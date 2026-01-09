Luxury Game Day Stays in Miami for the CFP National Championship

As the College Football Playoff National Championship arrives at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, January 19, at 7:30 p.m., Miami’s hotel scene is embracing the moment with thoughtfully designed stays that go far beyond a standard game-night crash pad. For fans seeking a refined approach to championship weekend, select properties across Miami and Miami Beach are offering curated packages that pair game-day energy with elevated accommodations, wellness-minded recovery, and social-forward amenities.