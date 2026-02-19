Where Miami Goes to Rest: The Hotels Leading the Rise of Sleep Tourism

As World Sleep Day approaches on March 13, travelers are leaning into a slower, more restorative way to experience Miami. Sleep tourism, a travel trend centered on deep rest and recovery, is projected to grow by more than 13 percent in the coming years, and Miami’s hotel scene is responding with thoughtful, well-designed offerings that place sleep at the center of the stay. From sound machines and weighted blankets to spa rituals and calming teas, these 8 Miami hotels are shaping the city’s most well-rested itineraries.