Four Luxurious Ski Chalets to Exchange This Winter Through HomeExchange Collection

As ski season draws near, luxury travelers are seeking escapes that feel both transportive and personal. HomeExchange Collection has quickly become a favorite among discerning jet-setters for exactly that reason. The private, invitation-only community allows members to exchange their own homes for exceptional properties around the world, eliminating nightly rental fees and replacing them with something far more meaningful: a sense of belonging.
Mountain living takes on a new dimension when you return each evening to a beautifully designed home that feels like your own. Below, four standout chalets in the HomeExchange Collection offer a polished take on alpine travel, each with its own atmosphere, landscape, and insider appeal.
Set high atop a chalet building and flooded with natural light, this Méribel apartment captures the timeless allure of French alpine living. Panoramic views stretch toward the Saulire peak, one of the most recognizable summits in Les Trois Vallées, the world’s largest interconnected ski area.
The design leans into clean lines and warm textures, creating a retreat that feels polished yet intuitive after long days on the slopes. Direct ski access means mornings begin effortlessly, and afternoons can unfold between quiet balcony moments or explorations into Méribel’s charming, snow-draped village center.
How to get there: Fly into Geneva or Lyon, then continue by private transfer or rental car for a scenic ride into the mountains.
On Peak 7 sits a beautifully restored mountain chalet that blends Breckenridge’s historic character with the comforts of a contemporary retreat. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Tenmile Range in cinematic fashion, while a private hot tub and stone fireplace create magnetic après-ski moments.
The home's location offers the best of both worlds: just minutes from Breckenridge Ski Resort and close to the town’s restaurants, tasting rooms, and craft-spirits scene. Guests can easily access the Breckenridge Distillery shuttle or unwind at local favorite Broken Compass Brewery after a day on the slopes.
How to get there: Denver International Airport is the primary hub, followed by a two-hour drive into the Rockies.
Designed by seasoned vacation-rental developers, this sun-soaked architectural home just north of Whistler Village was made for families and travelers drawn to seamless, intuitive living. An open-concept great room sets the stage for lively dinners and relaxed evenings. A wood-burning stove anchors the space, while the expansive outdoor BBQ terrace invites gatherings under the cool mountain air.
A fully equipped kitchen keeps long winter stays effortless, and a dedicated kids’ playroom offers families a rare luxury: space. With access to skiing, snowshoeing trails, and even seasonal foraging, the home caters equally to adventure seekers and design lovers.
How to get there: Fly into Vancouver International Airport and continue by car along the scenic Sea-to-Sky Highway.
In Schröcken, a lush mountain village near the legendary slopes of St. Anton am Arlberg, a collection of interlinked luxury apartments offers a contemporary take on Austrian alpine life. Sleek interiors pair with wide-angle mountain views, while access to an on-site sauna and restaurant folds wellness and convenience into each stay.
While these homes are available to exchange outside of ski season, their location makes them especially appealing year-round, whether hiking alpine trails, exploring summer lift routes, or simply absorbing the cultural richness of Austria’s mountain communities.
How to get there: Zurich Airport provides the most seamless access, followed by a scenic drive through Austria’s lake and mountain vistas.
HomeExchange Collection unlocks a more sustainable and personalized way to experience the world’s top ski destinations. By exchanging homes, members step into a destination with authenticity while avoiding nightly rental fees.
The result is a more grounded form of luxury travel, one rooted in community and curiosity. The Rockies, the Alps, and the Coast Mountains each reveal their character differently when lived in, not just visited.
For skiers and mountain travelers seeking a deeper relationship with place this winter, these chalets offer a gateway to experiences shaped by design, discovery, and the comfort of coming home — even when you’re halfway across the world.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.