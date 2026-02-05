Champagne flutes, handwritten love notes, and chocolates arranged on a silver tray at The Lowell
A champagne welcome sets the mood for Love at The Lowell, where handwritten notes, fresh florals, and candlelight define an intimate Valentine’s stayPhoto Courtesy of The Lowell
Accommodations

Romance, Refined: Inside The Lowell’s Intimate Valentine’s Retreat

A Fireplace, French Cuisine, and a Thoughtfully Designed Stay Set the Tone on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
3 min read

If Valentine’s Day were defined by quiet confidence instead of spectacle, it would lead straight to The Lowell. Tucked along a discreet Upper East Side block, the hotel approaches romance through atmosphere and ritual, favoring comfort, craft, and beautifully considered detail. This February, that sensibility comes together through the Love at The Lowell experience, designed for couples drawn to staying in rather than making the rounds.

The setting alone makes the case. Residential-style suites, conceived by Michael S. Smith, feel more like private apartments than hotel rooms, with rare wood-burning fireplaces that immediately slow the pace of a New York stay. In a city where fireplaces are an indulgence, here they become the evening’s focal point.

Intimate table setting with flowers, champagne, and fireplace
Slice of pink cake on patterned plate
Neon “Love at The Lowell” sign reflected in a mirror above a styled desk

A Suite Designed for Lingering

Each Love at The Lowell stay begins in one of the hotel’s Deluxe Junior Suites or higher, where a Fireplace Butler arrives with sustainably sourced applewood, selected for its soft aroma and clean burn. Preferences are welcomed. Lavender or cedar can be added to shape the scent of the room, turning the fireplace into an experience that feels personal and unhurried.

Pink neon “Love at The Lowell” sign indoors
Love glows softly inside The Lowell lobbyPhoto Courtesy of The Lowell

Monogrammed Frette pajamas await, a subtle cue to stay put and settle in. The suite becomes a private retreat built around warmth and ease, with champagne toasts and the simple luxury of not needing to leave unless you choose to.

Ice bucket and champagne glasses on bed
Champagne service beside a fireside bedPhoto Courtesy of The Lowell
The Grand Gesture: 14 High-Luxury Valentine’s Day Dinners in New York Worth Dressing Up For

A French Love Letter at Majorelle

Downstairs, dinner unfolds at Majorelle, where the Saint-Valentin menu reads like a carefully paced celebration. Dishes include scallop ceviche, truffled beef carpaccio, duck liver terrine, lobster tagliatelle, langoustine risotto, and roast chicken with morels. The soufflés that have earned Majorelle its devoted following close the meal on a high note.

For a final pause before returning upstairs, Jacques Bar offers an intimate setting defined by its antique mirrored ceiling and leather-paneled walls. A nightcap here feels less like an add-on and more like a continuation of the evening’s rhythm.

Champagne, macarons, and desserts arranged on tray
Champagne and sweets for a quiet Valentine’s nightPhoto Courtesy of The Lowell

A Morning That Does Not Rush

Morning arrives gently. Breakfast for two can be enjoyed in The Pembroke Room or delivered directly to the suite. The option to stay in reinforces the hotel’s approach to Valentine’s Day, one that prioritizes comfort over itinerary.

Booking Details

Neon love sign glowing above fireplace mantel
Love illuminated by firelight at The LowellPhoto Courtesy of The Lowell

From February 1 through February 28, 2026, guests can book the Love at The Lowell overnight stay package for two people in a Deluxe Junior Suite or higher, starting from $2,1000, exclusive of taxes. The experience is designed for couples seeking an intimate Valentine’s retreat centered on thoughtful design, attentive service, and the luxury of time.

At The Lowell, romance is not announced. It is felt quietly, beside the fire, over dinner that lingers, and in the decision to stay just a little longer.
Al Biernat’s Valentine’s Collection Brings Steakhouse Romance to the Table and Home

