserie into a setting that has long defined celebration and elegance, creating moments of delight for guests during the most festive time of year.”
Katina Dermatas, CEO of Ladurée US
Highlights Across Five US Destinations
Guests will discover a bespoke holiday macaron cart, offering Ladurée sweets for immediate enjoyment or gifting. This element appears across all five participating properties, with distinct interpretations unique to each location.
The St. Regis New York; San Francisco; and Bal Harbour
Full programming includes Afternoon Tea rituals, macaron cart experiences, and a complete décor takeover.
The St. Regis Deer Valley
The macaron cart takes to the mountains, adding a whimsical note at the resort’s slopeside setting.
The St. Regis Washington, D.C.
Guests will find the holiday cart under the hotel’s Florentine gold ceiling.
Throughout, the emphasis is on gathering, indulgence, and a rich sense of place expressed through French confectionary craftsmanship and St. Regis tradition.
A House of Celebration
The partnership reinforces St. Regis’s heritage as the “House of Celebration,” a brand known for glamorous gatherings dating back to the Gilded Age. Ladurée’s narrative, rooted in Paris since 1862, feels naturally aligned. The patisserie remains synonymous with the Parisian salon experience, playful color palettes, and delicate almond-based macarons that have won international devotees.
The collaboration highlights how luxury hotels have increasingly turned to cultural partnerships to shape distinctive holiday programming. At St. Regis, the addition of Ladurée expands a calendar already defined by time-honored rituals, bespoke butler service, and celebrated festive traditions.
The Legacy of Two Icons
St. Regis Hotels & Resorts operates more than 60 luxury properties worldwide, each reflecting the Astor family’s vision of glamorous, anticipatory service. Its participation in Marriott Bonvoy® ensures exclusive access to experiences and elevated recognition for its members.
Ladurée, founded in 1862, earned its place in culinary history through pioneering the first Parisian tea salon and perfecting its signature macaron. Today, the maison continues to share its refined approach to patisserie globally.
Together, these two institutions introduce a season of indulgence that blends New York elegance with Parisian artistry. Guests can expect holiday traditions that feel familiar yet newly imagined, with Ladurée’s confections and the St. Regis Afternoon Tea serving as the centerpiece.
Planning Your Seasonal Stay
The Ladurée collaboration will be available November 5, 2025, through January 4, 2026, at:
The St. Regis New York
The St. Regis San Francisco
The St. Regis Bal Harbour
The St. Regis Deer Valley
The St. Regis Washington, D.C.
Across each destination, festive décor, bespoke programming, and specialty Afternoon Tea menus underscore the joy of the season.
The holidays remain a time for indulgence and impeccable hospitality. For guests seeking an experience that blends heritage and culinary artistry, St. Regis and Ladurée offer a seasonal invitation difficult to resist.
