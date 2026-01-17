Chalet Alpina Signals a New Era of Ski-In, Ski-Out Living at Aspen Mountain
Aspen has long measured time by snowfall and first tracks. This winter, a new chapter begins at the base of Aspen Mountain with the arrival of Chalet Alpina, a luxury resort and residential retreat set to open just steps from the iconic Lift One. Conceived as a ski-first basecamp, the project brings together immersive design, restored history, and direct mountain access, reshaping how slope-side living unfolds in Aspen.
More than a hotel or a residential offering alone, Chalet Alpina introduces a layered approach to alpine hospitality. The destination combines a luxury hotel, a private mountain members club, and a limited collection of ski-in, ski-out residences, all woven into a revitalized public realm that reconnects the Lift One corridor with downtown Aspen.
A Ski-First Vision at the Base of Aspen Mountain
Chalet Alpina has been designed around immediacy. Ski-in, ski-out access anchors the experience, allowing guests and residents to live in rhythm with Aspen Mountain. A new state-of-the-art high-speed Lift One sits at the heart of the project, reinforcing the site’s role as a true gateway to the slopes.
Surrounding the lift, two thoughtfully restored historic skier’s chalets have been relocated and repurposed, one becoming a signature restaurant and the other a new Aspen Ski History Museum operated by the Aspen Historical Society. These historic structures frame the development, grounding the project in Aspen’s legacy while supporting its future.
A new public park and pedestrian throughways further connect Chalet Alpina to the town, creating shared spaces that invite both residents and the broader community to engage with the site.
Residences Designed for Mountain Living
At the core of Chalet Alpina is a highly limited collection of residences created for those who prioritize proximity to the mountain without sacrificing service or privacy. Expected to come to market this winter, the offering includes six expansive, one-of-a-kind Mountain Homes with additional private amenities, alongside 26 Resort Residences ranging from two to four bedrooms.
These homes provide ski-in, ski-out privileges to Aspen Mountain and access to the full Chalet Alpina lifestyle while maintaining a distinctly residential experience. Co-ownership opportunities are available within the Resort Residences, expanding access to full-service slope-side living in one of Aspen’s most coveted locations.
Owners benefit from an unprecedented level of service for Aspen, including a full spa, rooftop pool, comprehensive fitness center, private ski shop, dining and entertaining venues, and an invitation to join the private Chalet Alpina members club.
A Private Members Club with a Mountain Perspective
Chalet Alpina Membership introduces a curated on-mountain lifestyle that blends adventure, wellness, and exclusive access to slope-side dining and services. The private venues are designed by Martin Brudnizki, one of the world’s leading member’s club visionaries, whose work has defined iconic social spaces across global capitals.
The members club extends the sense of community beyond the slopes, offering spaces that support both recovery and celebration after a day on the mountain.
Architecture Rooted in Aspen’s Landscape
The architectural vision for Chalet Alpina is led by Brooklyn-based Guerin Glass Architects, the firm behind projects such as The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Waikiki Beach and the Four Seasons Resort in Los Cabos at Costa Palmas. Their approach in Aspen emphasizes contextual sensitivity, integrating modern mountain architecture into the surrounding landscape while complementing Aspen’s natural setting.
The project spans two new buildings housing the resort, residences, and members club, alongside the restored historic structures encircling the new Lift One. Publicly accessible spaces and pedestrian connections are carefully integrated, reinforcing Chalet Alpina’s role within the broader Lift One revitalization.
Interiors by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio
Inside, Chalet Alpina is shaped entirely by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, whose hospitality and residential portfolio includes Annabel’s in London, Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s in Paris, and Soho Beach House in Miami Beach. The studio’s interiors are known for blending classic elements with a strong sense of place, layered with playful detail.
Throughout Chalet Alpina, that philosophy translates into spaces that feel both refined and relaxed, drawing from Aspen’s alpine heritage while introducing a contemporary sensibility across guest rooms, residences, dining venues, and shared amenities.
A Development Team with Global Reach and Local Roots
Chalet Alpina is developed by Irongate Group, the Los Angeles-based firm behind lifestyle-driven resort communities such as Costa Palmas on Baja’s East Cape, home to Aman, Four Seasons, and Amanvari, alongside acclaimed dining concepts by Nancy Silverton and Ludo Lefebvre. The project is developed in partnership with Aspen-based HayMax, whose local expertise includes the Michelin Key MOLLIE Aspen hotel.
Together, the teams have assembled a world-class group of architects and designers to deliver what is envisioned as Aspen’s most ambitious ski resort and residential offering to date.
Reframing Slope-Side Living in Aspen
As part of the broader revitalization of the Lift One corridor, Chalet Alpina does more than introduce new accommodations. It restores historic structures, enhances public space, and reconnects a pivotal area of Aspen Mountain with the town itself.
