Destinations

5 Tropical Hotels & Destinations to Ring in the New Year in Caribbean Style

Fireworks, Beachfront Galas, and Island Traditions Shaping the Most Festive New Year’s Escapes
Aerial view of Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino along Palm Beach
An aerial view of Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino sets the scene for New Year’s Eve celebrationsPhoto Courtesy of Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

New Year’s Eve takes on a different rhythm in the Caribbean and nearby tropical destinations. Midnight arrives with ocean views, fireworks over the water, and celebrations that stretch well past the countdown. These five hotels anchor some of the region’s most memorable New Year’s experiences, each offering its own way to welcome 2026 with intention, energy, and a strong sense of place.

1. Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

Guests dancing on a rooftop at Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa overlooking Cabo at night
Guests celebrate New Year’s Eve at Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa’s Rooftop 360Photo Courtesy of Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa

A Sky-High Countdown in Cabo San Lucas

New Year’s Eve at Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa unfolds across multiple settings, led by Rooftop 360, Cabo’s highest rooftop lounge overlooking Médano Beach. The rooftop celebration includes five hours of international open bar, live DJ performances, and panoramic views of fireworks stretching from Land’s End to the Marina. Guests can also opt for the beachfront White Party at Corazón Beach Club with live music by Grupo Picasso, a taco station, and a 360-degree photo booth, or choose a refined Gala Dinner at Aleta Restaurant. Dancing continues until 3 AM, ensuring the celebration carries well into the new year.

2. Resorts World Bimini

Resorts World Bimini exterior waterfront view
Resorts World Bimini exterior waterfront viewPhoto Courtesy of Resorts World Bimini Hilton

Island Energy Just Miles from South Florida

Resorts World Bimini’s “Countdown to 2026” New Year’s Eve Package offers a full island escape just 50 miles from the Florida coast. Starting at $898, the package includes round-trip transportation, accommodations, a festive New Year’s Eve buffet dinner, and access to the countdown party and Resorts World Bimini Beach. Celebrations extend across the resort’s 4.5-acre private beach, lagoon pool, adults-only rooftop infinity pool, and the casino floor, where guests can usher in 2026 with live-table games and slot play.

Aerial view of Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino along Palm Beach
Dominican Republic Brings Caribbean Holiday Magic to Grand Central

3. Curaçao

Colorful holiday lights arch over a waterfront bridge in Curaçao at night
Festive light displays illuminate Curaçao’s harbor during the island’s New Year celebrationsPhoto Courtesy of Curaçao Tourism Board

Island Traditions Meet All-Night Celebrations

Curaçao transforms into a full-island celebration during the final week of the year. The days leading up to New Year’s Eve feature pagaras, long chains of firecrackers lit to ward off bad spirits, alongside nightly fireworks illuminating the harbor. On New Year’s Eve, parties unfold across beach clubs and resorts, followed by the Unox New Year’s Splash on January 1, when locals and visitors dive into the sea to mark a fresh start. The festivities continue with Fuik Day, the island’s iconic floating boat party.

4. Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

Palm-lined adults-only pool at Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa in Mexico
The adults-only pool at Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa sets the scene for New Year’s celebrationsPhoto Courtesy of Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

Gatsby Glam on the Pacific Coast

New Year’s Eve at the newly renovated Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa leans into glamour and celebration. Guests can enjoy a specially curated five-course New Year’s Eve dinner before stepping into the resort’s Gatsby-themed party complete with live music, open bar, festive food, and fireworks on the beach. Daytime activities include relaxing by the adults-only pool, visiting the expansive spa, or golfing nearby. The celebration continues into the new year with a sound healing session on January 2, offering a restorative counterpoint to the festivities.

5. Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Champagne glasses on a candlelit table during a New Year’s Eve celebration at Aruba Marriott
Champagne toasts set a festive tone for New Year’s Eve at Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris CasinoPhoto Courtesy of Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Fireworks and Feasts in Palm Beach

At Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, New Year’s Eve is designed to balance beachfront elegance with lively celebration. Guests can reserve a four-course New Year’s Eve dinner with premium wine pairing at the beachfront restaurant Atardi, complete with live entertainment and beach fireworks. Mercàt hosts a holiday-inspired buffet with a welcome drink, DJ, photobooth, and festive props, while the Lobby Bar offers an a la carte option featuring specialty cocktails, sushi, and live entertainment. Each setting provides a different way to toast the arrival of 2026 under the island sky.

As the calendar turns, these tropical hotels show how New Year’s Eve can feel expansive rather than hurried. Fireworks over the water, music that carries late into the night, and local traditions woven into the celebration offer a reminder that the start of a new year deserves both joy and intention.
Aerial view of Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino along Palm Beach
Where Architecture Meets Horizon: AW²’s Silversands Grenada Redefines Caribbean Luxury

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Destinations
Accommodations
travel
Caribbean
Holidays
Holiday Luxe Edit 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com