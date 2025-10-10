Elevating the Mountain Experience: The Alpine Club Brings a New Era of Private Luxury to Telluride
A New Chapter for Telluride’s Luxury Landscape
Telluride, long celebrated for its cinematic peaks and laid-back sophistication, is about to welcome a new icon of mountain living. Set at a breathtaking 10,540 feet within San Sophia Station, The Alpine Club will debut as Telluride’s first fully private, on-mountain club—an inspired four-season retreat designed for those who view the mountains not just as a destination, but as a way of life.
Developed by Southworth, the family-owned operator behind some of the world’s most renowned private clubs, The Alpine Club marks the company’s official entry into the mountain lifestyle space. The project, created in partnership with longtime Telluride residents Scott and Lauren Woodward, will occupy a 26,000-square-foot property that redefines what it means to live and play Telluride.
“The Alpine Club is unlike anything that currently exists in Telluride. This is not just about ski access; it’s about creating an elevated lifestyle in one of the most extraordinary alpine settings in the world. We’re committed to building a club rooted in community while redefining what it means to live and play in the mountains.”
Tommy Southworth, President of Southworth
Designed for Connection, Crafted for Every Season
Poised between downtown Telluride and Mountain Village, The Alpine Club is envisioned as a high-altitude basecamp for exploration, wellness, and meaningful connection. The design pairs Telluride’s rugged alpine spirit with Southworth’s signature brand of intentional hospitality—a combination that ensures each experience feels both indulgent and authentic.
Inside, members will find an elegant balance of mountain modernity and handcrafted detail. The interior design, led by Pembrooke & Ives, draws inspiration from the area’s raw natural beauty and western heritage. Weathered woods, aged metals, and hand-stitched saddle leathers define the tactile warmth of the club’s aesthetic, while floor-to-ceiling windows frame 360-degree views of the San Juan Mountains.
The property’s amenities reflect the rhythm of the seasons—equal parts adventure and restoration. Members will enjoy a spa and wellness center complete with sauna, steam room, cold plunge, and stretch lab, along with a state-of-the-art golf, gaming, and multi-sport simulator room that doubles as a private cinema. Après-ski moments will unfold within an indoor-outdoor lounge and restaurant, featuring a chef’s table, signature bar, and panoramic dining room that captures the alpine glow in all its glory.
For families, the experience extends even further: personalized concierge services, a dedicated kids club, private owners’ lockers, valet parking, and ski services ensure that every detail—whether logistical or luxurious—is seamlessly managed.
Building a Legacy of Intentional Living
For the Woodwards, who have called Telluride home for years, The Alpine Club represents both a personal milestone and a lasting contribution to the community they love.
“Lauren and I spent years searching for the perfect partner to help bring this dream to life. Southworth instantly stood out to us. They don’t build and sell — they invest, they listen and they lead with soul. Together, we’re creating something truly special for Telluride and a legacy for generations to come.”
Scott Woodward, Telluride Resident and Partner in The Alpine Club
That legacy extends beyond architecture and amenities. Southworth’s presence in Telluride comes with a commitment to cultural and social enrichment. The company has already forged partnerships with local institutions such as the Telluride Academy and Telluride Film Festival, ensuring the club contributes meaningfully to the region’s creative and community landscape.
Construction is set to begin in fall 2025, with a grand opening anticipated for the 2026/2027 ski season.
A Club That Embodies The Southworth Way
While The Alpine Club marks Southworth’s first foray into high-altitude hospitality, it also reinforces the developer’s enduring philosophy: that private clubs should cultivate belonging as much as they inspire luxury. Across its global portfolio—which includes The Abaco Club in The Bahamas, Machrihanish Dunes in Scotland, and Willowbend on Cape Cod—Southworth has become synonymous with experiential living anchored by community, design, and authenticity.
The company’s ongoing evolution includes a $350 million transformation of The Abaco Club, introducing new real estate offerings and amenities such as The Bay Club and The Stables racquet facility. With The Alpine Club, that same ethos of craftsmanship and connection now ascends to the peaks of the San Juan Mountains.
For Telluride, it’s not merely the arrival of a new private retreat—it’s the beginning of a new kind of alpine experience, one where elegance, adventure, and purpose converge above the clouds.
For membership inquiries: TheAlpineClub.com
For more information on Southworth: SouthworthClubs.com
