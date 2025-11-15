Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai Opens in Wasl Tower

Conceived as a crossroads of culture, commerce and hospitality, Mandarin Oriental Downtown sits within one of Dubai’s most striking architectural statements. Wasl Tower, designed by UNStudio and engineered by Werner Sobek, is immediately recognizable for its twisting silhouette and the region’s tallest ceramic façade. Its ceramic fins are more than visual flourish; they support airflow and ease natural cooling, supported by energy-efficient engineering that underlines the tower’s sustainable ambitions.