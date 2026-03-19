Luxury Hotels for Cherry Blossom Season: 7 Beautiful Stays to Book This Spring

The seasonal programming extends to VUE Rooftop, where blossom-themed cocktails such as the Sakura Old Fashion and Kyoto Bloom are paired with dishes including Cherry Blossom Mumbo Wings and Duck Confit Flatbread. Elsewhere on property, the Lobby Bar serves drinks like The First Bud and Hanami Highball, while The Patio, weather permitting, adds frozen options such as Cherry Blossom Frozé and Sakura Lemonade later in the season. After a day spent walking the Tidal Basin and nearby landmarks, guests can retreat to The Spa at Hotel Washington for massages, facials, and restorative treatments that fit neatly into the spring reset.