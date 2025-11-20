Celebrate the Season: Best 2025 Holiday Events & Things to Do

The holiday season brings out the best in every city, and 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most festive years yet. From iconic Christmas markets and glittering light trails to immersive theatre, seasonal concerts, outdoor celebrations, and family-friendly attractions, each destination offers something uniquely magical. Whether you're planning a winter getaway or searching for the best festive experiences in your hometown, this guide highlights the very best things to do in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, London, and Dallas–Fort Worth for the holidays.