Snowmass 2026 Ushers in a New Cultural Chapter on the Mountain
Snowmass has long been defined by its terrain and pace, but this winter marks a shift in how the mountain is experienced beyond the slopes. With Elevated Returns’ acquisition of Viewline Resort Snowmass, led by President Stephane de Baets, and the continued creative direction of Jayma Cardoso, Founder and Creative Director of The Snow Lodge, a new cultural framework is taking shape. The vision introduces a European-inspired sensibility to the Rockies, one that places dining, design, music, and community on equal footing with skiing itself.
Rather than a single concept, the transformation unfolds through four distinct yet interconnected venues, each designed to carry its own rhythm while contributing to a cohesive alpine ecosystem.
Bunny’s Social Club: An All-Day Slope-Side Gathering Place
Perched directly on the slope, Bunny’s Social Club serves as Snowmass’ ski-in, ski-out anchor for daytime activity. With panoramic mountain views and a relaxed energy, the space is designed for unhurried moments between runs and spontaneous gatherings that stretch into the afternoon.
Operated in collaboration with The Flower Shop NYC, Bunny’s Social Club emphasizes approachability and ease. The food offering is geared toward mid-run breaks, while the setting encourages guests to linger longer than planned. It is a place where social energy feels organic, shaped as much by the landscape as by the people who pass through.
The Clubhouse: Coffee, Culture, and Curated Design
For those drawn to the intersection of style and function, The Clubhouse introduces a hybrid concept that blends a premier designer boutique with a café-driven cultural space. Designed by Bluarch Architecture, the environment balances modern refinement with warmth, integrating art, music, and community programming throughout.
A Common Room Roaster coffee shop anchors the space, while a carefully selected retail assortment showcases leading ski and lifestyle brands. Offerings include the Casablanca Ski Capsule, Perfect Moment, Jacquemus, UGG’s new winter collection, Nick Fouquet, White Space, custom ski apparel, and more. Every piece is available for purchase, reinforcing the idea of The Clubhouse as both a destination and a lived-in extension of mountain culture.
The Flower Shop: Evenings with a Sense of Nostalgia
As daylight fades, attention shifts to The Flower Shop, located just steps from the entrance of Viewline Resort Snowmass. Drawing inspiration from a 1970s ski lodge, the space leans into warmth and familiarity through wood finishes, a fireplace, and retro design cues.
Known from its established locations in New York and Austin, The Flower Shop in Snowmass offers approachable food and cocktails alongside simple pleasures like a pool table and communal seating. It is a place designed to welcome guests at any point in the evening, whether for a quiet start or a lingering close.
The Après-Ski Club: Nights That Extend Beyond the Slopes
When the sun sets, Viewline Resort Snowmass reveals its most energetic transformation. The Après-Ski Club takes over the rooftop, turning the resort into an open-air arena shaped by music and movement. Top DJs and global talent headline performances that bring a sense of scale to Snowmass nightlife, while curated JANUS et Cie furniture anchors the space in understated luxury.
This rooftop setting becomes the mountain’s main stage, where high-energy nights unfold against the alpine backdrop. It is an expression of Snowmass’ evolving identity, one that embraces celebration without losing its connection to place.
A Mountain Reimagined
Together, these four venues signal a broader shift in Snowmass’ cultural landscape. By weaving together food, music, design, and community, the new vision at Viewline Resort Snowmass reframes the mountain as more than a destination for skiing alone. It becomes a setting where experiences carry through the entire day, evolving naturally with the light and the season.
As Snowmass steps into 2026, this approach sets the tone for what mountain culture can become when hospitality is treated as an ecosystem rather than a single moment.
