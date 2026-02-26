Puerto Rico in the Spotlight: How Bad Bunny’s Halftime Moment Turned Global Attention Into Cultural Travel

However, the "Bad Bunny Effect" has put a new destination on the map: Vega Baja. The artist’s hometown saw a staggering 1,450% increase in searches on Expedia. Drive west from San Juan and you reach Vega Baja’s coastline, known for dramatic limestone formations and calmer local beaches. It’s a coastal gem where Playa Puerto Nuevo offers a dramatic natural pool protected by jagged limestone rocks, a perfect example of the Island’s rugged, cinematic beauty.

Head inland and you arrive at El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest system.