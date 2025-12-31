Escape Winter Blues to this Eco-Luxe Surf Resort in Costa Rica
Located in one of the earth’s five Blue Zones - destinations with the longest-living humans - the Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel is nestled in the tranquil town of Nosara, Costa Rica. After experiencing a gorgeous 2-hour rainforest-laden drive from San Jose airport, I arrived in the Nicoya region of Costa Rica: known for its white sand beaches; beginner-friendly surf swells; and sea turtle nesting habitats. The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel is a family-owned and locally run boutique beachfront hotel and spa located on Playa Guiones North along the country’s Pacific coast.
Design-Forward Surf Theme
Upon arriving at the Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel, it’s obvious from the resort’s open layout of the lobby and adjacent restaurant that the town of Nosara gets lots of sun. The common areas are designed in a way that embraces the hundreds of sunny days per year and tropical trees that form beautifully placed shadows on the nude and cream-colored furnishings. My accommodation- the Surfer Room- was on the second floor of the boutique property and had a robust view of the green forest. Having a quiet moment to myself on the terrace, I was surprised by the visit of monkeys darting between the branches, briefly interrupting the lulling of the sounds of nature. Celebrating my birthday while on the trip, I decorated my room with preordered favors to make the surroundings more festive. Additionally, The desk, surfboard rack, organic cotton robes and design-forward rain shower were a few of the many thoughtful touches inside the room.
Fresh, Coastal Culinary Experiences
Having a reliable on-site dining option with great food and great service is one of my make-or-break experiences while traveling. Thankfully, the Restaurant & Bar at The Gilded Iguana Surf Hotel open for breakfast, lunch and dinner did not disappoint. Helmed by Chef Jose Gonzalez who has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants across France, the menu has something for everyone – from vegan to meat lovers. For example, inspired by the surrounding costal life, Chef Gonzalez added the White Fish Crudo dish to the menu: a fresh white fish that the chef seasons with lemon, ginger and basil oil, while the apple and cumber ceviche features tasty cilantro and cardamom attributes. Meat lovers should try the grilled chicken with Caribbean sauce, beef tenderloin or tasty pork loin.
Beginner to Expert Surfing
It's not hard to imagine that the property was designed for surfers and outdoor lovers once you start walking the grounds. The resort’s family friendly Surf Club is located a quick 2 minute walk from the main hotel to Playa Guiones. Sign up for one-on-one lessons from a surf instructor. If you’re a beginner, the instructor will start the lesson on the sand so you can try out your balance on the board. After heading into the waves, learning to stand and balance on the board will be the hardest part of surfing but you feel accomplished feeling the peaceful waves of the ocean underneath.
Explore the Vast Outdoors
Besides surfing, the Gilded Iguana Surf Resort offers plenty of other outdoor adventures including horseback riding where for two hours you bask in ocean views; walk the beaches of Nosara; and take the horse across mountainous landscapes. Let the property arrange fishing tours for your chance to pull up tuna, mackerel or snapper. If you prefer to keep your feet planted on land, get your steps in on a day trip hiking tour to Waterfall Mala Noche or Waterfall de Belen. Other ways to get your blood pumping include mountain biking, snorkeling or ATV tours across the Nosara environs.
Nestled in an idyllic retreat between the mountains and sea, The Gilded Iguana Surf Resort will allow you to decompress from city life and support the property’s conservation initiatives.
