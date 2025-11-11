Standout International Black Friday Luxury Hotel & Resort Deals

Surrounded by Montepulciano’s Vino Nobile vineyards, Borgo San Vincenzo invites travelers to linger in restored 18th-century charm. From November 27 to December 2, 2025, guests can reserve five or more nights with 20 percent off all suites in any season, daily breakfast for two, complimentary e-bike rentals, and a €100 food and beverage credit. Bookings are paid in full and non-refundable, though transferable and giftable. Every reservation during this period grants entry to win an elevated add-on: either a private dinner hidden in the UNESCO-protected Val d’Orcia or a bespoke Taste of Tuscany excursion featuring olive oil tastings, winery visits, and lunch overlooking Pienza. Email or call to book.