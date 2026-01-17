Snowmass 2026 Ushers in a New Cultural Chapter on the Mountain

Snowmass has long been defined by its terrain and pace, but this winter marks a shift in how the mountain is experienced beyond the slopes. With Elevated Returns’ acquisition of Viewline Resort Snowmass, led by President Stephane de Baets, and the continued creative direction of Jayma Cardoso, Founder and Creative Director of The Snow Lodge, a new cultural framework is taking shape. The vision introduces a European-inspired sensibility to the Rockies, one that places dining, design, music, and community on equal footing with skiing itself.