Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai Opens in Wasl Tower
Mandarin Oriental has officially opened its second address in the UAE, unveiling Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai on November 7. Rising within the sculptural Wasl Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, the hotel introduces a polished new interpretation of luxury to the city’s core. The property brings Mandarin Oriental’s signature sense of place to Downtown Dubai, pairing Asian traditions with the skyline’s futuristic rhythm.
A Vertical Boulevard in the Heart of Dubai
Conceived as a crossroads of culture, commerce and hospitality, Mandarin Oriental Downtown sits within one of Dubai’s most striking architectural statements. Wasl Tower, designed by UNStudio and engineered by Werner Sobek, is immediately recognizable for its twisting silhouette and the region’s tallest ceramic façade. Its ceramic fins are more than visual flourish; they support airflow and ease natural cooling, supported by energy-efficient engineering that underlines the tower’s sustainable ambitions.
The result feels like a vertical boulevard, stitched into the pulse of Sheikh Zayed Road yet intentionally immersive. Inside, guests step into a dialogue between Mandarin Oriental’s Asian heritage and the dynamism of Downtown Dubai.
Design Through an Artistic Lens
London-based G.A Group led the interiors, taking cues from the colors and textures of the desert landscape. A curated art collection unfolds across guestrooms and public areas, featuring pieces by regional and international artists. Neutral palettes and custom furnishings allow the city’s skyline to take the lead, framed by broad windows that capture sunset tones over the Arabian Gulf or the glittering metropolis.
The hotel comprises 259 guestrooms and suites alongside 224 private residences. Elevated service, privacy and direct skyline perspectives define The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai, scheduled to launch in 2026.
Dining with Cultural Personality
Mandarin Oriental Downtown places dining at the center of the experience. Ten venues create a global culinary circuit, each with a distinct character.
Yù & Mì, a modern Chinese bar and restaurant, draws inspiration from the cultural momentum of 1960s Hong Kong. Yù offers crafted cocktails backed by atmospheric playlists and open views, while Mì, hidden beyond, serves Cantonese and Sichuan dishes shaped by the spirit of underground supper clubs.
Chitarra celebrates Italy’s relationship with handmade pasta and regional cooking, interpreting Italian dining culture with nuanced elegance.
On the 11th floor, Noia by the Pool channels the Greek islands with Mediterranean plates, alfresco seating and panoramic views. As day becomes evening, the setting shifts easily from relaxed to refined.
The culinary lineup will continue to expand. Billionaire and Lion in the Sun by Majestas Group join a roster that will also include Osaka, the Nikkei concept celebrated worldwide, and Pavyllon Dubai by Yannick Alléno, the world’s most Michelin-starred chef. A rooftop Greek restaurant and a street-level dining venue featuring the Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop will complete the offering.
Holistic Wellness in the Sky
Wellness at Mandarin Oriental Downtown spans two floors and is anchored in four pillars: nourishment, in-room wellness, beauty and intelligent movement. The spa includes nine treatment rooms, two couples’ suites and a VIP suite with a hammam. Guests can move between vitality pools, tepidarium loungers, hydro experiences, saunas and steam rooms, or explore a fitness center outfitted with Mandarin Oriental Technogym equipment.
Outside, a landscaped pool terrace supports three pools: a 25-metre lap pool, a leisure pool and a kids’ pool. Loungers, cabanas, a tea lounge and a movement studio create a resort-style rhythm within the busy urban setting.
A New Stage for Events
More than 2,000 square metres of adaptable indoor space positions the property as a destination for gatherings. The 1,000-square-metre Oriental Ballroom, complete with pre-function areas, joins eight meeting rooms equipped with natural light and advanced audiovisual technology. Younger travelers are welcomed at Hana & Friends, a dedicated Kids’ Club designed as an inspired space for play and learning.
Art Meets Tradition
To celebrate the opening, Mandarin Oriental revealed its signature fan, a brand tradition symbolizing the intersection of culture and place. Designed by Emirati artist Zeinab Alhashemi, the piece features eleven shades of camel hide accented with bronze industrial rods. The tones reference the desert’s shifting sands and Dubai’s evolving skyline.
A New Chapter for Mandarin Oriental in Dubai
With 259 guestrooms and suites, 224 private residences and a culinary slate that spans Hong Kong to the Mediterranean, Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai introduces a multifaceted new address in the city center. The hotel’s architecture, artistry and diverse hospitality program bring a fresh perspective to Downtown Dubai while honoring the brand’s Asian roots.
Mandarin Oriental has long shaped global luxury hospitality. Its presence in Wasl Tower signals Dubai’s ongoing evolution as an international destination where culture and contemporary design find equal footing. Here, the views may stretch high above Sheikh Zayed Road, yet the experience remains grounded in thoughtful detail and sense of place.
