5 Tropical Hotels & Destinations to Ring in the New Year in Caribbean Style

Curaçao transforms into a full-island celebration during the final week of the year. The days leading up to New Year’s Eve feature pagaras, long chains of firecrackers lit to ward off bad spirits, alongside nightly fireworks illuminating the harbor. On New Year’s Eve, parties unfold across beach clubs and resorts, followed by the Unox New Year’s Splash on January 1, when locals and visitors dive into the sea to mark a fresh start. The festivities continue with Fuik Day, the island’s iconic floating boat party.