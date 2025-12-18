Where Celebrities Disappear on Purpose: Two Boutique Resorts Made for Total Privacy

Culinary depth is a defining feature. Quintessence is considered the last true boutique luxury resort on Anguilla, in part because of its food and wine program. The resort houses one of the Caribbean’s most exclusive wine collections, a 2,000-bottle cellar designed and curated by hotel owner Geoffrey Fieger. For guests who appreciate rare vintages and tailored dining experiences, it becomes an amenity in its own right rather than a supporting act.