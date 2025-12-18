Where Celebrities Disappear on Purpose: Two Boutique Resorts Made for Total Privacy
The Appeal of Going Completely Off the Radar
When privacy becomes the ultimate luxury, scale and location matter more than scene. For public figures seeking a true hideout, not a spectacle, the answer often lies far from marquee resort corridors. Two boutique properties stand out for doing exactly that, each offering seclusion, service, and an environment designed for staying in rather than being seen.
If the goal is to travel solo or with an inner circle and leave no footprint behind, these are the kinds of places that quietly deliver.
Caerula Mar Club, South Andros, Bahamas
Set on the Bahamas’ largest yet least populated island, Caerula Mar Club feels deliberately removed from the usual Caribbean rhythm. The resort occupies 10 acres of turquoise beachfront on South Andros, a stretch of coastline so lightly trafficked that it is entirely possible to walk the shore without encountering another guest.
That sense of space extends to the resort itself. Caerula Mar Club is composed of just five private villas and 18 suites, each with direct, private beach access. For those traveling with a trusted group, full-property buyouts are available for up to 60 guests, making it easy to create a closed-world experience without sacrificing comfort or service.
Luxury here is refined and relaxed. The five-star resort leans into barefoot elegance with open-concept living spaces, Belgian linens, aged marble stone, and soft white oak floors. Everything is designed to feel effortless rather than showy.
The appeal is also in not needing to leave. On-site dining ranges from an outdoor poolside bar with a wood-fired pizza oven to a fine dining restaurant built around locally sourced ingredients and menus that change daily. A boutique spa and oceanfront pool complete the experience, allowing guests to settle in and stay put for days without repetition or restlessness.
Quintessence, Long Bay Beach, Anguilla
On Anguilla’s quieter north shore, Quintessence offers a different expression of privacy. Known as The Tropical Grand Mansion, the resort sits on Long Bay Beach, one of the island’s least frequented stretches of sand, where the atmosphere feels residential rather than resort-driven.
Quintessence is intentionally intimate, with just nine signature suites, all featuring direct, private beach access. Buyouts are available for up to 21 guests, making it especially well suited for smaller groups who value control over their environment.
The property holds five-star status and is a member of both Virtuoso and Relais & Châteaux, positioning it among the Caribbean’s most exclusive boutique resorts. Inside, the details are unmistakably high-end. Suites feature Hästens mattresses whose craftsmanship comes with a price point higher than a new Toyota Camry, paired with Frette linens that reinforce the sense of quiet indulgence.
Culinary depth is a defining feature. Quintessence is considered the last true boutique luxury resort on Anguilla, in part because of its food and wine program. The resort houses one of the Caribbean’s most exclusive wine collections, a 2,000-bottle cellar designed and curated by hotel owner Geoffrey Fieger. For guests who appreciate rare vintages and tailored dining experiences, it becomes an amenity in its own right rather than a supporting act.
Why These Resorts Work for a True Hideout
What connects Caerula Mar Club and Quintessence is not just their five-star credentials, but their ability to remove friction. Both are off the beaten path, limited in size, and structured around privacy rather than publicity. They are places where buyouts make sense, where staff understand discretion, and where the setting encourages slowing down rather than being on display.
For celebrities, creatives, or anyone seeking the freedom to disappear with intention, these resorts deliver something increasingly rare. They offer the luxury of space, control, and calm, all without sacrificing design, service, or substance.
Sometimes the most exclusive destinations are the ones that never ask to be seen at all.
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.