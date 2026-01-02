The Best Things to Do in Miami This Winter 2026

Winter is one of the best times to experience Miami. The weather is at its most comfortable, the cultural calendar is full, and the city settles into a rhythm that feels energetic. From January through March, Miami hosts a mix of major festivals, art events, outdoor experiences, and seasonal celebrations that take advantage of the climate and the city’s creative pulse.
This guide highlights the best things to do in Miami this winter.
Where: Superblue Miami (1101 NW 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127)
When: Daily in January and February
Why go: Superblue Miami offers a large-scale, immersive art experience that encourages visitors to move through the work rather than observe it from a distance. The space features a rotating lineup of multi-sensory installations, including mirrored environments, light-based works, and interactive digital pieces that respond to movement and sound. It’s an easy daytime activity that works well for all ages.
Good to know: Plan to spend 90 to 120 minutes inside. Free access to the Bloomberg Connects audio tour is available; bringing headphones is encouraged for the best experience.
Where: Paradox Museum Miami (2301 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33127)
When: Daily in January and February
Why go: Paradox Museum Miami is a playful, hands-on experience built around optical illusions, perspective shifts, and interactive rooms that challenge how you see space and reality. With more than 70 exhibits designed for movement and participation, it’s an easy indoor option that works for families, groups, or anyone looking for something light and visually engaging.
Good to know: Plan to spend about 60 to 90 minutes inside. Tickets are timed and should be booked in advance, especially on weekends.
Where: South Florida PBS Studios (3401 S Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426)
When: Select dates in January and February
Why go: This immersive exhibition offers a visually rich journey through ancient Egypt, blending historical scholarship with large-scale digital reconstructions. Using 3D visuals and layered sound design, the experience brings pyramids, temples, and daily life along the Nile into focus in a way that feels cinematic.
Good to know: The experience runs approximately 60 to 70 minutes and is recommended for ages five and up.
Where: Lauderdale Lakes (4711 North State Road 7, Tamarac, 33319)
When: Select dates in January, February, and March
Why go: This exhibition offers a focused look at Mercedes-Benz design and tuning from the Youngtimer era, highlighting rare and highly customized models that shaped automotive culture in the late 20th century. Featuring vehicles from influential tuners and coachbuilders, the collection blends engineering, design, and cultural history in a compact, thoughtfully curated setting.
Good to know: Optional VIP guided backstage tours offer access to additional vehicles and behind-the-scenes areas and should be booked in advance.
Where: Multiple venues across Miami Beach
When: January 8–11
Why go: The South Beach Jazz Festival blends world-class jazz performances with a strong mission of accessibility and inclusion. Spanning four days across multiple venues in Miami Beach, the festival features a wide range of jazz styles, from traditional and contemporary to Latin and New Orleans–influenced performances. Many events are free, outdoors, and open to the public, creating a relaxed, community-driven atmosphere that welcomes both serious jazz fans and casual listeners.
Good to know: A large portion of the festival’s programming is free and takes place outdoors, making it easy to attend without advance planning. Performances are spread across several venues, so checking the schedule in advance helps with timing and logistics.
Where: Scottish Rite Temple MIA (471 NW 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33128)
When: January 9; February 6 and 27; April 25
Why go: This Candlelight concert reimagines the music from Bridgerton through a live string performance. Familiar themes from the series are presented in an intimate, classical format. It’s a good fit for fans of the show, as well as anyone looking for a romantic or visually striking evening centered on live music.
Good to know: The performance runs approximately 60 minutes, and late entry is not permitted once the concert begins. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each zone.
Where: Miami Theater Center (9806 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, 33138)
When: January 10 and February 13
Why go: This immersive theater experience places the audience directly inside a fictional courtroom grappling with a very real modern question: who is responsible when artificial intelligence causes harm? Centered on a fatal accident involving a driverless car, the performance unfolds through testimony, evidence, and live audience voting. Your decisions influence how the case develops, making each show slightly different and often sparking serious conversation afterward. It’s a rare mix of theater, ethics, and social experiment that feels especially relevant right now.
Good to know: The show runs about 60 minutes and is recommended for ages 12 and up. Guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Phones are required to participate in live voting during key moments.
Where: Mizner Amphitheater (590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432)
When: January 24
Why go: This tasting-focused festival brings together beer, wine, and spirits from around the world in a relaxed, social setting. Guests can sample freely throughout their session while enjoying live entertainment, interactive games, and food available for purchase.
Good to know: This is a 21+ event, and valid photo ID is required for entry. Admission includes tastings during your selected session. Food is available for purchase on site.
Where: WXEL South Florida PBS (3401 S Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426)
When: January 30–March 31
Why go: Titanic: An Immersive Voyage offers a thoughtfully designed look at one of history’s most well-known maritime tragedies, combining artifacts, digital reconstructions, and immersive environments. Visitors move through recreated spaces from the ship while learning about its construction, passengers, and final voyage. The experience balances historical detail with modern technology.
Good to know: Plan to spend about 60 to 90 minutes inside. The experience is suitable for all ages, though the optional VR component is not recommended for children under six.
Where: Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium (3700 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311)
When: February 6 and 7
Why go: DroneArt Show combines live classical music with large-scale aerial choreography, transforming the night sky into part of the performance. Hundreds of illuminated drones move in sync with a live string ensemble, creating evolving shapes and patterns overhead.
Good to know: This is an outdoor, evening event, so arriving early is recommended to allow time for entry and concessions. Doors open two hours before showtime, and late entry may not be permitted. The show runs approximately 65 minutes and is open to all ages, with free admission for children under three.
Where: Arlo Wynwood (2217 Northwest Miami Court, Miami, FL 33127)
When: February 8 and 22; March 1, 8, 15, and 22
Why go: Sensory Feast turns dinner into a playful, story-driven experience using projection mapping that transforms the table into a visual stage. As each course arrives, scenes inspired by Alice in Wonderland unfold directly on the tabletop, pairing food with animation, light, and narrative.
Good to know: The experience lasts about 90 minutes and is recommended for ages six and up. Menu selections are chosen after ticket purchase, with food and drinks paid separately on-site. Seating is communal, and groups should book together to be seated at the same table.
Where: Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show
Multiple locations across Miami, including:
Miami Beach Convention Center
Miami Beach Yacht Collection (Collins Avenue)
Pride Park
Sailor’s Cove & Superyacht Miami at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami
When: February 11–15
Why go: The Miami International Boat Show is the largest and most comprehensive boat and yacht show in the world, bringing together everything from kayaks and center consoles to superyachts and cutting-edge marine technology. Spread across multiple waterfront and indoor venues, the show combines serious buying opportunities with lifestyle experiences, educational programming, and hands-on exploration. Even for non-boaters, it offers a fascinating look at design, innovation, and life on the water in a distinctly Miami setting.
Good to know: One ticket provides access to all official show locations, though moving between venues requires planning and, in some cases, water taxi or shuttle transport. The Miami Beach Convention Center focuses on boats up to 49 feet and marine gear, while the Yacht Collection and Superyacht Miami showcase larger vessels and brokerage yachts. The event draws large crowds, especially on weekends, so arriving early and mapping out priorities in advance is recommended.
Where: Scottish Rite Temple MIA (471 NW 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33128)
When: February 14
Why go: This Valentine’s Day Candlelight concert offers a romantic, low-key way to mark the occasion with live music in an intimate setting. Performed by a string quartet and illuminated entirely by candlelight, the program features well-known love songs and film themes like All You Need is Love and Can’t Help Falling in Love reimagined through classical arrangements.
Good to know: The concert runs approximately 65 minutes, and late entry is not permitted once the performance begins. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each zone.
Where: 2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
When: February 14–16
Why go: The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is one of the country’s most respected outdoor art festivals, transforming Miami’s original arts district into a walkable, open-air gallery. Featuring hundreds of juried artists from around the world, the festival blends visual art, live performances, and culinary programming in a setting that feels distinctly local.
Good to know: The festival takes place entirely outdoors and spans several streets, so comfortable shoes and sun protection are recommended. Proceeds support year-round arts programs and scholarships through the nonprofit Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association.
Where: Under the Big Top at Gulfstream Park (901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009)
When: February 19–April 25
Why go: LUZIA is Cirque du Soleil at its most visually rich, blending high-level acrobatics with music, storytelling, and innovative water effects inspired by Mexican culture and landscapes. The production moves fluidly between dreamlike scenes and technically demanding performances, creating a show that feels immersive.
Good to know: VIP, backstage, and artist meet-and-greet experiences are available on select dates and must be booked in advance. Weekend performances and opening weeks tend to sell out, so booking early is recommended.
Where: Multiple venues across Miami-Dade and Broward counties
When: February 19–22
Why go: SOBEWFF is one of the most high-profile culinary festivals in the country, bringing together world-renowned chefs, winemakers, spirits producers, and Food Network personalities for four days of tastings, dinners, seminars, and large-scale beachside events. Now celebrating its 25th year, the festival blends destination dining with Miami’s signature energy, offering everything from intimate chef-driven dinners to major outdoor tasting experiences.
Good to know: The festival features more than 100 ticketed events spread across multiple locations, so planning ahead is essential. Popular events and chef appearances often sell out quickly once tickets are released.
Where: Multiple venues across Miami Beach, South Beach and Wynwood
When: February 26 – March 2
Why go: Winter Party Festival is one of the most iconic LGBTQ music and dance festivals in the world, combining high-energy nightlife with a strong sense of purpose. Now in its 33rd year, the festival brings together the global LGBTQ community and its allies for a week of world-class parties, beach events, and cultural programming, all while raising funds to support the National LGBTQ Task Force’s advocacy and education work. From late-night club events to its legendary Beach Party on South Beach, the festival balances celebration, community, and impact.
Good to know: Events take place across multiple venues, including nightclubs, hotels, and the beachfront, so planning transportation ahead of time is helpful. Ticket options range from single-event entry to weekend, festival, and VIP passes, with VIP tiers offering priority access and premium viewing areas.
Where: Palapa at Upper Buena Vista (5040 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137)
When: February 26 and March 19
Why go: This live music experience pays tribute to two of the most influential figures in American music, reimagining the songs of Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong. Performed by a live band, the evening focuses on familiar standards like Fly Me To The Moon and My Way.
Good to know: The performance runs about one hour and is for guests 21 and over.
Where: Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
When: March 7–8
Why go: Carnaval on the Mile transforms one of South Florida’s most iconic streets into a vibrant, walkable celebration of art, music, and food. Part of the larger Carnaval Miami series, the festival highlights Greater Miami’s Latin and Caribbean culture through live performances, artist villages, and a diverse lineup of street food vendors. With multiple music stages, more than 100 art booths, and family-friendly programming, it’s a lively event that feels distinctly local while welcoming visitors of all ages.
Good to know: Admission is free and open to the public, including all live performances. The festival draws large crowds, so arriving earlier in the day makes for a more relaxed experience. Public transit and the Coral Gables Trolley are convenient options, as nearby streets are closed during the festival.
Where: Kimpton EPIC Hotel (270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami, FL 33131)
When: March 24–26
Why go: Winter Music Conference is one of the most influential gatherings in electronic music, bringing together artists, industry leaders, and creatives for three days of panels, workshops, and networking during Miami Music Week. The 2026 edition introduces a refreshed format centered at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel, blending daytime programming with rooftop pool parties that reflect Miami’s role in global dance culture.
Good to know: Conference programming is open to attendees 18 and over, while pool parties require guests to be 21+. Badge types vary, with Pro badges offering access to rooftop pool parties and select sanctioned Miami Music Week events, while Access badges cover conference programming only.
From large-scale festivals and immersive exhibitions to outdoor cultural events and music-driven weekends, Miami’s winter season offers a wide range of ways to experience the city beyond the beach. With mild weather, a packed calendar, and events spread across neighborhoods from Miami Beach to Wynwood and Coconut Grove, January through March is an ideal time to explore what makes Miami distinct. Whether you’re planning a short escape or building a longer stay around key events, this season captures the city at its most dynamic.
