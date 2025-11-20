Celebrate the Season: Best 2025 Holiday Events & Things to Do
The holiday season brings out the best in every city, and 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most festive years yet. From iconic Christmas markets and glittering light trails to immersive theatre, seasonal concerts, outdoor celebrations, and family-friendly attractions, each destination offers something uniquely magical. Whether you're planning a winter getaway or searching for the best festive experiences in your hometown, this guide highlights the very best things to do in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, London, and Dallas–Fort Worth for the holidays.
Best Things to Do in New York City for the Holidays
New York City turns the holidays into a full-scale spectacle, where iconic traditions meet dazzling modern experiences. Expect enormous Christmas trees, world-famous window displays, pop-up winter villages, holiday concerts, immersive performances, and seasonal markets set against Manhattan’s sparkling backdrop. Whether you’re skating at Rockefeller Center, strolling through Bryant Park, or exploring new winter pop-ups, NYC is at its most enchanting this time of year.
Best Things to Do in Miami for the Holidays
Miami brings tropical flair to the festive season, think palm trees wrapped in lights, outdoor concerts, waterfront celebrations, art events, and vibrant cultural festivals. From sparkling botanical gardens to holiday markets, theatre shows, and immersive experiences across Wynwood, Coral Gables, and South Beach, Miami’s warm-weather charm makes the holidays feel brighter than ever.
Best Things to Do in Los Angeles for the Holidays
Los Angeles celebrates the holidays with its signature mix of sunshine, creativity, and spectacle. Expect illuminated gardens, themed studio experiences, cozy outdoor movie nights, festive bar pop-ups, and coastal holiday traditions. From magical light trails to concerts, immersive theatre, and family outings across the city, LA delivers a warm-weather winter wonderland you won’t find anywhere else.
Best Things to Do in Dallas–Fort Worth for the Holidays
Dallas–Fort Worth lights up the season with glowing gardens, drive-through light parks, candlelit concerts, seasonal markets, immersive pop-ups, and cheerful celebrations across both cities. From enchanting botanical experiences to holiday concerts, festive family outings, and local traditions, DFW offers a warm, welcoming holiday lineup full of magic.
Best Things to Do in London for the Holidays
London becomes a true winter fairytale, glittering streets, grand concerts in historic venues, iconic markets, breathtaking light trails, immersive dining shows, and festive experiences for every age. Wander through Christmas markets, tour illuminated gardens, enjoy world-class theatre, and discover magical holiday events across the city’s most beloved neighborhoods.
Plan Your Festive Season
No matter which city you’re exploring this holiday season, you’ll find unforgettable experiences waiting around every corner from sparkling lights and immersive shows to festive marketplaces, concerts, and family traditions. Use this guide to plan the perfect celebration in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, London, or Dallas–Fort Worth and discover even more events happening throughout the season at Fever.com.
