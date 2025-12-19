Holiday Art Takes Center Stage: Seven EDITION Hotels Redefining Festive Design in 2025

Each holiday season, the EDITION portfolio approaches festive décor as a form of cultural expression rather than tradition for tradition’s sake. Through long-standing relationships with artists, designers, and creative voices tied to each destination, the brand transforms its hotels into temporary galleries where collaboration leads the narrative. For 2025, EDITION’s global lineup leans into storytelling, material exploration, and artistic intimacy, with festive installations that reflect both place and personality. Here, seven standout EDITION hotels where holiday décor becomes a conversation worth traveling for.
At The London EDITION, the holiday season arrives with a sense of nostalgia and whimsy thanks to a collaboration with celebrated cookery writer and tastemaker Skye McAlpine. Drawing inspiration from her newly published cookbook The Christmas Companion and classic fairy tales such as Hansel and Gretel and The Grinch, McAlpine has created a snow-dusted, edible Christmas tree that feels lifted from a storybook.
Handmade decorations crafted from gingerbread, sweets, and chocolate adorn the tree, inviting guests to linger in Fitzrovia and reconnect with the magic of childhood Christmases. The installation blends food, design, and memory, reinforcing The London EDITION’s ability to turn seasonal décor into a sensory experience rather than a static display.
This holiday season, both Tokyo EDITION properties unveil DREAMLIGHT HOTEL, a pair of sculptural installations imagined by celebrated art director Yuni Yoshida in collaboration with design brand 130 OneThirty. Inspired by the concept of “A Hotel Within a Hotel,” each installation invites closer inspection through subtle variations unique to its setting.
Displayed in the lobby of The Tokyo EDITION Toranomon through January 4, 2026, and at The Tokyo EDITION Ginza through December 25, 2025, the trees encourage discovery rather than spectacle. The result is a quietly immersive holiday moment that reflects Tokyo’s layered relationship with design, detail, and restraint.
In New York, EDITION partners with Interview Magazine to create festive trees that celebrate the city’s creative past. Both The New York EDITION and The Times Square EDITION feature installations dressed with archival Interview cover stars, layered with tinsel and irreverent holiday flair.
Beyond the trees, hotel lobbies are styled with candy-filled stockings inspired by Warhol Factory muses and friends, including Liza Minnelli, Truman Capote, Lana Jokel, and Andy Warhol himself. Guests are invited to flip through archival imagery and engage with a version of New York that feels playful, referential, and rooted in cultural history.
At The Miami Beach EDITION, holiday décor takes on an environmental dimension through a collaboration with MILAGROS Collective, founded by Felici Asteinza and Joey Fillastre. Inspired by the property’s sustainability commitments, the artists created Paper Paradise, a festive tree composed entirely of upcycled materials.
Each ornament was sculpted from paper pulp made using shredded paper, water, glue, and leftover mural paint, transformed into durable forms inspired by Miami’s natural landscape. The installation reframes holiday excess through reuse and imagination, proving that celebration and responsibility can coexist with visual impact.
From November 25 through January 6, The Madrid EDITION presents El Vuelo (“The Flight”), a sculptural holiday installation created in collaboration with renowned artist Mercedes Bellido. Positioned beside the hotel’s iconic spiral staircase, the festive tree is reimagined as a soaring composition of 250 handmade white ceramic doves.
The installation envelops the space with a sense of movement and calm, using the universal symbolism of harmony and love to invite reflection during the holiday season. It has quickly become one of central Madrid’s most compelling seasonal sights.
At The West Hollywood EDITION, artist Fai Khadra introduces JOY, the 2026 iteration of the hotel’s annual festive commission. Rather than a traditional tree, the installation takes the form of a suspended constellation composed of magnified ornaments.
Hovering overhead, each sphere evokes vintage holiday décor while transforming memory into structure. The work blurs the line between decoration and architecture, allowing JOY to exist as both atmosphere and experience within the space.
The holiday season at The Rome EDITION unfolds through a multisensory collaboration with Milan-based artist Sara Riccardi. Displayed at the hotel’s entrance, the festive tree was crafted in partnership with Antica Fabbrica Passamanerie Massia Vittorio, the historic Turin workshop founded in 1843.
Cascading textile fringes in warm red and burgundy tones surround aluminum rods that emit gentle melodic vibrations, engaging sight, sound, and touch simultaneously. The installation continues EDITION’s tradition of thoughtful artistic partnerships, welcoming guests into the season through texture and tone rather than spectacle alone.
Across continents, these EDITION hotels share a common approach to the festive season: collaboration over convention. By placing artists at the center of holiday storytelling, each property creates a moment that feels specific to its city while contributing to a broader global dialogue around design, tradition, and celebration. For travelers seeking more than décor this December, these installations offer a reason to linger, look closer, and let the holidays unfold through art.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.