Where to Stay During Art Basel Miami Beach 2025: The Ultimate Guide to Miami’s Most Creative Hotels

Art Basel Miami Beach arrives with a magnetic pull, transforming the city into a canvas of exhibitions, architectural installations, culinary collaborations, and late-night cultural encounters. Beyond the fairs, Miami’s hotels play a defining role in shaping the week’s creative pulse, offering immersive art programming, refined dining, design-forward interiors, and serene escapes between shows. This year’s lineup of standout stays spans iconic beachfront landmarks, boutique cultural hubs, and modern urban towers, each offering its own perspective on how hospitality and creativity intersect. From large-scale installations to artist residencies, rooftop fashion shows, and meditative design experiences, the following hotels showcase the many ways Art Week can unfold for the discerning traveler.
The Shelborne By Proper reintroduces its storied Art Deco legacy through a contemporary lens, pairing its architectural heritage with modern textures, warm design notes, and a new rhythm of elevated hospitality. Its 251 rooms, serene pool deck, daily wellness classes, and signature Lotus house cars set the tone for guests who want style with ease.
During Miami Art Week, the hotel becomes one of the city’s most compelling cultural destinations. Three major art initiatives converge across the property, each distinct in tone and scale. In the Lobby Gallery, the City of Miami Beach’s No Vacancy program presents Lee Pivnik’s “Wellspring”, a sweeping installation tracing the flow of water through Florida’s ecosystems and the memories embedded within them, blending video, stained glass, ceramics, and ecological design.
Outside, the beachfront transforms under Pilar Zeta’s “The Observer Effect,” an iridescent sculptural field of portals that shifts with the light. The work opens an otherworldly space where architecture, nature, and perception interact in continuous motion.
Inside the café, a month-long residency by Casa Bosques with Design Hotels expands the hotel’s cultural footprint with curated book selections, international titles, and a week of readings and conversations centered on design, art, and travel.
The pool deck receives its own cinematic moment with Alex Prager’s “Mirage Swim Club,” a collaboration with Capital One and The Cultivist that turns synchronized swimmers, striped cabanas, and Miami sunlight into a living film still. The week continues at the beach with the debut of the Fora Beach Club, designed for collectors and art enthusiasts seeking a refined place to unwind between fairs.
The Shelborne’s layered programming makes it one of the strongest cultural anchors of the entire week.
The Gates Hotel South Beach brings its Art Deco bones into the present with contemporary art displays, a digital gallery powered by MetaSill, and the United States’ first crypto vending machine. It is already known for forward-thinking creativity, and during Miami Art Week, this ethos expands across nearly every inch of the property.
Its programming is particularly robust. The One Love Art DAO Digital Gallery leads a multi-sensory exhibition titled “Chromasthesia”, featuring Toronto-based artist LOTUS(9) and AI-integrated digital frames. Throughout the week, muralists Morazul, Elekktra, Punk Me Tender, and Victoria Citro activate the hotel with installations and live painting.
A series of tightly curated events punctuates the schedule. Ungated Connections welcomes crypto collectors and the BTC art community. Listen To Your Heart, an exhibition under the One Love umbrella, blends projection mapping, live mural creation, and digital storytelling with artists such as Marlon Pruz, SUPERAMA, and YuZapata.
The hotel leans into fashion and wellness through a rooftop Art Deco Fashion Show by NADJEA, poolside pop-ups, and restorative Pilates, yoga, meditation, and sound healing sessions. Tijon further elevates the lineup with an intimate bespoke fragrance–making experience where guests design and name their own perfume.
With art, music, tech, and self-expression intertwined throughout the property, The Gates stands out as a dynamic cultural hub for those who want constant inspiration woven into their stay.
Situated in the center of Wynwood’s creative energy, Arlo Wynwood features more than 250 works throughout the property even on a standard day. During Miami Art Week, this artistic identity deepens, turning the hotel into a multi-floor cultural takeover.
This year’s programming introduces the ART ACCESS experience on December 6, a full-building activation designed to encourage exploration, movement, and interaction. Large-scale installations by Greg Mike fill Higher Ground, while Argentine artist Jeronimo Gauna brings his rhythmic visual language to additional spaces. Works by François Piacente, Chuave Hernandez, SOTO, and Nour Yaaqobi create moments of introspection, color, and energy throughout the hotel.
On the third floor, PRAZZLE curates an exhibition spotlighting five women shaping contemporary creative culture, including Reyna Noriega and Florencia Clement de Grandprey.
Arlo also debuts Arlo After Dark in Miami, an immersive nightlife experience featuring live performances, projection art, LED visuals, and sets by BMDP and Flagrant Drvms. Complementing the late-night programming, The Herd offers daytime wellness experiences, creative workshops, and movement-based sessions.
Arlo Wynwood’s blend of art, community, and performance positions the hotel as a natural gathering point for those who want to stay in the center of Miami’s creative pulse.
Following a $55 million transformation, Loews Miami Beach Hotel emerges for Art Basel season with refreshed guestrooms by Meyer Davis, new dining concepts, and a bold commitment to creativity. Its location on Collins Avenue places guests near the heart of South Beach, but the hotel’s Miami Art Week offerings create a world of their own.
The weeklong programming, titled “Art of the Escape,” includes a series of activations that merge fashion, fine art, and culinary craft. Artist-in-residence Stef Ross leads the charge with a lobby pop-up gallery and studio showcasing sculptural pop-culture works, floral compositions, pearls, and her signature rhinestone swimsuit art. She even hosts interactive sessions where guests design custom Lite-Brite collector boxes.
Carasoles Swimwear stages Art of the Swim, a multi-day presentation featuring daily drops inspired by destinations like Spain, Greece, and Colombia. Live beading, painted pieces, cocktails, and personalized pouches give guests a tactile entry point into travel-inspired resort wear.
Loews also revives Art of the Cocktail, a partnership with Aperol, Ketel One, and Whispering Angel that blends design-forward drinks with immersive mixology moments inside the hotel’s newest restaurants.
With its combination of art, fashion, and culinary innovation set within freshly reimagined rooms, Loews offers a polished take on creative immersion.
Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club blends Riviera-inspired glamour with Miami’s coastal charm, offering historic architecture, a serene adult pool, a lively family pool, and Italian dining at Donna Mare. The hotel’s Art Deco roots and modern interiors already give it artistic appeal, but its Miami Art Week programming brings contemporary works to the forefront.
As part of No Vacancy Miami Beach, the hotel presents Denise Treizman’s “Wish You Were Here,” a large-scale tapestry created from pool noodles, duct tape, and assemblage elements that reimagines the Miami sunset in bold sculptural form.
Inside, multidisciplinary artist Hira Majeed transforms the Riviera and Riviera Terrace into a gallery of textured paintings, sculptures, and conceptual works examining emotion, transformation, and the relationship between humanity and technology. Highlights include pieces such as “Shibui,” “Protect Your Heart,” and the humanoid sculpture “Business Development Prodigy The Robot.”
The centerpiece of the hotel’s programming arrives with a live F1 car sculpture painting, where Majeed hand-paints a life-size Cadillac F1 car using color-shift paint that reacts to light. The piece remains on display throughout the hotel’s Art Week schedule.
Cadillac Hotel offers an approachable yet impressive mix of public art and conceptual installations, making it an appealing choice for travelers seeking creativity within a relaxed, beachside setting.
Designed by Ken Fulk, The Goodtime Hotel stretches across an entire South Beach block with pastel cabanas, 266 rooms, and whimsical retro-inspired spaces curated by Tappan Collective. Art appears everywhere throughout the property, setting the foundation for a creatively charged stay.
For Miami Art Week, the hotel hosts “borderline,” a collaborative exhibition created with Queue Gallery, Supermarket Gallery, and Miami Art Society. The show features 11 South Florida artists across painting, ceramics, sculpture, and photography, transforming the lobby, corridors, and gathering spaces into vignettes that invite guests to pause and explore.
The exhibition debuts with a free public reception complete with music, passed appetizers, beverages, and direct artist interaction. Daily viewing hours allow both guests and visitors to explore the works throughout the week.
With its intimacy, accessible programming, and emphasis on emerging local artists, The Goodtime Hotel creates a spirited and conversational art experience that pairs naturally with its playful aesthetic.
The Betsy has long been considered one of Miami Beach’s most meaningful cultural spaces, thanks to permanent galleries, architectural works like The Betsy Orb, and its poetry installations and artist residency program. It is also the only non-museum institution included in Miami Beach’s Culture Crawl, reflecting its deep commitment to the arts.
During Art Week, The Betsy presents a sophisticated series of exhibitions and performances. A commissioned premiere by the Peter London Global Dance Company explores themes of wrapping and unwrapping inspired by Christo and Jeanne-Claude, whose work anchors this year's gallery programming.
Visitors will encounter a remarkable collection of photographs documenting Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s historic large-scale environmental installations in Miami, Berlin, and Paris. The works, captured in real time by Wolfgang Volz, offer a rare and intimate look at some of the most important art interventions of the past century.
The Betsy’s thoughtful curation and its blend of dance, photography, and literary history make it a refined haven for guests who appreciate a more contemplative approach to Miami Art Week.
The Miami Beach EDITION is known for its polished take on oceanfront luxury. With spacious rooms, bungalows, private beach access, two pools, and restaurants by Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the property strikes a balance between contemporary glamour and boutique-level intimacy.
For Miami Art Week, the hotel participates in the City of Miami Beach’s No Vacancy program for the first time, presenting “Tierra Húmeda” by Amanda Linares. This installation, composed of clay tiles and graphite drawings, reflects on the relationship between land, memory, and the stories stored within terrain. Linares’s work turns the hotel into a contemplative landscape, inviting guests to consider how place shapes identity.
Adding to the week’s experience, Chef Jean-Georges hosts an exclusive Art Week brunch and dinner at Matador Room, celebrating culinary artistry through thoughtful pairings, seasonal dishes, and a sculptural approach to plating.
The EDITION offers a serene, polished environment with programming that leans toward poetic reflection and culinary excellence.
Mr. C Miami brings the spirit of coastal Italian elegance to Coconut Grove. Designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by Martin Brudnizki, the hotel channels yacht-like polish through glossy woods, azure terrazzo, and sweeping bay views. Its rooftop pool, Bellini restaurant, and refined wellness spaces position it as one of the neighborhood’s most stylish boutique escapes.
For Art Basel, the property debuts its first major cultural activation: an Artist-in-Residence program featuring Federico de Francesco. Seventeen works unfold across the lobby, fifth floor, and Bellini Restaurant, including site-specific pieces created exclusively for the hotel.
The lobby introduces guests to vibrant, flora-inspired paintings that echo the neighborhood’s greenery, while the upper floors explore themes of horizon lines, light, and the quiet expanses of the bay. At Bellini, the works shift into a more intimate, maritime atmosphere, rounding out an installation that mirrors both the identity of Mr. C and the artistic history of Coconut Grove.
For travelers seeking a quieter, design-driven retreat during the fairs, Mr. C offers a sophisticated and culturally enriched stay.
The Standard Spa, Miami Beach has long been known for its calming waterfront environment and holistic approach to hospitality. Its spa, breezy Lido Bayside Grill, and astrology-inspired Monterrey Bar set the tone for a relaxed way to experience the city.
During Miami Art Week, design takes center stage. Colombian designer Esteban Cortázar unveils La Tiendita Donde Esteban, a boutique pop-up inspired by traditional Colombian bodegas and stocked with exclusive apparel, lifestyle goods, and a capsule collection created with The Standard.
Elsewhere on property, the global design brand Moooi reimagines five guest rooms into immersive sensory experiences with layered interior design, scent collaborations, and bespoke furnishings. Their redesign of the hotel’s lobby debuts Robbie Williams’s sculptural Introvert Chair, adding a whimsical moment of introspection.
California-based lighting studio Gantri also joins the lineup with a photobooth illuminated by digitally manufactured designs.
The Standard offers a calmer side of Art Week, where thoughtful design and wellness take precedence over high-octane programming.
Hotel Continental brings a nostalgic midcentury sensibility to Mid-Beach with MiMo-inspired design, a 1950s pool deck, and curated art throughout the property. Already home to works by Danny O’Connor, Pedro Sena, and T.S. Harris, the hotel is visually expressive even before Art Week begins.
Its programming deepens this creative identity. On December 2, the hotel hosts Paws and Palettes, where guests bring pet photos for artist Danny O’Connor to sketch into lively portraits. The pool deck becomes a casual open-air studio, complete with chilled beverages and bites from Divebar.
The following afternoon features live poolside painting, where O’Connor expands upon themes from “The Summer of 1948,” bringing midcentury characters and nostalgic details to life on canvas. These sessions allow guests to watch a work unfold in real time, blurring the line between vacation and art-making.
The Continental offers a playful, approachable take on Miami Art Week with events grounded in character, nostalgia, and creativity.
W South Beach has long been a magnet for the creative crowd, drawing artists, tastemakers, and cultural insiders who return year after year for its polished oceanfront setting and effortlessly stylish energy. Fresh off a $30 million renovation, the hotel offers redesigned suites, private bungalows, two sleek pools, and dining that spans MR CHOW to the buzzy Living Room Bar.
Its location on Collins Avenue places guests at the center of South Beach’s cultural corridor, with The Bass Museum steps away and countless events, private dinners, and pop-ups unfolding within walking distance. The property’s expansive suites, contemporary design, and beachfront setting make it a natural home base for collectors and gallerists who want comfort between fairs without losing access to the action.
With its blend of luxury, proximity, and scene-defining style, W South Beach remains one of the most dependable stays for anyone navigating a packed Art Week schedule.
The Setai stands as one of Miami Beach’s most distinguished luxury properties, seamlessly merging serene Asian design with contemporary oceanfront elegance. Its Five Diamond service, Michelin-awarded excellence, and lush architectural harmony create an atmosphere that feels worlds away from the city’s busiest moments.
During Art Basel, the hotel serves as a calming counterpoint to the week’s high-intensity rhythm. Guests move between the courtyard’s reflecting pools, beachfront daybeds, and the refined dining offered at Jaya, Ocean Grill, and Japón, each presenting its own take on global culinary craft.
Collectors, artists, and creative travelers often choose The Setai for its restorative environment, using its quiet, beautifully composed spaces as a retreat after long days of fair-hopping and late-night events. For those who value tranquility paired with exceptional hospitality, The Setai offers a luxurious sanctuary in the heart of Miami Beach.
Hotel AKA Brickell rises above Biscayne Bay with an understated, modern elegance that appeals to travelers who prefer a sleek, metropolitan environment during Art Week. Its guestrooms and suites emphasize comfort and design, from deep-soaking tubs to crisp lines and calming palettes that encourage rest after a full day engaging with Miami’s creative scene.
Located in the heart of the financial district, the hotel is strategically positioned for guests balancing the fairs with meetings, collector events, or private dinners throughout Brickell and Downtown. Its tranquil interiors, sweeping views, and polished common spaces provide a quiet reset between the nonstop programming across the city.
For those who want easy access to both Miami Beach and mainland art happenings while staying somewhere stylish and composed, Hotel AKA Brickell delivers a contemporary retreat designed for efficiency and comfort.
Andaz Miami Beach blends relaxed Mediterranean elegance with contemporary Miami design across its 287 rooms and 64 suites. Guests enjoy two heated pools, private cabanas, the Ondara Spa, and dining that ranges from coastal Mediterranean cuisine at Aguasal to caviar and cocktails at Bar Centro.
For Miami Art Week, the hotel partners with WE ARE ONA, designer Sabine Marcelis, and the José Andrés Group on an immersive culinary installation. The collaboration unites design, gastronomy, and sensory experience, transforming the hotel into a sculptural environment where stone, light, and cuisine interact. With tables by SolidNature and lighting by Bocci, the installation reflects Marcelis’s mastery of materiality and atmosphere.
This multi-day dining event introduces the Andaz brand to Florida with creative ambition, offering guests a refined, design-forward way to experience the intersection of food and art.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.