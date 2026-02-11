Inside Miami’s Growing Movement Toward Jewish-Centered Luxury Real Estate

The region is home to one of the largest Jewish populations in the United States, representing roughly 10.6 percent of residents across the tri-county area and ranking third nationally behind New York and Southern California. Continued wealth migration from the Northeast has further strengthened demand for residences that support kosher living, Shabbat observance, and multi-generational hosting. According to a 2024 study by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Miami-Dade County alone has seen its Jewish population grow by 25 percent over the past decade, now totaling approximately 130,100 individuals across nearly 70,000 households.