The Best Luxury Holiday Destinations for 2025: 16 Festive Getaways Around the World

As December settles in, the world’s most distinguished hotels and curated travel experiences unveil their holiday best. Tree lightings take on a theatrical glow, chefs reimagine seasonal classics with artistry, and storied properties evolve into sparkling havens that invite guests to savor the rituals of winter in style. These 16 destinations, spanning mountaintops, coastlines, islands, and global capitals, showcase the season with thoughtful detail and inspired programming that speaks to travelers seeking connection, nostalgia, and refined celebration. Each offers a unique lens on holiday travel for 2025, backed by immersive experiences and the kind of hospitality that defines true luxury.
This historic 130-year-old hideaway amplifies its signature charm with a winter transformation marked by more than 60,000 twinkling lights, lavish holiday trees, and crackling stone fireplaces. The Speakeasy at Plow & Angel becomes a jewel box of over 6,000 ornaments and hosts the celebrated “12 Days of Cocktails,” where a new seasonal drink appears each evening until Christmas. Afternoon tea weekends feature festive pastries, thoughtful décor, and a market cart offering artisan ornaments and Ranch-made jams. Families can opt for the Nutcracker tea, complete with storytelling and gingerbread cookie decorating. Overnight guests at San Ysidro Ranch enjoy inclusive dining, which allows every seasonal indulgence to feel effortless.
Los Angeles adopts a refined winter glow as the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills leans into Art Deco glamor for the holidays, dressing its spaces in teal, silver, and gold. Seasonal highlights include the Nutcracker Afternoon Tea created in partnership with the Los Angeles Ballet, a gingerbread contest, and hot toddies on the rooftop. La Prairie Spa introduces limited-time treatments such as the Holiday Glow-Up facial enhancement and the Lifted & Fabulous rejuvenating body experience, making December and January feel like a personal refresh.
The Broadmoor shines even brighter during the winter season, illuminated by millions of lights and a full lineup of holiday traditions. Guests may join Breakfast with Santa on select December mornings or try the Frosted Poinsettia holiday cocktail in the reimagined Penrose Room. Seasonal dining reaches across cultures with the Feast of Seven Fishes, Hanukkah fare, and a truffle tasting menu. The Classic Broadmoor Holiday Show brings together Broadway vocals, jazz musicians, and a festive dinner in a lively evening of entertainment. Additional programming includes the 12 Days of Christmas activities, a Christmas Day brunch buffet, specialty winter packages, and previews of upcoming 2026 cultural events.
Celebrating its inaugural festive season, this sleek new hotel in the capital pairs Zen-inspired design with the sensory warmth of the holidays. The Christmas Afternoon Tea unfolds in the glass atrium known as the Tree House, where a fireplace and panoramic city views frame seasonal sweets, foie gras mousse, Wagyu sandwiches, and yuzu scones. Signature Christmas cakes crafted by world champion pastry chef Shigeru Nojima add another celebratory layer, while limited-time holiday dinner courses spotlight both Mediterranean and Japanese culinary traditions. JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo also prepares to debut its JW Mindful Floor in January, featuring specialized wellness spaces and Spa by JW treatments.
Holiday enchantment meets Roman sophistication through the “Fairytale Christmas” collaboration with FAO Schwarz. Running through early January, Villa Agrippina Gran Meliá Hotel becomes a Nutcracker-inspired realm filled with whimsical installations, a grand tree, and imaginative decorations that animate both public spaces and signature restaurants. Families are invited to participate in workshops led by the brand’s iconic Toy Soldier, ranging from ornament-making to writing letters to Santa. Meanwhile, adults savor holiday menus at Gala and Follie, surrounded by the timeless beauty of the Eternal City during its most atmospheric season.
Hawaii’s traditions take center stage as Halekulani ushers in the holidays with Santa’s arrival by outrigger canoe, a signature moment set against the backdrop of Waikiki. Wellness enthusiasts enjoy personalized salt-blending sessions at the SpaHalekulani Bath Salt Bar, while December 19 and 20 bring a special edition of the Live at Lewers concert series. Jazz vocalist Antonia Bennett and pianist Todd Hunter perform selections from Bennett’s albums celebrating the season and her father Tony Bennett, creating an elegant island soundtrack for holiday evenings.
A tropical setting becomes a festive playground through elaborate celebrations that weave gastronomy, performance, and island tradition. Guests enjoy gala dinners under the stars, artisanal markets, and the signature Seaside Smokehouse and Sounds experience. Santa makes his appearance in Maldivian style, and international performers known as the Goldsingers elevate the holiday energy. This season also welcomes Chef Darshana of Ministry of Crab for a special dining collaboration, while sports enthusiasts can join padel sessions with former World Padel Champion Sebastián Nerone. The Finolhu’s tree lighting ceremony brings the community spirit of the holidays into a dazzling island moment.
These bespoke itineraries by Untold Story Travel cater to travelers seeking winter magic with exclusive access and thoughtful design. Families heading to Finnish Lapland experience intimate moments with Santa, a private VIP visit to the Elves’ Village, and a snowmobile night safari to watch the northern lights. The Iceland itinerary caters to adults through exhilarating excursions, including a heli-transfer to a glacier for a picnic, husky racing leading into a fireside barbecue lunch, and swims in glacier-fed waters. Each package highlights the beauty of remote landscapes during their most atmospheric season.
Perched near the UNESCO-listed Old Town, Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik embraces the Adriatic’s quiet winter glow. Guests step into a holiday mood through proximity to the city’s enchanting Christmas Market, where mulled wine and local pastries line the Stradun. After exploring illuminated cobblestone streets, travelers return to elegant dining that frames the Adriatic Sea, reinforcing Dubrovnik’s reputation as a refined coastal retreat during the festive season.
Parisian glamour unfolds within the Hôtel De Sers, complete with refined seasonal décor and cozy spaces ideal for warming up after holiday shopping. Seasonal gourmet menus showcase French technique, while specialty teas and vin chaud create an inviting atmosphere in the lounge. Some rooms offer balcony views that capture Paris shimmering in its winter finery, adding a personal moment of luxury to the experience. Guests may explore nearby Christmas markets or enjoy a candlelit dinner upon returning from the Champs Elysées.
Fort Lauderdale’s shoreline plays host to a limited-time transformation through a collaboration with Draper James and King of Christmas at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort. The Holiday Suite reimagines coastal living with Southern charm, holiday trees, festive bedding, and thoughtful decorative touches throughout the rooftop Sky Suite. Included experiences add layers of indulgence, such as a curated Draper James wardrobe, spa treatments inspired by seasonal scents, a personal Christmas Concierge, rooftop bubble bath ritual, gingerbread house making with champagne, and mulled wine turndown service each evening. Available only through early January, it is designed as a nostalgic yet stylish holiday retreat.
The St. Regis Atlanta returns with cherished traditions like The Astor Chalet, created in collaboration with Lucy’s Market, offering holiday goods and culinary treats. Families can enjoy Tea with Santa on select dates, along with the option for Santa Tuck Ins for suite guests. A new experience, Santa by the Fire, invites visitors to make s’mores and share holiday stories. At the spa, the 24K Gilded Glamour Face and Body Ritual uses collagen, gold, and peptides to create a luminous winter glow, paired with a KNESKO Skin Repair Discovery Kit for continued self-care.
Surrounded by the Sierra National Forest, Tenaya at Yosemite embraces added sparkle through a collaboration with the King of Christmas. Select Explorer Cabins display 7.5 foot Royal Fir Slim Christmas Trees adorned with ribbons, ornaments, wreaths, and garlands. The lodge lobby showcases towering King Flock trees illuminated with thousands of warm lights, enhancing Tenaya’s longstanding holiday ambiance. The spacious cabins offer fireplaces, porches, and scenic views, creating a welcoming setting for winter travelers. Holiday programming throughout the property extends the festive atmosphere and highlights Yosemite’s natural serenity.
Families experience a lively holiday atmosphere filled with more than one million lights, immersive décor, and kid-friendly entertainment. Visitors enjoy meet-and-greets with Santa and the Grinch, weekend performances, face painting, balloon artists, and sweet seasonal treats. The “Winter Wonderland Stay Enchanted” package at The Equestrian Hotel includes event admission, Breakfast with Santa, a decorating kit, a mystery stocking, and a commemorative ornament. The surrounding area adds adventure with glass-bottom boat tours, ziplining over canyons, and forest hikes.
This coastal boutique resort encourages guests to slow down and settle into a restorative winter rhythm. The Winter Warm-Up package provides plush robes, warming eye masks, and a bottle of red wine delivered at turndown. Salt Spa enhances the seasonal spirit with hot cinnamon tea welcomes, hot stone massages, and access to therapeutic spaces like the Brine Therapy Lounge. After dinner at Sax, guests are invited to retreat into serene rooms designed for comfort. The Reeds’ accolades from Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler reinforce its reputation for elegant retreat-style hospitality.
Steps from the National Christmas Tree, this playful holiday experience blends classic Washington architecture with whimsical festive décor. The Whoville Hideout Suite at Hotel Washington includes themed bedding, a Christmas tree, holiday films, books, cookies, and cocoa-ready mugs. Downstairs, carolers roam the lobby, adding a cheerful soundtrack to the stay. VUE Rooftop offers seasonal bites and creative cocktails set against sweeping monument views, making it an uplifting conclusion to a spirited Washington holiday escape.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.