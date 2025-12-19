Somewhere Nowhere NYC Charts the Future of Rooftop Culture with Its Winter Wonderland Return
Perched high above West 25th Street, Somewhere Nowhere NYC has never positioned itself as a fleeting moment on the city’s nightlife calendar. Instead, the two-level lounge and rooftop atop the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel has steadily built a reputation as a year-round destination—one where immersive design, cultural programming, and elevated hospitality intersect. Its Winter Wonderland experience, anchored by the return of the venue’s now-signature teardrop-shaped igloos, offers a timely lens into how the space continues to think forward, even when revisiting one of its most beloved seasonal concepts.
A Rooftop Designed for Winter—and What Comes After
First introduced in 2021, Somewhere Nowhere’s igloos have grown into one of New York City’s most recognizable holiday rooftop experiences. Suspended high above the skyline, each teardrop igloo functions as a private snow globe in the sky, framing direct views of the Empire State Building and sweeping 180-degree vistas of Manhattan. The seven igloos are intentionally intimate, designed for smaller gatherings and celebrations, and outfitted with plush furnishings and electric fireplaces to keep the atmosphere warm and inviting throughout the colder months.
What distinguishes the current iteration of Winter Wonderland, however, is not just the igloos themselves but the expanded vision around them. The reopening of the venue’s heated rooftop enclosure transforms the experience into something more layered—a winter-ready lounge overlooking the outdoor igloo village, where guests can settle in for cocktails, hot chocolate service, and seasonal bites without ever braving the elements.
A Seasonal Menu Rooted in New York’s Culinary Identity
Alongside the physical transformation of the space, Somewhere Nowhere has introduced a fall and winter menu that nods to New York City’s multicultural street-food heritage. Rather than leaning on novelty, the offerings are designed as elevated interpretations of familiar flavors, crafted specifically for shared moments and longer stays.
The menu spans globally inspired dishes such as truffle arepas, smoked brisket empanadas, Korean BBQ tacos, tandoori chicken skewers, mini bao buns, and caviar French fries. Desserts lean into comfort and ritual, with a cannoli trio, warm churros, and classic fireside s’mores—served, fittingly, inside the igloos themselves. The cocktail program continues to emphasize seasonal creativity, complemented by a robust selection of non-alcoholic options that reflects broader shifts in modern hospitality.
Programming That Extends Beyond the Holiday Season
While Winter Wonderland serves as a seasonal anchor, Somewhere Nowhere’s long-term identity is built on versatility. The venue has increasingly positioned itself as a cultural hub that operates well beyond late-night hours. Early evenings and after-work crowds gravitate toward Martini Power Hour, which offers $12 martinis from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by $20 martinis throughout the night.
Midweek programming brings a different rhythm altogether. Gotham Jazz Wednesdays introduce live performances from The Hot Toddies Jazz Band alongside swing dancers, burlesque, tap, and aerialists—transforming the rooftop into an immersive performance space. Fridays layer comedy and music through “Somewhere Funny, Nowhere Serious,” followed later in the evening by Sinatra Under the Stars, a live performance series staged inside the rooftop enclosure on the 39th floor. Traditional nightlife remains central, with DJ sets and headlining performances running Thursday through Sunday until 4:00 a.m.
Looking Ahead from Above the City
Owned and operated by El Grupo SN, founded by Sameer Qureshi and Nathan Leong, Somewhere Nowhere spans 5,156 square feet across the 38th and 39th floors of the hotel, blending cutting-edge audiovisual design with whimsical décor and uninterrupted skyline views. Its continued evolution reflects a broader shift in New York nightlife—toward spaces that adapt with the seasons, welcome multiple audiences, and prioritize experience over spectacle.
Winter Wonderland may have marked a reopening moment, but it also underscores a larger truth: Somewhere Nowhere is less about a single event and more about building a destination that feels relevant long after the holiday lights come down.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.