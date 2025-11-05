Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Introduces “Special Happens…” Travel Experiences
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has unveiled a new chapter in experiential travel, expanding on its celebrated “Make Special Happen” campaign with a curated portfolio of “Special Happens…” experiences. Rolled out across its global portfolio of 96 hotels and resorts, the collection encourages guests to connect more deeply with destination, culture, community, and creativity.
The concept is built on Fairmont’s inclusive hospitality philosophy, one rooted in empathy, sincerity, and a sense of belonging, expressed through four thematic lenses: After Dark, In the Wild, Around the Table, and In the Spotlight. Each experience taps into the character of place, transforming a stay into a story worth reliving.
Below, explore standout experiences anchoring this new initiative.
Día de Muertos Dinner Experience at Fairmont Mayakoba
As evening settles along Mexico’s Riviera Maya, Fairmont Mayakoba hosts an intimate, reservation-only Día de Muertos Dinner Experience throughout November. Designed for private groups of six to fourteen guests, the event honors one of Mexico’s most meaningful cultural traditions through a multisensory culinary journey.
Family-style dishes highlight ancestral recipes and regional ingredients, while the tablescape celebrates the vivid colors and symbology of the holiday. More than dinner, this is a celebration of memory and togetherness. Stories are shared, flavors linger, and the spirit of Mexico offers a beautifully contemplative night.
Moonlight Silent Cinema at Fairmont Makati
In the heart of Manila, Fairmont Makati has introduced the city’s first poolside silent cinema, a soothing late-night reprieve with thoughtful elegance. Beneath an urban skyline, guests relax on floating loungers while films unfold overhead.
Each screening is attended by themed bento-style dinners, and silent-disco headsets elevate the experience with a private audio track. Because the soundscape is controlled individually, the atmosphere remains serene, ensuring the evening feels both communal and personal.
Reel in Your Dream Adventure at Fairmont Orchid, Hawai‘i
Hawai‘i Island’s Kohala Coast becomes your playground on this deep-sea private fishing excursion led by Fairmont Orchid’s Executive Chef. Guests set sail across crystalline waters to catch prized local Ahi Tuna while receiving culinary insight directly on board.
Upon return, Chef Zaid Khan prepares the catch over a special oceanfront dinner at Pauoa Bay, an extraordinary way to savor a day spent on the water. The experience marries adventure and gastronomy with Hawai‘i’s enduring respect for place.
An Invitation Inside Chalet Claude Nobs with Fairmont Le Montreux Palace
For music lovers, access to Chalet Claude Nobs is a rare gift. Usually closed to the public, the home of the late Montreux Jazz Festival founder holds decades of musical history within its intimate walls.
Fairmont Le Montreux Palace opens the door to this exclusive world through a private cultural encounter where original artifacts and personal stories create a tangible connection to the legends who once gathered here. The experience becomes a time capsule of artistry, with the Swiss Riviera as its backdrop.
Village Heritage Walk with Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur offers a meaningful immersion into rural Rajasthan. The village walk introduces guests to regional craftsmanship, including Gotta Patti and Zari embroidery, along with local pottery practices. A camel ride through the fields encourages a slower pace, grounded in the rhythm of the land.
The morning is filled with encounters that highlight hospitality, artisan heritage, and community. Guests step away with a richer understanding of Rajasthan’s cultural traditions and an appreciation for the artistry that endures through daily life.
A New Lens on Luxury Travel
Fairmont’s “Special Happens…” programming underscores a shift in modern luxury: experience must feel rooted, personal, and emotionally resonant. Whether stepping into Mexico’s ancestral spirit, drifting through Manila under starlight, casting across Hawaiian waters, or exploring the artistry of India, each itinerary captures the feeling of being welcomed into a story, not simply a destination.
These curated moments celebrate Fairmont’s guiding ethos: hospitality shaped with heart, connection, and intention.
