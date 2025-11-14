Thanksgiving in Miami: 12 Luxe Holiday Menus for a Sun-Soaked, Flavor-Forward Feast

Thanksgiving in Miami brings an entirely different energy to the table. The city’s restaurants embrace the holiday with sunlit settings, global flavors, and refined culinary techniques that turn the classic feast into something imaginative and celebratory. From Michelin-starred dining rooms to Mediterranean coastlines reimagined on the beach, Miami’s most notable restaurants are rolling out special Thanksgiving menus that speak directly to the city’s love of indulgent cuisine and sophisticated hospitality.
Aguasal brings the warmth of the Mediterranean to Miami Beach with a family-style Thanksgiving feast offered on November 28 from 3 to 9 PM. Priced at $120+ per adult and $55+ for children 12 and under, the menu begins with coastal-leaning starters such as Heirloom Pumpkin Velouté with toasted hazelnuts and sage oil, Local Crafted Burrata with pomegranate and honey-thyme vinaigrette, and Citrus-Cured Snapper Crudo with tangerine and fennel.
The main course highlights Zaatar Crusted Turkey Breast and Confit Leg with preserved lemon gravy, Mediterranean Seabass “a la plancha” with saffron beurre blanc, and a Vegetable Tagine featuring cauliflower, baby carrots, chickpeas, couscous, and almond gremolata.
Desserts include a Pumpkin and Mascarpone Tart with caramelized pecans, Tres Leches topped with roasted pineapple and lime zest, and a Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Pot de Crème. Sides such as truffle potato purée, roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta and dates, and cornbread and herb stuffing complete the spread.
Located in South of Fifth, La Grande Boucherie infuses Thanksgiving with Parisian charm, lush garden ambiance, and refined French technique. Guests can explore the restaurant’s signature dishes alongside special holiday offerings.
Starters include Soupe de Potiron, a roasted butternut squash soup with crispy wild mushrooms and chive oil. The centerpiece, Dinde Rôtie, features roasted turkey breast and roulade with caramelized Brussels sprouts, crispy stuffing, turkey jus, and cranberry sauce. The meal concludes with a decadent Pecan Cheesecake crafted with praline pecans, caramelized pecans, and sea salt caramel crème fraîche.
Chef Laurent Tourondel delivers a Thanksgiving menu filled with seasonal richness and comforting sophistication at LT South Beach. The blackboard menu features Warm Cornbread $8 with maple butter, Honey Squash Soup $16 with fontina culurgiones and crispy sage, and a Baby Kale and Trevisano Salad $22 layered with endive, snap peas, kabocha squash, Fourme d’Ambert, grapes, and pear.
The star entree is the Oven Roasted Turkey $48 with cranberry-orange mostarda, oreganata gravy, chestnut and pork sausage stuffing, and mashed potatoes. Guests can also choose the Filet Mignon $75 or Agnolotti di Zucca $32. Sides include Brussels sprouts $16, creamed corn casserole $16, and desserts like Pecan Pie $16 or Maple Budino $16. Live music from the piano bar adds to the festive atmosphere.
MIMI Chinese offers a three-course Thanksgiving feast priced at $90 per person, bringing Chinese culinary influences into holiday classics. Starters include Marinated Hokkaido Scallop with seared chive oil and lemon; Smacked Cucumber Salad with wood ear mushroom, chrysanthemum, and Shanxi vinegar; the signature Four Foot Belt Noodle with braised lamb and jiang xiang sauce; and Crossed Arm Chicken Dumplings.
The main course features Char Siu Pork Back Ribs glazed with wildflower honey, Roasted Turkey with ginger and scallion sauce, Sticky Rice Stuffing with lap cheung and dried shrimp, and Stir Fried Greens. Dessert arrives in the form of Lo Mai Chi with coconut soft serve, pumpkin crumble, and soy caramel.
Michelin-starred Le Jardinier offers a seasonal three-course Thanksgiving menu priced at $165 per person, available from 12:30 PM to 9 PM. Crafted by chefs James Friedberg, Zack Pham, and Marta Kantorowicz, the menu opens with roasted beet salad, chestnut velouté, or chilled Maine lobster.
Entrées include Traditional Turkey with roasted root vegetables and stuffing, Faroe Island Salmon with grilled okra, and Braised Beef Short Rib with broccoli purée and horseradish. For the table, sides include fried Brussels sprouts, mushroom stuffing, and buttery mashed potatoes. Desserts feature Caramelized Apple or Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse. Optional wine pairings are available.
Miami’s only two Michelin-starred restaurant, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, celebrates Thanksgiving with a luxurious five-course prix fixe priced at $295 per person, served from 4 to 9 PM. The menu includes a thin Sunchoke Tart with root vegetables and pine nuts; Comté Cheese Soufflé with white truffle and champagne sauce; and Olive Oil Poached Icelandic Halibut with salsify and fig leaf oil.
For the entrée, guests can select from Mishima Reserve Striploin with blackberry bordelaise and chanterelle or Traditional Turkey with roasted root vegetables, stuffing, and cranberry condiment. Desserts include a Sablé Tart with caramel cream and spiced white chocolate or the Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse. Wine pairings are available on request.
CARBONE VINO presents a Thanksgiving Supper priced at $75 per person, offered for lunch from 11:30 AM to 2 PM and dinner from 5 to 9 PM, with a minimum of two guests. The holiday menu features Glazed Turkey Breast, Cornbread Stuffing, Squash Agrodolce, Mashed Potatoes, and Cranberry Mostarda. For dessert, guests may choose between Pecan Pie or Pumpkin Cheesecake. The full à la carte menu remains available.
Maple & Ash Miami brings its wood-fired steakhouse flair to Thanksgiving with a special holiday plate priced at $75, available from 4 to 9 PM. The plate includes roasted turkey, chestnut stuffing, traditional sides, and black truffle jus. Guests may also enjoy the full à la carte menu, award-winning wine list, and holiday-inspired cocktails in the restaurant’s high-energy, glamorous setting at Miami Worldcenter.
Babette invites guests to a globally inspired Thanksgiving dinner priced at $99 per person, beginning with Roasted Pumpkin and Seven Spices Soup and Little Gem Lettuce with truffle vinaigrette, migas, and ginger scallions.
Entrée choices include Roasted Turkey, Roasted Suckling Pig “Ibérico”, or Branzino, each served with stuffing, haricots verts, pumpkin casserole, and cranberry sauce. Desserts include Apple Millefeuilles or Les Deux Chocolats. Guests may add wine pairings for $45. A Thanksgiving To-Go Dinner for Two is available for $140.
Nikki Beach hosts a farm-to-table Thanksgiving celebration on November 27 from 12 to 6 PM, offering starters like Baby Kale Salad $22 and Baked Brie en Croûte $24. Entrées include Thanksgiving Turkey $32 with sweet golden cornbread and gravy or Prime Rib $38. Sides range from Black Truffle Mac and Cheese $18 to Homestyle Sage Stuffing $13, Roasted Sweet Potato Purée $13, and Mashed Potatoes $12. Desserts include Pecan Pie $16 and Pumpkin Mousse $16.
ORO hosts a luxurious rooftop Thanksgiving feast on November 27 priced at $175 per guest. Chef Victor Muñoz opens the meal with inventive bites such as Peanut Butter and Jelly Foie Gras and Mac and Cheese Bites with white truffle.
Guests may then choose Heritage Turkey Confit, Short Rib Bourguignon, Parisian Gnocchi, or Coffee-Crusted Prime Rib. Family-style sides include Truffle Green Bean Casserole and Bourbon Maple Brussels Sprouts. Dessert features Pecan Pie with lager caramel and Pumpkin Spiced Latte Cheesecake.
Sérêvène by Chef Pawan Pinisetti offers a four-course Thanksgiving menu priced at $98 per person, available from 6 to 11 PM. Guests may add shaved black truffles tableside for $49. The menu begins with Honey Nut Squash Bisque topped with nutmeg crème and sage beurre noisette, followed by Cranberry Kale Salad with bagel crisps and soy ricotta.
The Turkey Sage Roulade is served with sofrito braised greens, wild mushroom bread pudding, turkey velouté, and cranberry coulis. Dessert pays homage to Chef Pawan with his signature “P’ Can Pie,” combining a sablé base, pecan praline crémeux, and brown butter ice cream. Live jazz enhances the holiday ambiance.
Miami’s Thanksgiving dining scene delivers an inspired mix of coastal elegance, global influences, Michelin-starred artistry, and festive indulgence. Each of these twelve restaurants offers a memorable way to celebrate the holiday, whether you’re seeking beachfront serenity, haute cuisine, or a lively dinner filled with Miami flair.
