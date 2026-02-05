Romance, Refined: Inside The Lowell’s Intimate Valentine’s Retreat
If Valentine’s Day were defined by quiet confidence instead of spectacle, it would lead straight to The Lowell. Tucked along a discreet Upper East Side block, the hotel approaches romance through atmosphere and ritual, favoring comfort, craft, and beautifully considered detail. This February, that sensibility comes together through the Love at The Lowell experience, designed for couples drawn to staying in rather than making the rounds.
The setting alone makes the case. Residential-style suites, conceived by Michael S. Smith, feel more like private apartments than hotel rooms, with rare wood-burning fireplaces that immediately slow the pace of a New York stay. In a city where fireplaces are an indulgence, here they become the evening’s focal point.
A Suite Designed for Lingering
Each Love at The Lowell stay begins in one of the hotel’s Deluxe Junior Suites or higher, where a Fireplace Butler arrives with sustainably sourced applewood, selected for its soft aroma and clean burn. Preferences are welcomed. Lavender or cedar can be added to shape the scent of the room, turning the fireplace into an experience that feels personal and unhurried.
Monogrammed Frette pajamas await, a subtle cue to stay put and settle in. The suite becomes a private retreat built around warmth and ease, with champagne toasts and the simple luxury of not needing to leave unless you choose to.
A French Love Letter at Majorelle
Downstairs, dinner unfolds at Majorelle, where the Saint-Valentin menu reads like a carefully paced celebration. Dishes include scallop ceviche, truffled beef carpaccio, duck liver terrine, lobster tagliatelle, langoustine risotto, and roast chicken with morels. The soufflés that have earned Majorelle its devoted following close the meal on a high note.
For a final pause before returning upstairs, Jacques Bar offers an intimate setting defined by its antique mirrored ceiling and leather-paneled walls. A nightcap here feels less like an add-on and more like a continuation of the evening’s rhythm.
A Morning That Does Not Rush
Morning arrives gently. Breakfast for two can be enjoyed in The Pembroke Room or delivered directly to the suite. The option to stay in reinforces the hotel’s approach to Valentine’s Day, one that prioritizes comfort over itinerary.
Booking Details
From February 1 through February 28, 2026, guests can book the Love at The Lowell overnight stay package for two people in a Deluxe Junior Suite or higher, starting from $2,1000, exclusive of taxes. The experience is designed for couples seeking an intimate Valentine’s retreat centered on thoughtful design, attentive service, and the luxury of time.
At The Lowell, romance is not announced. It is felt quietly, beside the fire, over dinner that lingers, and in the decision to stay just a little longer.
