Slow Valentine’s Day Escapes for Couples Who Love Small-Town Charm and Cozy Luxury

Set within 150 acres of private parkland, The Langley provides countryside seclusion just outside London. Easily reached via the Elizabeth Line, the hotel offers an appealing balance of accessibility and retreat. The Countryside Romance package begins with a Champagne welcome at the spa, followed by a 60-minute ESPA couples treatment, a three-course dinner for two, overnight accommodations, and breakfast the next morning. The experience is available throughout February 2026 at £775 per room, with the option to upgrade to a private VIP Spa Suite.