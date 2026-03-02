Spacious penthouse bedroom overlooking Madrid
A warm, design-led penthouse suite at Nômade Temple Madrid blends bohemian textures with Gran Vía viewsPhoto Courtesy of Nômade Temple Madrid
Accommodations

Nômade Temple Madrid to Debut Spring 2026 on Gran Vía

The Design-Forward Urban Retreat Brings Wellness, Culture, and Experiential Luxury to the Spanish Capital
5 min read

Madrid’s hospitality landscape is set for a thoughtful shake-up this spring. Slated to open in late March 2026, Nômade Temple Madrid marks the brand’s first European address, introducing its signature philosophy of celebratory healing and cultural immersion to the Spanish capital.

Following the success of its established properties in Tulum and Holbox, the new Madrid outpost signals a strategic evolution. The concept reframes experiential luxury through an urban lens, positioning the property not simply as a hotel but as a multi-layered social and cultural hub.

Spacious lounge with statement pendant lights, bookshelves, layered rugs, and indoor greenery
The main lobby sets the tone with eclectic furnishings and curated detailsPhoto Courtesy of Nômade Temple Madrid

A Historic Setting on Gran Vía

The property occupies the restored 20th-century Las Letras building on Gran Vía, placing guests at the center of one of Madrid’s most energetic corridors. The design narrative leans into emotion, movement, and connection, offering what the brand describes as a pause within the city’s constant rhythm.

Conceived as a “Temple” rather than a traditional hotel, the space is designed to function as both sanctuary and gathering place. Gastronomy, wellness, music, and cultural programming intersect throughout the property, encouraging interaction between locals and international visitors.

Rest: Layered Rooms with a Grounded Feel

Moody guest room with velvet chair, patterned textiles, warm lighting, and balcony doors
A junior suite pairs bohemian textures with terrace views over MadridPhoto Courtesy of Nômade Temple Madrid

Nômade Temple Madrid will feature 93 rooms, including two penthouses. Interiors balance the building’s historic architecture with bohemian and eclectic accents, creating spaces intended to feel tactile and emotionally engaging.

Each room is positioned as a place of quiet within the city’s motion, designed to encourage guests to step away from routine and reconnect with their surroundings.

Nourishment: Dining as a Social Ritual

Food and beverage programming is central to the property’s identity, unfolding across several distinct venues.

Main Restaurant

Elegant dining room with sculptural lighting, brass details, and plush seating
The main restaurant invites diners into an open kitchen framed by layered materialsPhoto Courtesy of Nômade Temple Madrid

The main restaurant seats up to 112 guests and centers on an open kitchen concept that draws diners into the culinary process. Material choices such as natural stone, aged brass, layered textiles, and fire elements create an immersive dining environment. The culinary narrative bridges influences between Italy, Uruguay, and Madrid.

Café & Almacén

Intimate café with tiled floors, wood bar, vintage lighting, and street views through tall windows
The Café & Almacén channels classic Spanish bodegón charm with a modern edgePhoto Courtesy of Nômade Temple Madrid

For a more informal setting, the Café & Almacén accommodates approximately 27 guests. Inspired by traditional Spanish bodegones and almacenes, the space is designed as a casual meeting point built around wood, ceramics, tapas, and conversation.

Rooftop Bar and Pool

Arched rooftop lounge with patterned rugs, low seating, and skyline views through tall windows
Rooftop bar and pool overlook Gran Vía with sunset-hued interiorsPhoto Courtesy of Nômade Temple Madrid

One of the property’s most compelling vantage points is the rooftop garden overlooking the Madrid skyline along Gran Vía. The rooftop bar and pool pair relaxed seating with Eastern Mediterranean inspired small plates, dips, cocktails, and sharing formats, positioning the space as both a daytime retreat and evening perch.

Craft and Focus: Work Meets Leisure

Recognizing the rise of the working vacation, the hotel introduces a flexible dual-purpose space that transitions between breakfast service and co-working. Adaptable furniture, preserved original building elements, and generous natural light support both early morning productivity and afternoon focus.

Spacious penthouse bedroom overlooking Madrid
The Best Unique Places to Travel in 2026

The Pulse: A Dual-Identity Nightlife Concept

The Pulse speakeasy and nightclub interior
The Pulse speakeasy and nightclub interior Photo Courtesy of Nômade Temple Madrid

Nômade Temple Madrid also enters the city’s nightlife conversation with a speakeasy and nightclub concept built around duality. During the day and early evening, the venue operates as an intimate, low-lit environment suited for conversation and vinyl listening. As night progresses, the atmosphere shifts toward a higher-energy setting defined by music and collective movement.

Restoration and Wellbeing at GÖN House of Healing

Warm, columned spa with circular plunge pool, lanterns, and arched niches in soft amber light
Nômade Temple Madrid’s GÖN House of Healing spa blends hammam rituals with sculptural calmPhoto Courtesy of Nômade Temple Madrid

Wellness programming centers on the GÖN House of Healing spa, located in the basement level. The facility blends modern therapies with ancestral practices, offering both individual and group experiences. Amenities include a hammam, sauna, steam bath, cryotherapy, and private treatment cabins.

Design elements such as light stucco finishes and nuanced ceramics reinforce the spa’s calm, immersive tone, with the broader wellbeing philosophy focused on balance and restoration. Guests will also have access to a fully equipped gym featuring modern equipment and natural light.

Monopol: A Cultural Platform Within the Property

Sunlit dining space with patterned banquettes, wood tables, and leafy accents overlooking Gran Vía
Monopol transitions from breakfast salon to cultural hub inside Nômade Temple MadridPhoto Courtesy of Nômade Temple Madrid

A defining feature of the project is Monopol, a 300 square meter adaptable venue dedicated to performances, installations, and multidisciplinary programming. The space is designed to function as a creative platform for artists while fostering exchange and community engagement within the hotel environment. All classes and events will be complimentary for in-house guests.

Cultural Programming and Community Focus

Nômade Temple Madrid positions itself as a destination for both travelers and locals, supported by a curated cultural calendar aligned with the brand’s philosophy of celebratory healing. A Private Membership Club will further anchor the property within the local community while offering global members access to brand-wide amenities and bespoke programming.

Looking Ahead to Spring 2026

Private fitness studio with reformers, free weights, and floor-to-ceiling windows
A light-filled gym supports wellness with modern equipment and minimalist designPhoto Courtesy of Nômade Temple Madrid

With rooms starting at €417 per night and a prime address on Calle Gran Vía, Nômade Temple Madrid enters the market with a clear point of view.

As the brand expands beyond its Mexican roots and prepares for additional openings, including Ibiza later in 2026, the Madrid launch signals a broader ambition. The property is not positioning itself as a conventional luxury stay. Instead, it is aiming to create a layered urban retreat that brings hospitality, culture, and wellness into a single, carefully choreographed experience.
Spacious penthouse bedroom overlooking Madrid
BLESS Hotel Madrid: A Decadent Escape in the Heart of the Golden Mile

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Destinations
Accommodations
Global
News
travel

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com