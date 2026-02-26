Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay deluxe terrace suite Photo Courtesy of Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

Beyond the Sun at Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay Sets the Stage for the 2026 Total Solar Eclipse

A 5-Night Luxury Wellness Escape in Ibiza Pairs the Rare August 12, 2026 Eclipse With Curated Hikes, Nobu Dining, and Spa by Six Senses Rituals