Hotel Marina Riviera Wraps Big Bear in Holiday Whimsy with a MacKenzie-Childs Takeover
A Storybook Holiday Arrival in Big Bear Lake
Big Bear Lake has long been Southern California’s winter playground, but this season it gains a new chapter in festive design. Hotel Marina Riviera, a Casetta hotel, has unveiled an immersive holiday collaboration with MacKenzie-Childs that transforms the lakeside retreat into a playful, design-forward destination. Running through January 31, 2026, the takeover introduces a carefully layered celebration of pattern, color, and alpine charm that feels both joyful and thoughtfully curated.
Positioned along the shoreline and steps from the village and nearby ski runs, Hotel Marina Riviera becomes a canvas for MacKenzie-Childs’ new Tartan Holiday patterns. The result is a seasonal experience that reaches every corner of the property, shaping how guests arrive, gather, and settle in for winter.
A Property-Wide Holiday Transformation
The collaboration extends across guest rooms, cabins, the lobby, bar, lakeside patio, and outdoor dining spaces. Six fully styled cabins are dressed with seasonal touches, while the lobby welcomes guests with an illuminated tree, twinkling garlands, and wreaths that set a celebratory tone from the moment of arrival. The bar follows suit with holiday glassware and décor that complements the mountain setting without overpowering it.
Throughout the hotel, a curated edit of design pieces adds visual continuity. Guests will notice Gray Malin Ski Holiday Frames, wine glasses, wine coolers, mugs, and other accents woven into the spaces. Decorative highlights include Mocha Check Forest Trees, a Courtly Sisal Tree Arrangement, Tartastic illuminated wreaths and garlands, and a Holly Pinecone wreath, all working together to create a cohesive holiday atmosphere.
Lakeside Igloos with a Festive Twist
One of the most distinctive elements of the season is the debut of seven heated outdoor igloos positioned along the lakefront. Designed for intimate dinners and holiday celebrations, each igloo offers views of the lake, mountain peaks, and snow-dusted pine trees. Inside, twinkling lights, Gray Malin throws, and MacKenzie-Childs accents create a warm setting that feels private yet connected to the surrounding landscape.
The igloos feature a menu of seasonal specials crafted by the team at De La Nonna. Among the highlights is the Checkmate Holiday Cider, a warm cocktail inspired by MacKenzie-Childs and served in a tartan-accented glass with a festive garnish. The igloos are free to book and open to both hotel guests and the public, with reservations available through Resy.
A Creative Collaboration Rooted in Joy
The partnership reflects a shared approach to design that prioritizes delight and intention. As Emily Dunn, Director of Social, PR and Partnerships at MacKenzie-Childs, explains:
“Bringing the MacKenzie-Childs X Casetta holiday takeover to Hotel Marina Riviera has been an absolute dream. The property has become the ideal canvas for MacKenzie-Childs’ unique sense of whimsy—full of color, charm, and unexpected delight—while also debuting our newest collaboration with Gray Malin. Together, the experience captures the magic of the season in a way that feels both nostalgic and deeply inviting.”
Emily Dunn, Director of Social, PR and Partnerships at MacKenzie-Childs
For the hotel, the collaboration marks an important milestone. “We are thrilled to partner with MacKenzie-Childs to bring our first festive season to life at Hotel Marina Riviera,” said Uriel Ribeiro-West, General Manager of Hotel Marina Riviera.
“From fully styled cabins to the glowing lakeside igloos, this collaboration has infused the property with color, charm, and a sense of mountain magic, and we can’t wait for guests to experience the joy it will bring this holiday season.”
Uriel Ribeiro-West, General Manager of Hotel Marina Riviera
A Mid-Century Icon Reimagined for Winter
Originally built in 1968, Hotel Marina Riviera has been thoughtfully reimagined as a Viking lodge-inspired retreat that honors its mid-century roots. Natural materials, warm textures, and retro alpine references shape the property’s identity, while modern amenities elevate the guest experience. De La Nonna Big Bear, the Italian-American restaurant and bar on site, anchors the social scene with vintage interiors and a lakeside patio suited for après-ski cocktails or sunset dining.
Beyond dining, guests have access to a heated pool, hot tub, cold plunge, barrel sauna, and fire pits overlooking the lake. A beach club and ski shuttle are set to launch soon, further expanding the property’s year-round appeal.
Planning a Holiday Escape
The MacKenzie-Childs holiday takeover at Hotel Marina Riviera runs through January 31, 2026. The hotel is located at 40770 Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, California 92315. Heated igloos are free to book and available to both guests and the public, with reservations handled through Resy.
Closing Thoughts
This winter, Hotel Marina Riviera offers more than a place to stay. Through its collaboration with MacKenzie-Childs, the property delivers a holiday experience shaped by design, comfort, and a sense of play that feels well suited to the mountains. It is an alpine retreat where cabins glow, igloos invite lingering conversations, and thoughtful details turn a seasonal getaway into something worth returning to again and again.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.