Nômade Temple Madrid to Debut Spring 2026 on Gran Vía
Madrid’s hospitality landscape is set for a thoughtful shake-up this spring. Slated to open in late March 2026, Nômade Temple Madrid marks the brand’s first European address, introducing its signature philosophy of celebratory healing and cultural immersion to the Spanish capital.
Following the success of its established properties in Tulum and Holbox, the new Madrid outpost signals a strategic evolution. The concept reframes experiential luxury through an urban lens, positioning the property not simply as a hotel but as a multi-layered social and cultural hub.
A Historic Setting on Gran Vía
The property occupies the restored 20th-century Las Letras building on Gran Vía, placing guests at the center of one of Madrid’s most energetic corridors. The design narrative leans into emotion, movement, and connection, offering what the brand describes as a pause within the city’s constant rhythm.
Conceived as a “Temple” rather than a traditional hotel, the space is designed to function as both sanctuary and gathering place. Gastronomy, wellness, music, and cultural programming intersect throughout the property, encouraging interaction between locals and international visitors.
Rest: Layered Rooms with a Grounded Feel
Nômade Temple Madrid will feature 93 rooms, including two penthouses. Interiors balance the building’s historic architecture with bohemian and eclectic accents, creating spaces intended to feel tactile and emotionally engaging.
Each room is positioned as a place of quiet within the city’s motion, designed to encourage guests to step away from routine and reconnect with their surroundings.
Nourishment: Dining as a Social Ritual
Food and beverage programming is central to the property’s identity, unfolding across several distinct venues.
Main Restaurant
The main restaurant seats up to 112 guests and centers on an open kitchen concept that draws diners into the culinary process. Material choices such as natural stone, aged brass, layered textiles, and fire elements create an immersive dining environment. The culinary narrative bridges influences between Italy, Uruguay, and Madrid.
Café & Almacén
For a more informal setting, the Café & Almacén accommodates approximately 27 guests. Inspired by traditional Spanish bodegones and almacenes, the space is designed as a casual meeting point built around wood, ceramics, tapas, and conversation.
Rooftop Bar and Pool
One of the property’s most compelling vantage points is the rooftop garden overlooking the Madrid skyline along Gran Vía. The rooftop bar and pool pair relaxed seating with Eastern Mediterranean inspired small plates, dips, cocktails, and sharing formats, positioning the space as both a daytime retreat and evening perch.
Craft and Focus: Work Meets Leisure
Recognizing the rise of the working vacation, the hotel introduces a flexible dual-purpose space that transitions between breakfast service and co-working. Adaptable furniture, preserved original building elements, and generous natural light support both early morning productivity and afternoon focus.
The Pulse: A Dual-Identity Nightlife Concept
Nômade Temple Madrid also enters the city’s nightlife conversation with a speakeasy and nightclub concept built around duality. During the day and early evening, the venue operates as an intimate, low-lit environment suited for conversation and vinyl listening. As night progresses, the atmosphere shifts toward a higher-energy setting defined by music and collective movement.
Restoration and Wellbeing at GÖN House of Healing
Wellness programming centers on the GÖN House of Healing spa, located in the basement level. The facility blends modern therapies with ancestral practices, offering both individual and group experiences. Amenities include a hammam, sauna, steam bath, cryotherapy, and private treatment cabins.
Design elements such as light stucco finishes and nuanced ceramics reinforce the spa’s calm, immersive tone, with the broader wellbeing philosophy focused on balance and restoration. Guests will also have access to a fully equipped gym featuring modern equipment and natural light.
Monopol: A Cultural Platform Within the Property
A defining feature of the project is Monopol, a 300 square meter adaptable venue dedicated to performances, installations, and multidisciplinary programming. The space is designed to function as a creative platform for artists while fostering exchange and community engagement within the hotel environment. All classes and events will be complimentary for in-house guests.
Cultural Programming and Community Focus
Nômade Temple Madrid positions itself as a destination for both travelers and locals, supported by a curated cultural calendar aligned with the brand’s philosophy of celebratory healing. A Private Membership Club will further anchor the property within the local community while offering global members access to brand-wide amenities and bespoke programming.
Looking Ahead to Spring 2026
With rooms starting at €417 per night and a prime address on Calle Gran Vía, Nômade Temple Madrid enters the market with a clear point of view.
