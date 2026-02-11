Inside Miami’s Growing Movement Toward Jewish-Centered Luxury Real Estate

As Passover approaches this April, conversations around home naturally turn toward tradition, gathering, and the rituals that define everyday life. In South Florida, developers are responding with intention. Luxury real estate across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties is increasingly designed to support Jewish lifestyles through thoughtful architectural choices that respect observance without compromising design.
The region is home to one of the largest Jewish populations in the United States, representing roughly 10.6 percent of residents across the tri-county area and ranking third nationally behind New York and Southern California. Continued wealth migration from the Northeast has further strengthened demand for residences that support kosher living, Shabbat observance, and multi-generational hosting. According to a 2024 study by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Miami-Dade County alone has seen its Jewish population grow by 25 percent over the past decade, now totaling approximately 130,100 individuals across nearly 70,000 households.
This boutique collection of 22 residences introduces fashion-forward interiors into one of South Florida’s most established Jewish communities. Located in Aventura, a city known for its synagogues, kosher markets, and walkable neighborhoods, Avenia Interiors by FENDI Casa starts at $5 million and is developed by Vertical Developments.
What distinguishes the project is its direct response to observant living. Residents are offered kosher kitchen upgrades alongside Shabbat-friendly elevators, allowing religious practice to integrate naturally into daily routines. Avenia also holds a unique geographic distinction as Vertical Developments’ project situated closest to the highest concentration of Jewish temples in South Florida, underscoring how proximity to community remains a driving force in high-end residential decision-making.
Rising 70 stories above Miami’s urban core, The Residences at 1428 Brickell blends architectural presence with a nuanced understanding of how modern households function. Each residence is designed with kosher-friendly living in mind, beginning with chef-caliber kitchens that support the separation of meat and dairy preparation.
Double sinks, generous counter space, and carefully planned cabinetry allow for organized storage, while two ovens support both everyday use and observance needs. Gaggenau appliances equipped with Sabbath Mode functionality enable residents to maintain religious practices without disrupting the flow of home life. The result is an environment where daily rituals feel supported through design, not adapted after the fact.
With only 25 residences, Ocean House offers a more intimate approach to waterfront living in Surfside, a community long recognized for its synagogues and kosher dining scene. The development’s design reflects the rhythms of observant family life through spacious kitchens that can be upgraded to fully kosher configurations.
Custom European cabinetry, Silestone countertops, and Gaggenau appliances anchor open layouts designed to accommodate holiday gatherings and weekly dinners alike. Ocean House pairs elevated design with cultural awareness, reinforcing Surfside’s role as a destination where community remains central to luxury living.
Beyond full-scale developments, ITALKRAFT has emerged as a leader in custom kitchen design that respects kosher requirements while maintaining a refined aesthetic. Known for Italian craftsmanship and premium materials, the firm integrates solutions such as discreet secondary ovens within kitchen islands and additional sinks to support kosher separation.
These design choices are carefully concealed within sleek layouts, ensuring functionality never disrupts visual cohesion. ITALKRAFT’s approach reflects a broader shift within luxury interiors, where cultural considerations are incorporated at the design stage, not added as afterthoughts.
