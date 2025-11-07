The Baker House 1650 Wins Best House, Villa or Serviced Apartment in North America
The Hamptons continue to capture the imagination of sophisticated travelers, but one historic inn has secured its standing among the world’s most exceptional stays. The Baker House 1650 has been awarded “Best House, Villa or Serviced Apartment in North America” at the 2026 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, held at London’s Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel.
This international recognition underscores the property’s appeal as a sanctuary of ease in the heart of East Hampton Village, where storied architecture meets a thoughtful contemporary touch.
“It’s an incredible honor to receive this global recognition from Condé Nast Johansens. Our team is deeply committed to creating an experience that captures the beauty, history, and heart of East Hampton. This award is a reflection of that dedication.”
Antonella Bertello, Owner of The Baker House 1650
A Landmark Among Luxury Inns
Now in their 41st year, the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence celebrate standout independent hotels, spas, and venues around the globe. Winners are selected through a blend of guest reviews, expert evaluations, and online voting—an approach that balances authority with personal experience.
Within this global field, The Baker House 1650 distinguished itself through impeccable service, curated interiors, and grounds where generations of craftsmanship are honored with care.
Heritage Meets Modern Ease
Set within the historic village, The Baker House 1650 stays true to its 17th-century Cotswold-inspired architecture, evoking an English manor influence softened by manicured gardens and period furnishings.
The inn’s layered character is part of its soul. Here, guests discover:
English-style gardens designed for quiet wandering
Elegant interiors that blend antiques and contemporary comfort
A tranquil spa for tailored wellness moments
Each detail reveals an appreciation for history without sacrificing modern convenience.
A Hamptons Retreat With Distinction
While the Hamptons are known for their coastal ease, art scenes, and stately homes, The Baker House 1650 stands apart as a retreat crafted with intimacy and intention. Its distinctive balance of old-world charm and modern hospitality has established the property as a favorite among travelers seeking understated luxury.
The accolade from Condé Nast Johansens—with its reputation for identifying exceptional independent properties—places The Baker House 1650 in rare company, strengthening its global profile while reinforcing its cherished local legacy.
For the complete list of winners, visit johansens.com/award-winners-hub.
To explore stays and experiences at The Baker House 1650, visit www.bakerhouse1650.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.