A lakeside igloo glows at dusk with cozy lighting, seasonal dishes, and mountain viewsPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera / MacKenzie-Childs
Hotel Marina Riviera Wraps Big Bear in Holiday Whimsy with a MacKenzie-Childs Takeover

A Festive Alpine Escape Debuts Tartan Patterns, Cozy Cabins, and Lakeside Igloos for the 2025–2026 Holiday Season
A Storybook Holiday Arrival in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear Lake has long been Southern California’s winter playground, but this season it gains a new chapter in festive design. Hotel Marina Riviera, a Casetta hotel, has unveiled an immersive holiday collaboration with MacKenzie-Childs that transforms the lakeside retreat into a playful, design-forward destination. Running through January 31, 2026, the takeover introduces a carefully layered celebration of pattern, color, and alpine charm that feels both joyful and thoughtfully curated.

Positioned along the shoreline and steps from the village and nearby ski runs, Hotel Marina Riviera becomes a canvas for MacKenzie-Childs’ new Tartan Holiday patterns. The result is a seasonal experience that reaches every corner of the property, shaping how guests arrive, gather, and settle in for winter.

Holiday garlands decorate the lobby desk at Hotel Marina Riviera
The lobby desk glows with festive garlands and MacKenzie-Childs holiday accentsPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera / MacKenzie-Childs

A Property-Wide Holiday Transformation

The collaboration extends across guest rooms, cabins, the lobby, bar, lakeside patio, and outdoor dining spaces. Six fully styled cabins are dressed with seasonal touches, while the lobby welcomes guests with an illuminated tree, twinkling garlands, and wreaths that set a celebratory tone from the moment of arrival. The bar follows suit with holiday glassware and décor that complements the mountain setting without overpowering it.

Throughout the hotel, a curated edit of design pieces adds visual continuity. Guests will notice Gray Malin Ski Holiday Frames, wine glasses, wine coolers, mugs, and other accents woven into the spaces. Decorative highlights include Mocha Check Forest Trees, a Courtly Sisal Tree Arrangement, Tartastic illuminated wreaths and garlands, and a Holly Pinecone wreath, all working together to create a cohesive holiday atmosphere.

Outdoor seating area with blankets, drinks, and lake views
The outdoor lounge blends mountain comfort with playful MacKenzie-Childs touchesPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera / MacKenzie-Childs

Lakeside Igloos with a Festive Twist

One of the most distinctive elements of the season is the debut of seven heated outdoor igloos positioned along the lakefront. Designed for intimate dinners and holiday celebrations, each igloo offers views of the lake, mountain peaks, and snow-dusted pine trees. Inside, twinkling lights, Gray Malin throws, and MacKenzie-Childs accents create a warm setting that feels private yet connected to the surrounding landscape.

Lakeside igloo and fire pits overlooking Big Bear Lake at dusk
Glowing igloos and fire pits transform the lakeside deck into a winter havenPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera / MacKenzie-Childs

The igloos feature a menu of seasonal specials crafted by the team at De La Nonna. Among the highlights is the Checkmate Holiday Cider, a warm cocktail inspired by MacKenzie-Childs and served in a tartan-accented glass with a festive garnish. The igloos are free to book and open to both hotel guests and the public, with reservations available through Resy.

Holiday cocktails and pizza displayed beside evergreen décor
Warm cocktails, pizza, and winter greenery create a cozy tabletop momentPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera / MacKenzie-Childs
Wine bucket and holiday drinks beside a shared plate of pizza
Seasonal drinks and a chilled bottle set the tone for relaxed alpine diningPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera / MacKenzie-Childs
A Creative Collaboration Rooted in Joy

The partnership reflects a shared approach to design that prioritizes delight and intention. As Emily Dunn, Director of Social, PR and Partnerships at MacKenzie-Childs, explains:

“Bringing the MacKenzie-Childs X Casetta holiday takeover to Hotel Marina Riviera has been an absolute dream. The property has become the ideal canvas for MacKenzie-Childs’ unique sense of whimsy—full of color, charm, and unexpected delight—while also debuting our newest collaboration with Gray Malin. Together, the experience captures the magic of the season in a way that feels both nostalgic and deeply inviting.”

Emily Dunn, Director of Social, PR and Partnerships at MacKenzie-Childs

For the hotel, the collaboration marks an important milestone. “We are thrilled to partner with MacKenzie-Childs to bring our first festive season to life at Hotel Marina Riviera,” said Uriel Ribeiro-West, General Manager of Hotel Marina Riviera.

“From fully styled cabins to the glowing lakeside igloos, this collaboration has infused the property with color, charm, and a sense of mountain magic, and we can’t wait for guests to experience the joy it will bring this holiday season.”

Uriel Ribeiro-West, General Manager of Hotel Marina Riviera

Holiday dinner table arranged inside a heated lakeside igloo
Inside the igloo, a festive table is set for winter gatherings by the lakePhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera / MacKenzie-Childs

A Mid-Century Icon Reimagined for Winter

Originally built in 1968, Hotel Marina Riviera has been thoughtfully reimagined as a Viking lodge-inspired retreat that honors its mid-century roots. Natural materials, warm textures, and retro alpine references shape the property’s identity, while modern amenities elevate the guest experience. De La Nonna Big Bear, the Italian-American restaurant and bar on site, anchors the social scene with vintage interiors and a lakeside patio suited for après-ski cocktails or sunset dining.

Beyond dining, guests have access to a heated pool, hot tub, cold plunge, barrel sauna, and fire pits overlooking the lake. A beach club and ski shuttle are set to launch soon, further expanding the property’s year-round appeal.

Decorative holiday wreaths hang on the glass entry doors
Tartan-trimmed wreaths frame the hotel entrance in a warm holiday welcomePhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera / MacKenzie-Childs

Planning a Holiday Escape

The MacKenzie-Childs holiday takeover at Hotel Marina Riviera runs through January 31, 2026. The hotel is located at 40770 Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear Lake, California 92315. Heated igloos are free to book and available to both guests and the public, with reservations handled through Resy.

Closing Thoughts

Heated dining igloo overlooking Big Bear Lake at sunset
A lakeside igloo offers a cozy winter setting with mountain and sunset viewsPhoto Courtesy of Hotel Marina Riviera / MacKenzie-Childs

This winter, Hotel Marina Riviera offers more than a place to stay. Through its collaboration with MacKenzie-Childs, the property delivers a holiday experience shaped by design, comfort, and a sense of play that feels well suited to the mountains. It is an alpine retreat where cabins glow, igloos invite lingering conversations, and thoughtful details turn a seasonal getaway into something worth returning to again and again.

