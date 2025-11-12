Loews Miami Beach Hotel Debuts $55 Million Transformation
Loews Miami Beach Hotel steps confidently into a new era this December, unveiling a property-wide evolution just in time for Miami Art Week 2025. The beachfront icon introduces redesigned guestrooms, two culinary concepts and a weeklong slate of creative programming titled “Art of the Escape,” transforming the resort into an experiential nexus where art, style and coastal living meet.
A New Chapter for a South Beach Classic
Fresh off a $55 million renovation, Loews Miami Beach Hotel reveals guestrooms imagined by New York design studio Meyer Davis. Rooms feature a palette that nods to sand and sea, with nuanced textures, clean lines and sweeping views that set an easy rhythm for mornings and late-night returns. The look is peaceful, modern and thoughtfully attuned to South Beach’s coastal sensibility, underscoring the property’s shift toward elevated beach living.
Anchoring this next era are two new dining venues:
Bistro Collins, a coastal-leaning American bistro
The Sushi Bar, an intimate space that celebrates refined Japanese technique
Together, they bring a fresh culinary perspective and a layer of quiet luxury to the resort’s social pulse.
Art of the Escape: A Week of Culture
From December 1 through December 7, “Art of the Escape” unfolds throughout the property as a creative takeover that blends fashion, mixology and visual art.
Stef Ross: Artist-in-Residence
Chicago-based multidisciplinary artist Stef Ross leads the cultural calendar as the hotel’s 2025 Artist-in-Residence. Known for her sculptural, pop-culture-inflected works, Ross brings floral installations, Lite-Brite artworks, pearl pieces and her rhinestone swimsuit art collection to the lobby and public spaces.
Throughout the week, a pop-up gallery and on-site studio allow guests to browse, meet the artist and commission one-of-a-kind pieces. Ross will also host custom Lite-Brite collector box sessions, turning the lobby into a tactile playground.
Carasoles Swimwear: Art of the Swim
Fashion steps into the spotlight with a multi-day pop-up by Carasoles Swimwear. Founded by sisters Vale and Victoria, the brand blends Mediterranean romance with Latin American roots. Each day of the pop-up draws inspiration from a specific destination tied to the sisters’ travels: Greece, Spain and Colombia.
Daily transformations of the display, themed cocktails, live swimsuit beading and painting, and hands-on art activations invite guests to personalize accessories and connect directly with the creatives.
Bistro Collins & The Sushi Bar: Art of the Cocktail
The hotel’s beloved Art of the Cocktail program settles into its new culinary homes as Bistro Collins and The Sushi Bar make their debut during Art Basel. Expect expressive cocktails, thoughtful plating and partnerships with Aperol, Ketel One and Whispering Angel. The result is a dining experience that reads like an installation, where mixology, color and flavor come together with a bit of performance spirit.
Miami Art Week’s Coastal Base
The redesigned guestrooms offer a gentle counterpoint to Miami Art Week’s nonstop cadence. Between gallery visits and Basel marquees, the new rooms create a quiet space to reset, punctuated by coastal finishes and sky-to-sea views.
The addition of Bistro Collins and The Sushi Bar brings new energy to the property’s culinary identity. Bistro Collins focuses on fresh, seasonal American fare through a coastal lens, while The Sushi Bar offers a tighter, more intimate dialogue with Japanese craft. Together, they reflect Loews’ interest in balancing relaxed comfort with culinary credibility.
A New Era Arrives Just in Time
With “Art of the Escape,” Loews Miami Beach Hotel positions itself as a creative hub for Miami Art Week 2025. Art, fashion and food rotate through the property like an ongoing installation, inviting guests to discover, taste and collect.
It’s a welcome evolution of a South Beach landmark: the familiar ease of a beachfront stay reimagined with a sharper creative edge, new culinary perspectives and an artistic spirit that extends well beyond the lobby walls.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.