Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing Celebrated Among the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025
Source: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing has just earned a defining moment on the global hospitality stage. Only one year after opening, the landmark property has been named No. 14 in The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 and becomes the first hotel in Mainland China to appear on the prestigious list. The honor also includes the Nikka Best New Hotel Award 2025, underscoring its swift ascent into elite company.
A Remarkable Year for Mandarin Oriental Worldwide
This milestone reinforces a standout year for the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. Three of its properties appear on the 2025 ranking:
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok at No. 7
Mandarin Oriental, Qianmen, Beijing at No. 14
Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong at No. 41
Together, they reflect the brand’s ongoing commitment to elevated design, impeccable service, and experiential travel. The World’s 50 Best Hotels, revealed in London, pays tribute to visionary hospitality across six continents.
General Manager Andy Guan acknowledged the achievement, stating:
“We are truly honored to be recognized among The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025, and to be the first hotel from Mainland China to receive this distinction. This achievement is a tribute to the passion and craftsmanship of our team.”
Andy Guan
A Location Connected to Beijing’s Living History
Set along Beijing’s famed Central Axis, a cultural spine linking many of the city’s treasured sites, Mandarin Oriental Qianmen offers a stay immersed in heritage. Its setting allows guests to explore traditional hutong neighborhoods while remaining moments from iconic landmarks such as Qianmen, The Temple of Heaven, and The Forbidden City
The hotel embraces the philosophy of “Unveil Beijing’s Soul,” delivering an experience rooted in authenticity. With only 42 courtyard houses, the scale feels intimate, inviting guests to slow down and absorb the area’s architectural character.
Courtyard Living, Reimagined
Each courtyard house functions as a self-contained residence. High ceilings, garden thresholds, and abundant natural light encourage a seamless rhythm between indoor and outdoor living. Contemporary art punctuates the rooms, while seasonal design details reflect Beijing’s ever-changing climate.
Traditional craftsmanship and modern sensibility appear in equilibrium. Refined textures and thoughtful spaces elevate the experience, resulting in an atmosphere described as elegant and calm.
Design, Dining, and Connections to Culture
The property pairs Chinese aesthetic heritage with contemporary comforts, blending art, wellness, and cuisine throughout its environment. Courtyard layouts evoke the architecture of Old Beijing, honoring its rich urban history.
Beyond spacious accommodations, guests can indulge in culinary and wellness offerings that complement the setting. Every detail aligns with the Group’s vision to deliver cultural immersion without compromising elegance.
A Rising Standard
Recognition on The World’s 50 Best Hotels list speaks to a property’s ability to present both character and excellence. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing accomplishes this through design, localized perspective, and meticulous service, bringing meaningful depth to luxury travel.
As the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group continues to broaden its global footprint, this achievement reinforces its leadership in hospitality. The Group now operates 43 hotels, 12 residences, and 26 homes across 27 countries and territories, with more projects underway.
About the World’s 50 Best Hotels
Launched in 2023, The World’s 50 Best Hotels is produced by an Academy of over 800 independent industry leaders. The annual awards and accompanying event unite hoteliers, media, and luxury travelers to celebrate excellence across international accommodations.
A New Spotlight on Beijing
With this recognition, Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing sets a new benchmark for the region. Its emphasis on place-driven design and layered cultural storytelling has resonated globally, reinforcing its standing as a destination where tradition and modern luxury meet with intention.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.