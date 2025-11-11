Standout International Black Friday Luxury Hotel & Resort Deals

Black Friday hardly needs another headline, yet each year it quietly delivers some of the most compelling opportunities for travelers looking to elevate their future itineraries. For those tempted by good wine, remote islands, design-forward suites, or bucket-list natural wonders, the season’s global offers pack genuine value. Many extend well into 2026, giving you time to plot a dreamy escape rather than rush. Below, we highlight notable international hotel and resort offers that deliver both destination sparkle and meaningful perks.
Surrounded by Montepulciano’s Vino Nobile vineyards, Borgo San Vincenzo invites travelers to linger in restored 18th-century charm. From November 27 to December 2, 2025, guests can reserve five or more nights with 20 percent off all suites in any season, daily breakfast for two, complimentary e-bike rentals, and a €100 food and beverage credit. Bookings are paid in full and non-refundable, though transferable and giftable. Every reservation during this period grants entry to win an elevated add-on: either a private dinner hidden in the UNESCO-protected Val d’Orcia or a bespoke Taste of Tuscany excursion featuring olive oil tastings, winery visits, and lunch overlooking Pienza. Email or call to book.
For group stays in Mexico City, Casona Roma Norte offers an appealing structure: for every 25 room nights contracted, groups receive a complimentary room plus two complimentary upgrades to the next category (subject to availability). Additional perks include a welcome amenity, early check-in / late check-out based on availability, and flexible group rates. Versatile event spaces are available for meetings, celebrations, and private gatherings. Bookings confirmed by November 30, 2025 may lock 2025 rates for 2026 stays, with discounted venue rentals when booking food and beverage through on-site partners.
Three miles off San Pedro, Cayo Espanto brings privacy to another level with just seven villas, a helipad, private yacht access, and tailored service. This Black Friday through Travel Tuesday, guests receive airfare credits of up to $750 per person on four- to seven-night stays. Seven-night bookings include the Catch and Cook Adventure: a half-day reef fishing outing culminating in a personalized lunch curated by the island’s culinary team on a nearby uninhabited island. Book online between November 28 and December 2, 2025; add “FREE AIR” in the notes. Blackout dates apply.
lebua Bangkok, including the Tower Club and lebua at State Tower, blends panoramic skyline views with high-touch hospitality. This Travel Tuesday, guests enjoy 30 percent off a minimum two-night stay when booked December 2 through December 4, 2025, valid for stays December 3, 2025 to June 30, 2026. The offer includes breakfast, one welcome drink per guest, one complimentary cooking class at Café Mozu for the first 50 bookings, a Sky Bar voucher, and late checkout at 2 p.m. based on availability. Use code LEBUATRAVELTUE. Blackout dates apply.
Ecoventura’s two Relais & Châteaux mega-yachts host only 20 passengers each, offering a rare Black Friday opening: 20 percent off select 2026 sailings, reflecting savings of approximately $2,190 per person on published rates. Solo travelers can book a special rate of $14,963 per cabin, nearly $5,000 in savings. Sailings explore one of the planet’s most remarkable ecosystems, presenting a tailored way to see the Galapagos. Reserve through the “Special Offers” landing page and confirm by December 7.
Hotel Rangá is known as an ideal base for taking in the Northern Lights, complete with Aurora wake-up calls. Book between November 28 and December 6, 2025 to receive up to 30 percent off room rates for stays December 1, 2025 through May 31, 2026 (with blackout dates December 23, 2025 through January 3, 2026). A two-night minimum applies. The property puts guests within reach of waterfalls, ice caves, and other iconic Icelandic landscapes.
Japanese-inspired minimalism meets Baja coastline at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. This year’s offer includes up to 35 percent off stays, plus Nobu-style breakfast for two or round-trip airport transfer on three-night bookings. Guests also enjoy a $75 daily spa credit per adult for one- to two-night stays or a $1,000 spa credit per stay when booking three or more nights. Additional perks include 30 percent off photography packages, a $25 daily fitness class credit per adult, and early check-in/late checkout. Pet-friendly. Book November 4–23, 2025 for travel through December 18, 2026.
Founded by trailblazing winemaker Susana Balbo, this Mendoza retreat offers 30 percent off stays of two nights or more when booking November 28 to December 2, 2025. The offer is valid for June through September 2026. Travelers can immerse themselves in wine-driven experiences, dine onsite, book spa rituals inspired by natural elements, and explore nearby wineries, including Balbo’s own.
Sun Siyam Resorts presents one of the most expansive offers of the season, with up to 45 percent off stays booked November 1 through December 1, 2025 across several Maldives properties, plus noteworthy perks that vary by resort.
up to 45 percent off with premium all-inclusive, complimentary floating breakfast, and room upgrades.
up to 30 percent off villas, water sports perks for families, seaplane transfer credits, and private dining discounts.
free round-trip seaplane transfers for two adults on seven-night stays, plus spa and excursion perks.
seaplane transfers, floating breakfast, couple’s spa treatment, and room upgrade for seven-night stays.
airport transfer savings, dolphin cruise or floating breakfast, and multiple discounts on dining, activities, and diving.
spa treatment, room upgrades, food and beverage savings, and complimentary kayaking and cycling.
Reserving now helps secure meaningful value while safeguarding extra time to daydream and plan. These Black Friday opportunities offer more than simple rate reductions; they open the door to storied vineyards, remote islands, Southern Hemisphere wine country, and far-flung oceans warm enough to make the journey feel effortless. Should you be considering a global escape in 2026, this round of offerings brings the world a little closer.
