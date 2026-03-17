Zero Bond Las Vegas bar interior at Wynn featuring a sculptural cocktail station and mirrored back bar design Photo Credit: Robert Miller, Courtesy of Wynn Las Vegas

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Zero Bond Expands Beyond New York With the Opening of Its Private Members Club at Wynn Las Vegas

The Renowned NYC Membership Club Founded by Scott Sartiano and Will Makris Debuts a 15,000-Square-Foot Social Destination Inside Wynn Las Vegas