Luxury Game Day Stays in Miami for the CFP National Championship

As the College Football Playoff National Championship arrives at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, January 19, at 7:30 p.m., Miami’s hotel scene is embracing the moment with thoughtfully designed stays that go far beyond a standard game-night crash pad. For fans seeking a refined approach to championship weekend, select properties across Miami and Miami Beach are offering curated packages that pair game-day energy with elevated accommodations, wellness-minded recovery, and social-forward amenities.
Each of the following hotels brings a distinct point of view to the weekend, proving that championship celebrations can be as polished as they are high-spirited.
Hotel Continental blends playful nostalgia with elevated hospitality through its Championship Playmaker Package, centered around Divebar, the hotel’s retro-driven gathering space. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with a drink and shared appetizer before exploring the venue’s RFID-powered self-pour beverage wall, which adds a modern twist to classic game-day indulgence.
Transportation logistics are simplified with a rideshare credit for seamless access to Hard Rock Stadium, while a QR-coded playlist titled “Continental Championship Anthems” sets the soundtrack for the weekend. Each morning begins with a complimentary Breakfast of Champions for two, followed by poolside downtime featuring football-shaped floaties and team color-inspired cocktails, including round or bottomless Hail Mary options.
Guests remaining on property during the game can join the Mixer’s interactive viewing party, which includes score predictions, trivia challenges, raffles, and other fan-focused activations.
Located along the Collins Canal, The Gates Hotel South Beach approaches championship weekend with a balance of high-energy programming and restorative touches. Guests are welcomed with complimentary celebratory drinks at the Lobby or Pool Bar, featuring beer, spiked seltzers, and specialty cocktails inspired by Miami’s coastal character.
The hotel’s pool deck becomes a weekend-long social destination, offering complimentary private cabana access, beer pong tournaments, lawn games, and interactive experiences such as Tipsy Salsa and Sip & Paint. A rideshare credit ensures direct transportation to Hard Rock Stadium, eliminating the need for advance planning on game day.
Between events, guests can recharge with discounted in-room massages from K’Alma Spa or participate in morning beachside yoga sessions designed to ease the transition between late nights and early kickoffs.
For fans seeking space, privacy, and skyline views, The Elser Hotel delivers a championship weekend experience rooted in residential-style luxury. The Game-Day Glory Package begins with game-day swag upon arrival, setting the tone for a stay designed around comfort and convenience.
Guests are housed in one-bedroom suites featuring refined finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, unobstructed bay views, private walkout balconies, luxurious bathrooms, and fully equipped kitchens. Complimentary rideshare transportation to and from Hard Rock Stadium removes the friction from game-day travel.
Mornings start with complimentary breakfast for two at Bayview Rooftop Bar & Kitchen. After the final whistle, guests can unwind across the hotel’s extensive amenity collection, including a 19,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck and event lawn overlooking Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay, a 132-foot resort-style pool with a 16-foot LED screen, private lounge areas, a full bar, and a large hot tub with sweeping skyline views.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.