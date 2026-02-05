Al Biernat’s Valentine’s Collection Brings Steakhouse Romance to the Table and Home
Valentine’s Day at Al Biernat’s has always carried a certain expectation. Precision in the kitchen, service that feels personal, and menus designed for lingering rather than rushing. For 2026, the Dallas dining institution leans into that reputation with a Valentine’s Collection that balances classic steakhouse indulgence with modern flexibility, offering ways to celebrate both in the dining room and at home.
Available throughout the Valentine’s window, the collection reflects how couples and friends actually dine today. Some want a dressed-up night out. Others prefer lunch with friends or a quiet evening at home that still feels special. Al Biernat’s answers all of it without abandoning the standards that made the restaurant a Dallas mainstay.
A Steakhouse Dinner Designed for Two
At the center of the Valentine’s offerings is a Surf & Turf for Two priced at $199. The pairing brings together a 6-ounce Lobster Thermidor and an 8-ounce Wagyu Tenderloin, a combination that nods to traditional steakhouse luxury while keeping the focus on balance and portion. The dish is available for dine-in at both locations, allowing guests to enjoy the full Al Biernat’s experience without being locked into a limited menu.
Importantly for regulars, both the Oak Lawn and North locations will continue to offer their full menus throughout Valentine’s week. That choice preserves the sense of ease that longtime diners appreciate, especially during a holiday that can often feel overly scripted.
Galentine’s Lunch With a Social Twist
Not every February celebration needs candlelight. From February 1 through 15, Al Biernat’s introduces a Galentine’s Lunch priced at $35, offered during lunch and brunch service. The prix fixe menu is positioned as a way to celebrate friendship with the same level of care typically reserved for dinner reservations.
It is a format that works equally well for a midday catch-up with friends or a lighter Valentine’s celebration, and it reflects the restaurant’s broader appeal beyond evening dining.
Bringing the Steakhouse Home
For those who prefer staying in, the At-Home Date Night Experience offers a fully curated meal for $250. The package includes Caesar salad, the Surf & Turf for Two, and chocolate cake with strawberries. Beyond the food, Al Biernat’s provides the atmosphere. A candle, rose petals, and a white tablecloth are included to recreate the feeling of a steakhouse table at home.
It is a practical option for couples who want the flavors of Al Biernat’s without adjusting their plans or pace, and it reinforces the restaurant’s attention to detail beyond the kitchen.
A Sweet Gesture That Travels Well
The Valentine’s Collection also includes an option designed for gifting. Guests can purchase a virtual Coconut Cream Pie slice voucher that is delivered directly to the recipient’s inbox with a personal message. The gesture is simple, thoughtful, and flexible, making it an easy way to acknowledge Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s, or a moment in between.
A Dallas Institution That Knows Its Audience
Founded in June 1998, Al Biernat’s has long been recognized as a cornerstone of Dallas dining. While prime-aged steaks remain a signature, the restaurant’s broader menu includes fresh seafood, salads, sandwiches, vegan options, and an extensive wine list. Its family-business philosophy has resulted in a loyal staff, with some team members having been part of the restaurant since opening.
That continuity shows in how the Valentine’s Collection is structured. It feels intentional without being restrictive, celebratory without being overdone.
Locations and Reservations
Al Biernat’s Oak Lawn is located at 4217 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219, and Al Biernat’s North is located at 5251 Spring Valley Road, Dallas, TX 75254. Both locations will operate during regular business hours throughout Valentine’s week, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Reservations and to-go orders can be made by calling the Oak Lawn location at 214.219.2201, the North location at 972.239.3400, or by visiting albiernats.com.
