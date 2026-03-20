Harry Styles in New York: 5 Stylish Hotels Near Madison Square Garden for the 2026 Residency

Concert travel has become its own category of luxury. Fans are no longer just buying tickets. They are building weekends around the show, choosing hotels that extend the mood of the night and turn a concert into a full New York experience. That shift is part of a much larger trend. Live events and concert tourism continue to drive major travel demand, and Harry Styles’ newly announced 30-show Madison Square Garden residency is set to make New York one of 2026’s defining music destinations. Harry Styles’ Together, Together run at MSG begins on August 26, 2026 and continues through October 31, 2026.