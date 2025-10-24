Holiday Magic Awaits: The Ultimate Guide to West Palm Beach’s Festive Season

West Palm Beach proves that winter sparkle doesn’t require snow. Named TripAdvisor’s top trending destination in 2025, the city embraces the holidays with a coastal twist—think sand sculptures instead of snowmen, Ferris wheels under palm trees, and festive lights reflected on the Intracoastal. Beginning November 1, the celebrations build toward a dazzling December filled with community events, cultural moments, and family-friendly fun.
Visitors can stroll through Northwood Village for one-of-a-kind gifts, shop luxury labels at CityPlace, or enjoy alfresco dining with views of twinkling lights and passing boats. And thanks to Brightline’s direct connection, the heart of the festivities is just a train ride away.
The holiday season officially begins at The Great Lawn with the lighting of Sandi, the world’s only 35-foot holiday tree sculpted from 700 tons of sand. Nightly light and music shows continue throughout the month, complete with a waterfront Ferris wheel and entertainment through New Year’s Eve.
The Historic Northwest District shines bright with Rhythm and Lights, an evening of live music, artisan markets, and local food vendors. The park comes alive with festive displays and community cheer, showcasing the creative spirit of West Palm Beach.
Families can join Sandi and Santa for a gourmet pancake breakfast at The Great Lawn—an annual tradition that brings the community together in holiday style.
Explore the artsy charm of Northwood Village as local artisans open their shops and studios for this monthly art walk. The district’s creative energy shines during the holidays, offering distinctive gifts and live entertainment in an intimate neighborhood setting.
Few sights rival the Palm Beach Boat Parade, where a flotilla of festively adorned vessels sails the Intracoastal. The grand finale takes place along the West Palm Beach Waterfront, capped off by a Zambelli traveling fireworks display that lights up the coastline.
Experience a touch of the tropics with the Aloha Islanders’ annual Polynesian performance. With high-energy dances and vibrant costumes, it’s a family favorite that brings island spirit to South Florida’s shores.
Ring in the new year at The Great Lawn with Sandi’s final light shows of the season. The extended New Year’s Eve performances promise a fitting close to the city’s festive celebration.
Downtown’s luxury destination, The Ben, Autograph Collection, once again transforms into a holiday hotspot. Its Winter Wonderland returns bigger than ever, featuring South Florida’s only outdoor real ice-skating rink, surrounded by a Winter Tree Forest and Holiday Market. Running from November 1, 2025, through January 4, 2026, this experience blends classic holiday charm with the city’s signature sophistication.
Guests can glide beneath the stars, browse the seasonal market, and sip warm drinks—all while taking in waterfront views of the city’s illuminated skyline. For details on skating fees, schedules, and events, visitors can check The Ben’s official site.
To elevate the festivities, West Palm Beach is offering the West Palm Beach Wonderland Weekend Holiday Escape giveaway. The prize includes a two-night stay at AKA West Palm Beach, two premium Brightline tickets, skating passes for The Ben’s rink, and dinner for two at Waxin’s West Palm Beach. Contest details and entry information are available online.
This season, West Palm Beach redefines what it means to celebrate the holidays in paradise. The city’s blend of coastal beauty, community connection, and creative energy transforms every evening into a celebration of joy and light. To explore the complete lineup of events, visit wpb.org/holidays and start planning your winter getaway to the Palm Beaches’ most magical destination.
