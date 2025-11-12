Loews Miami Beach Hotel aerial view of beach and property
Loews Miami Beach Hotel unveils its $55 million transformation, debuting new design, dining, and creative programming for Miami Art Week 2025Photo Courtesy of Loews Hotels & Co
Accommodations

Loews Miami Beach Hotel Debuts $55 Million Transformation

A Refreshed Coastal Landmark Launches Immersive Art, Fashion and Culinary Programming for Miami Art Week
4 min read

Loews Miami Beach Hotel steps confidently into a new era this December, unveiling a property-wide evolution just in time for Miami Art Week 2025. The beachfront icon introduces redesigned guestrooms, two culinary concepts and a weeklong slate of creative programming titled “Art of the Escape,” transforming the resort into an experiential nexus where art, style and coastal living meet.

Loews Miami Beach balcony architecture
Loews Miami Beach poolside lounging
Loews Miami Beach poolside cabanas

A New Chapter for a South Beach Classic

Fresh off a $55 million renovation, Loews Miami Beach Hotel reveals guestrooms imagined by New York design studio Meyer Davis. Rooms feature a palette that nods to sand and sea, with nuanced textures, clean lines and sweeping views that set an easy rhythm for mornings and late-night returns. The look is peaceful, modern and thoughtfully attuned to South Beach’s coastal sensibility, underscoring the property’s shift toward elevated beach living.

Bistro Collins - Bar
Bistro Collins - BarPhoto Courtesy of Loews Hotels & Co

Anchoring this next era are two new dining venues:

  • Bistro Collins, a coastal-leaning American bistro

  • The Sushi Bar, an intimate space that celebrates refined Japanese technique

Together, they bring a fresh culinary perspective and a layer of quiet luxury to the resort’s social pulse.

The Sushi Bar interior
The Sushi Bar interiorPhoto Courtesy of Loews Hotels & Co

Art of the Escape: A Week of Culture

From December 1 through December 7, “Art of the Escape” unfolds throughout the property as a creative takeover that blends fashion, mixology and visual art.

Stef Ross: Artist-in-Residence

Chicago-based multidisciplinary artist Stef Ross leads the cultural calendar as the hotel’s 2025 Artist-in-Residence. Known for her sculptural, pop-culture-inflected works, Ross brings floral installations, Lite-Brite artworks, pearl pieces and her rhinestone swimsuit art collection to the lobby and public spaces.

Throughout the week, a pop-up gallery and on-site studio allow guests to browse, meet the artist and commission one-of-a-kind pieces. Ross will also host custom Lite-Brite collector box sessions, turning the lobby into a tactile playground.

Stef Ross - 2025 Artist in Residence
Stef Ross - 2025 Artist in Residence
Stef Ross - 2025 Artist in Residence
Loews Miami Beach Hotel aerial view of beach and property
A New Era Begins in Punta Cana: Inside Grand Palladium Select Bávaro’s Stunning Transformation

Carasoles Swimwear: Art of the Swim

Fashion steps into the spotlight with a multi-day pop-up by Carasoles Swimwear. Founded by sisters Vale and Victoria, the brand blends Mediterranean romance with Latin American roots. Each day of the pop-up draws inspiration from a specific destination tied to the sisters’ travels: Greece, Spain and Colombia.

Carasoles Swimwear - Spain
Cartagena Collection
Columbia Collection

Daily transformations of the display, themed cocktails, live swimsuit beading and painting, and hands-on art activations invite guests to personalize accessories and connect directly with the creatives.

Bistro Collins & The Sushi Bar: Art of the Cocktail

The hotel’s beloved Art of the Cocktail program settles into its new culinary homes as Bistro Collins and The Sushi Bar make their debut during Art Basel. Expect expressive cocktails, thoughtful plating and partnerships with Aperol, Ketel One and Whispering Angel. The result is a dining experience that reads like an installation, where mixology, color and flavor come together with a bit of performance spirit.

Art of the Cocktail creation
Art of the Cocktail creationPhoto Courtesy of Loews Hotels & Co

Miami Art Week’s Coastal Base

The redesigned guestrooms offer a gentle counterpoint to Miami Art Week’s nonstop cadence. Between gallery visits and Basel marquees, the new rooms create a quiet space to reset, punctuated by coastal finishes and sky-to-sea views.

Loews Miami Beach redesigned guestrooms with a city skyline view
Loews Miami Beach redesigned guestrooms with a city skyline viewPhoto Courtesy of Loews Hotels & Co

The addition of Bistro Collins and The Sushi Bar brings new energy to the property’s culinary identity. Bistro Collins focuses on fresh, seasonal American fare through a coastal lens, while The Sushi Bar offers a tighter, more intimate dialogue with Japanese craft. Together, they reflect Loews’ interest in balancing relaxed comfort with culinary credibility.

A New Era Arrives Just in Time

Exterior view of Loews Miami Beach Hotel
Loews Miami Beach Hotel’s restored Art Deco tower stands tall above palm-lined Collins AvenuePhoto Courtesy of Loews Hotels & Co

With “Art of the Escape,” Loews Miami Beach Hotel positions itself as a creative hub for Miami Art Week 2025. Art, fashion and food rotate through the property like an ongoing installation, inviting guests to discover, taste and collect.

It’s a welcome evolution of a South Beach landmark: the familiar ease of a beachfront stay reimagined with a sharper creative edge, new culinary perspectives and an artistic spirit that extends well beyond the lobby walls.
Loews Miami Beach Hotel aerial view of beach and property
The St. Regis Bal Harbour Unveils Elevated Fall Programming in Miami

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Art
Accommodations
Art basel
travel

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com