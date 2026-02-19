Accommodations

Where Miami Goes to Rest: The Hotels Leading the Rise of Sleep Tourism

8 Thoughtfully Designed Stays Shaping How Travelers Unwind Ahead of World Sleep Day
Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club exterior sign lined by palm trees
Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club exterior sign lined by palm treesPhoto Credit: Ron Blunt, Courtesy of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

As World Sleep Day approaches on March 13, travelers are leaning into a slower, more restorative way to experience Miami. Sleep tourism, a travel trend centered on deep rest and recovery, is projected to grow by more than 13 percent in the coming years, and Miami’s hotel scene is responding with thoughtful, well-designed offerings that place sleep at the center of the stay. From sound machines and weighted blankets to spa rituals and calming teas, these 8 Miami hotels are shaping the city’s most well-rested itineraries.

1. The Betsy - South Beach

The Betsy - South Beach exterior overhead view
The Betsy - South Beach exterior overhead viewPhoto Courtesy of The Betsy - South Beach

At this 130-room, family-owned oceanfront hotel within the Art Deco Historic District, sleep is treated as a personal ritual. At The Betsy - South Beach, guest rooms feature luxurious bedding and bedside sound machines, paired with an intimate in-room library curated by co-owner Lesley Goldwasser. Even the smallest details encourage quiet reflection, including handmade bookmarks crafted from 100 percent post-consumer recycled paper embedded with non-GMO wildflower seeds, stamped with the Hyam Plutzik line, “Expect no More. This is happiness.”

2. The Gates Hotel South Beach

The Gates Hotel South Beach Miami guestroom terrace
The Gates Hotel South Beach Miami guestroom terracePhoto Courtesy of The Gates Hotel South Beach

Set along the Collins Canal, this 235-room retreat blends midcentury-modern design with wellness-forward experiences. The Gates Hotel South Beach’s Sleepy Sips and Skin Care package includes CBD-infused chamomile tea served in art deco mugs, sleep-enhancing body butters, lavender room spray, eye masks, eucalyptus bath bombs, and optional in-room K’Alma Spa treatments. The result is an evening routine designed to ease the body into rest after a full Miami day.

3. The Goodtime Hotel

The Goodtime Hotel vibes at the bar
The Goodtime Hotel vibes at the barPhoto Courtesy of The Goodtime Hotel

Recovery takes center stage at this playful South Beach property with its Hangover Helper package. Guests can unwind with spa treatments using all-natural ingredients, hydrate with mocktails or electrolyte-rich coconut water served straight from real coconuts, and reset with Snooz white noise sound machines that allow personalized schedules via a companion app. Between the pastel pool deck, quiet library, and nearby beach access, rest becomes part of the experience without losing Miami’s signature energy at The Goodtime Hotel.

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club exterior sign lined by palm trees
Inside Miami’s Growing Movement Toward Jewish-Centered Luxury Real Estate

4. Hotel Continental Miami Beach

Hotel Continental Miami Beach sound sleep kit
Hotel Continental Miami Beach sound sleep kitPhoto Credit: Javier Hurtado, Courtesy of Hotel Continental Miami Beach

Newly reopened as a Tapestry Collection by Hilton property, Hotel Continental Miami Beach blends its 1948 origins with modern sleep essentials. The Sleep Sojourn Package includes 3D-contoured Slip silk sleep masks, cooling pillowcases to take home, calming herbal teas, lavender shower steamers, and a Snooz white noise machine. It is a compact but carefully considered offering for travelers who value uninterrupted sleep.

5. Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club exterior facade
Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club exterior facade Photo Credit: Ron Blunt, Courtesy of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Autograph Collection in Mid-Beach pairs art deco heritage with spa-driven relaxation. The Relax by the Sea package includes a two-night suite stay, a welcome bottle of rosé with chocolate-covered strawberries, K’Alma Spa rosé eye patches, a Rosé Dreams massage, and beach-ready perks like umbrellas and bikes. It is designed for guests who want to slow down without sacrificing comfort or space.

6. The Elser Hotel & Residences

The Elser Hotel & Residences Green Lawn
The Elser Hotel & Residences Green LawnChristine Gatti

Rising 49 stories above Downtown Miami, The Elser Hotel & Residences offers residential-style rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, walkout balconies, and fully equipped kitchens. The Suite Sunshine and Relaxation package includes round-trip transportation to a private beach club, a Snooz white noise machine, a Baloo Living weighted blanket, and a Slip silk sleep mask. Added fitness offerings allow guests to balance rest with movement.

7. Novotel Miami Brickell

Novotel Miami Brickell standard queen suite
Novotel Miami Brickell standard queen suite Photo Credit: Adam Kane Macchia, Courtesy of Novotel Miami Brickell

Located just outside Brickell’s financial core, Novotel Miami Brickell encourages rest through thoughtful design and skyline views. Guests unwind in plush beds with crisp linens while overlooking Biscayne Bay, while the Skyline Suite elevates the experience with a soaking tub that faces the city. At UVA, the on-site restaurant, caffeine-free cold-pressed blends from Monday Juice offer gentle hydration without disrupting sleep cycles.

8. Balfour Miami Beach

Balfour Miami Beach rooftop terrace relaxation
Balfour Miami Beach rooftop terrace relaxationPhoto Credit: Jeanne Canto, Courtesy of Balfour Miami Beach

In the quieter South of Fifth neighborhood, Balfour Miami Beach, a Registry Collection hotel, focuses on calm and comfort. Guest rooms feature ambient lighting, waffle-textured robes, vegan bath products, and Tivoli Audio speakers. Fresh-pressed juices, premium teas, a lush courtyard plunge pool, and complimentary beach access reinforce the hotel’s retreat-style approach to rest in a city known for late nights.

From oceanfront classics to downtown high-rises, these Miami hotels show how sleep tourism is reshaping travel priorities. As World Sleep Day nears, they offer a reminder that rest is not a pause between experiences, but an experience in its own right.
Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club exterior sign lined by palm trees
Where Deco Dreams Meet Ocean Breezes: Balfour Miami Beach Joins Wyndham's Registry Collection Hotels

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Destinations
Accommodations
travel

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com