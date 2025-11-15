Delano Miami Beach Returns: An Icon Reimagined in South Beach
Miami Beach is preparing for a homecoming years in the making. Delano Miami Beach, a name synonymous with South Beach glamour and cultural magnetism, is accepting reservations ahead of its official reopening on March 9, 2026. The relaunch marks a new chapter for the storied property, honoring its Art Deco roots while introducing contemporary design, wellness innovation and fresh culinary energy.
An Icon Evolved
Reemerging with 171 guestrooms, bungalows and penthouses, Delano invites travelers to rediscover its signature personality. The identity remains unmistakable: a heritage destination with a white-on-white sensibility, sun-dappled courtyards and surrealist influences that hint at the playful spirit woven into Miami’s coastal fabric.
The refreshed accommodations balance understated luxury and fluid lines. Custom lighting, modern organic materials and soft tonal palettes bring a warm ease to every room, while oversized windows and private terraces frame sweeping views of the Atlantic or the Miami skyline. Poolside Bungalow Suites and Penthouse Suites dial up the escapism, positioning guests just steps from the property’s most celebrated amenity.
A Tribute to Deco Glamour
Stepping inside, guests are greeted by a return to the familiar: terrazzo floors, soaring white columns, and gossamer curtains that dance with the ocean breeze. These preserved architectural elements highlight Delano’s commitment to maintaining its historic character while welcoming contemporary design.
The Delano Pool remains a focal point, its sculptural edges and dreamlike spirit anchoring the outdoor experience that made the property a style reference point for generations.
New Culinary Direction
Four restaurant and bar concepts debut with the reopening. Among them is the rebirth of the famed Rose Bar, once the stylish hideaway for Hollywood names and Miami avant-garde. Its return signals a renewed investment in the hotel’s social pulse, offering a place where conversation, culture and nightfall intertwine. Details surrounding the additional culinary venues promise a global perspective, placing Delano’s dining scene among the most anticipated in the city.
A Contemporary Take on Wellness
A holistic wellness studio introduces a modern sanctuary to South Beach. The hotel’s new social spa concept embraces curated programming and thoughtful treatments that span physical restoration and mindful connection. The approach feels of-the-moment: healing as a shared experience, grounded in both ritual and innovation.
A Members Club with Miami Flair
A new private club completes the evolution. Designed to foster community and creativity, the space blends relaxed sophistication with intimate service, appealing to a next generation of global travelers who view hospitality as both retreat and runway.
A Cultural Touchstone Returns
At its core, Delano Miami Beach celebrates its bond to the city. The reopening preserves the authenticity of a property loved by artists, designers, and travelers who shaped—and were shaped by—its presence. The design and programming nod to Miami’s creative currents, echoing the cultural tapestry that made Delano a destination long before South Beach fully came into its own.
With its restoration, Miami reclaims one of its most influential addresses, a hotel that continues to define the language of elegance by the sea.
Delano Miami Beach opens March 9, 2026. Bookings are now available.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.