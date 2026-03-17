Zero Bond Expands Beyond New York With the Opening of Its Private Members Club at Wynn Las Vegas
Las Vegas has never lacked for spectacle. What it has often lacked is privacy. That balance shifts with the arrival of Zero Bond at Wynn Las Vegas, the first major expansion of the celebrated New York private members club founded by Scott Sartiano and Will Makris. Officially opened on March 10, 2026, the new location brings the club’s community-driven model to the Strip while maintaining the cultural sensibility that made its NoHo flagship a fixture among creatives, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.
Developed in partnership with Wynn Resorts, the Las Vegas outpost introduces the Zero Bond concept to a new audience. The club blends hospitality, culinary programming, and cultural gatherings into a single environment designed for members who value connection as much as exclusivity. Located at 3131 Las Vegas Boulevard South, the venue spans more than 15,000 square feet, offering a series of thoughtfully designed spaces where members can dine, socialize, and participate in curated events tied to major moments throughout the year.
A Private Club Designed for Community
The original Zero Bond in New York redefined the modern members club by combining social energy with refined design. The Las Vegas edition continues that philosophy while adapting it to the scale and pace of the resort environment. Design for the space was overseen by Todd Lenahan of Wynn Design & Development, creating interiors that balance sophistication with warmth. Within the club, several signature areas serve different roles throughout the day and evening.
At the center sits The Salon, an elegant lounge intended as the social heart of the club. Members gather here for conversation, cocktails, and informal meetings that stretch into the evening. Dining anchors the experience through The Fairway Grill, a contemporary American restaurant open exclusively to members for lunch and dinner. The dining room is led by three-time James Beard Award winner and Michelin-recognized chef Alfred Portale, whose career includes decades at Gotham Bar and Grill in New York. The culinary program is further supported by Executive Chef Michael Rubinstein, a Las Vegas native who has spent more than 15 years in prominent kitchens across the city.
Art, Dining, and Social Life in One Setting
Zero Bond has always positioned itself as a cultural gathering place as much as a social club. That approach carries into the Las Vegas location through an extensive art program displayed throughout the space. The debut collection includes works by artists such as Ansel Adams, Alexander Calder, Camille Claudel, Richard Diebenkorn, Amedeo Modigliani, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Signac, and Andrew Wyeth, alongside Japanese and Chinese antiquities spanning periods such as the Tang Dynasty and the Meiji era.
Outside, a sculpture garden overlooking the Wynn Golf Club presents monumental works by artists including Herb Alpert, Jim Dine, Jeppe Hein, Joan Miró, and Robert Indiana. The garden functions as both a cultural centerpiece and a quiet retreat within the club. Lounge seating and fire elements create a setting where members can gather between events or linger after dinner.
Spaces for Celebration, Conversation, and Late Nights
Beyond dining and art, the club introduces several spaces designed for different social moods. Baby Disco offers an intimate lounge environment dedicated to music and dancing. Nearby, The Penthouse provides a viewing lounge for major sporting events and entertainment moments. Members also have access to private gaming salons licensed by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, private dining rooms, and a cigar lounge known as The Humidor, where a curated selection of rare cigars can be enjoyed indoors or outdoors.
Wine plays an equally important role in the club’s hospitality program. Members may reserve private wine lockers curated by the club’s master sommelier, offering access to rare vintages and sought-after bottles. Throughout the year, Zero Bond will host large-scale gatherings aligned with Las Vegas’s busiest cultural moments, including Halloween, New Year’s Eve, the Super Bowl, and Formula 1 race weekend.
Membership and Access
Membership at Zero Bond Las Vegas follows the same curated approach as the New York club. Applications are reviewed by a membership committee, with prospective members encouraged to apply through the club’s website or through an existing member referral.
General membership requires a $1,000 initiation fee and $2,750 in annual dues, while a limited number of founding memberships are also available. Members gain access not only to the physical space but also to concierge services that include priority reservations, hotel accommodations, and tailored experiences within Wynn Las Vegas. Private valet service allows members to arrive directly at the club through a dedicated entrance.
A New Chapter for the Zero Bond Community
Since opening in New York, Zero Bond has attracted a membership that spans industries including entertainment, hospitality, technology, fashion, and finance. The expansion to Las Vegas signals the club’s first step beyond the city that shaped its identity. For Sartiano and Makris, the move represents an opportunity to bring the same spirit of community to a destination already known for hospitality on a grand scale.
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